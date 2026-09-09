More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Families of 9/11 victims deliver 100,000-signature petition urging Mamdani to skip ceremony

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul disagreed with the petitioners, stating, “The mayor of New York City will be there, as he should be.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks at the Department of Corrections annual ceremony to pay tribute to 9/11 heroes on Rikers Island on Sept. 4, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Family members of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks delivered a petition with more than 100,000 signatures to New York City Hall on Tuesday, urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend this week’s ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

New York City Council member Joann Ariola stated that she “stood on the steps of City Hall with the loved ones of many victims of the 9/11 terror attacks” and “demanded that Mayor Mamdani stay away from this year’s ceremonies.”

Ariola said the group handed the petition to a member of Chief Counsel Ramzi Kassem’s staff. Kassem previously represented Ahmed al-Darbi, who pleaded guilty before a U.S. military commission to terrorism-related charges stemming from an al-Qaeda plot to attack commercial shipping.

“The same Ramzi Kassem who defended a convicted al-Qaeda terrorist and is one of the reasons these families don’t want the mayor there in the first place,” Ariola stated. “Mayor Mamdani, apparently, was too cowardly to come out and meet the families to receive the petition himself.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed back against the effort.

“Division should not prevail over the spirit of unity that brought us together after Sept. 11,” Hochul wrote. “On this 25th anniversary, we should honor those we lost by coming together again as New Yorkers and Americans. The mayor of New York City will be there, as he should be.”

JNS sought comment from Mamdani’s office and received a statement the mayor issued on Monday reaffirming that he would attend the ceremony. Mamdani has stated since the petition launched that he intends to stand alongside victims’ families, survivors and first responders at Friday’s commemoration.

Terrorism U.S. Politics
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
NYPD hate crimes
U.S. News
NYC seeks help finding men suspected of two incidents it’s probing as anti-Jewish hate crimes
One man is accused of writing anti-Jewish things and drawing a Nazi swastika at a bus stop and another of slapping a victim’s Jewish head covering off.
September 9, 2026 09:13 AM
Menachem Wecker
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
September 9, 2026 06:29 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
Sept. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hochul Queens kosher store
U.S. News
SCOOP: NY state to distribute $70 million to nonprofits vulnerable to hate crimes
“The Jewish community has been subjected to horrible, horrible acts of antisemitism,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told JNS exclusively. “It’s on the rise, and we have to do something about it.”
Sept. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman