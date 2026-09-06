More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Fauda’ star reveals Season 5 had to be entirely rewritten after Oct. 7

Actor and co-creator of the series shared the difficulties in filming abroad in the wake of the Hamas-led massacre and rising antisemitism.

JNS Staff
Michael Rapaport (left) and Lior Raz in an onstage conversation in Westport, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026. Courtesy of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA).
U.S. actor Michael Rapaport (left) and ‘Fauda’ co-creator Lior Raz hold an onstage conversation in Westport, Conn., on July 22, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of Magen David Adom.
(Sept. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, compelled the writers of the thriller television series Fauda to rewrite its entire fifth season, the main protagonist and co-creator of the hit show, Lior Raz, revealed to a local U.S. community in July, in comments publicized in September ahead of the show’s season premiere on Sept. 8.

“We decided that we cannot stick with the original plan,” Raz told an audience in Westport, Conn. on the eve of Tisha B’Av, at an event benefiting American Friends of Magen David Adom and held in partnership with Chabad.

Every season begins the same way, Raz explained. He and co-creator Avi Issacharoff ask themselves a simple question: What is the worst thing that could happen to Israelis?

Years ago, Raz proposed the nightmare he had carried since childhood of terrorists overrunning an Israeli community, taking hostages and negotiating from inside it. Issacharoff, who spent years covering Palestinian affairs before becoming a television writer, dismissed the idea as impossible. They shelved it.

After the Oct. 7, massacre, Issacharoff came back to Raz. “You were right,” he told him. “And reality was much worse than your imagination.”

Raz further related that part of the new season was supposed to be shot in Marseille, France, until the production company there told them it could not guarantee the security of an Israeli crew. The hostility Israelis were encountering abroad, Raz continued, is no longer confined to Europe. “It’s happening here too,” he told the American audience.

Asked whether the rise in antisemitism had surprised him, Raz called it “surprising and sad.” But he said it had also brought a certain clarity. Jews now know who their friends are, and whom they can count on, he said. And in the aftermath of Oct. 7, he has watched Jewish communities around the world draw closer together.

The 11-episode season, which includes French actress Mélanie Laurent, known for the black comedy war film “Inglourious Basterds,” will be available for streaming worldwide via Netflix starting Tuesday.

The newest season of the series was filmed primarily in Israel and Budapest, Hungary, after plans to shoot its European segments in France were changed due to security concerns.

Fauda, which debuted in Israel in 2015, has aired in 190 countries.

Arts and Entertainment Anti-Israel Bias Hamas
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training aboard the USS Tripoli in the Arabian Sea, in this image released by U.S. Central Command on June 2, 2026. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
U.S. News
US forces destroy three IRGC oil tankers after coming under Iranian fire
“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost—taking out three of yours.”
September 5, 2026 11:48 AM
JNS Staff
Members of Katzrin’s emergency response squad train with Israeli soldiers during a joint military exercise by the IDF’s 210th Golan Division in Katzrin, Golan Heights, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF launches surprise country-wide drill
Military commanders mobilized reserve units and tested sudden war plans ahead of the High Holidays.
September 6, 2026 02:04 AM
JNS Staff
Members of a delegation of South African queens and princesses during a visit to Israel, September 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Feature
‘May God bless Israel,’ South African princess says at end of weeklong visit
Fundiswa Zote told JNS her 12-member royal delegation sought to build ties through Israeli innovation, technology and water solutions.
Sept. 4, 2026
Steve Linde
U.S. President Donald J. Trump meets with Hasidic leaders in the Oval Office at the White House, Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/Official White House Photo.
U.S. News
Trump hosts historic White House meeting with Hasidic leaders
The meeting included a reunion between two Satmar rebbes who have been at odds since a succession dispute divided the community after their father’s death in 2006.
Sept. 4, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
02:34
NSC warns Israelis abroad ahead of High Holidays
02:14
Israel delivering supplies to Nepali village hit by flash floods
01:54
Police seize stolen IDF man-portable rocket in northern Israel
01:30
Israel rebukes British foreign secretary over Gaza video
01:07
IDF strikes Southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone attack
00:55
Painting looted by Nazis to return to heir of Jewish Dutch art dealer
00:37
Israel remembers victims of 1972 Munich massacre
22:05
US forces destroy three IRGC oil tankers after coming under Iranian fire
09:10
Israeli-owned ELVO to turn Greek factory into defense tech hub
08:03
Ambassadors to UN in Geneva tour Oct. 7 sites in Israel
07:10
Israeli athletes excluded from triathlon in Ireland
06:43
Katz: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed
06:18
Netanyahu hails IDF for arresting terror suspects, destroying arms in Nablus-area op
06:00
IDF slays Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist who held hostages in Gaza
05:58
IDF busts terror cell in northern Samaria plotting attacks
05:39
Israel hands over five Lebanese detainees
05:12
Being blacklisted by CAIR a ‘badge of honor,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says
04:40
PMO releases Netanyahu’s Oct. 7, 2023, timeline
04:33
Two Israelis and 30 Jewish visitors among the thousands missing in Nepal flooding
04:11
HHS issues guidance on combating Jew-hatred in healthcare
03:37
Kaploun meets with United Arab Emirates president in Abu Dhabi
03:06
IDF arrests over 10 suspects during Nablus-area counterterror op
02:45
House passes bill banning federal funds to universities that boycott Israel
02:20
Netanyahu: Toppling Iran’s regime ‘within reach’
01:49
Israeli forces thwart terror stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City
01:39
Danon: DR Congo seeks to move embassy to Jerusalem
01:10
IDF gains control of key Hezbollah terror site in Southern Lebanon
00:47
IDF strikes in northern Gaza after troops come under fire
00:07
Israel releasing five Lebanese prisoners in effort to recover remains of Jewish leaders
17:07
DSA endorses Nithya Raman in LA mayoral race
16:05
Vance rejects ‘war’ label for Iran conflict
15:34
‘Tucker Carlson and I are friends,’ Vance says
10:05
Leiter: Israel seeks Lebanon peace treaty for after Hezbollah dismantled
09:44
Israeli fuel prices to drop half a shekel per liter
09:24
Israel to advance 1,516 homes, regularize three Judea and Samaria communities
08:59
Maj. Gen. Tal Politis takes up IDF attaché post in Washington
08:56
Leiter: Saudi normalization tied to outcome of Iran confrontation
08:55
IDF kills two terrorists who crossed Yellow Line in Gaza
08:44
Regavim files petition against allegedly illegal Palestinian buildings in Judea
08:33
Israel applauds Peru on cutting ties to Iran
08:17
Akunis names IDF soldiers his ‘People of the Year’
08:03
Budapest blocks anti-Israel attempt to mar Jewish festival
07:42
Belgian union threatens strike on Lufthansa-owned Tel Aviv route
07:25
Hamas terrorist meets senior Iranian officials in Tehran
07:22
David Friedman attacks El-Sayed over resurfaced Israel ‘genocide’ post
07:14
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
07:02
Foreign investment in Israel jumped 78% in 2025
06:50
IDF, Board of Peace deny Gaza rubble-funding claim
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Lori Lowenthal Marcus; Ep. 236
JNS TV / Think Twice
The crisis of classroom antisemitism
September 3, 2026 05:27 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The new libel to destroy Israel
Melanie Phillips
Eliyahu Berkovits. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Yes, they will multiply
Eliyahu Berkovits