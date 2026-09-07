More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm

The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.

JNS Staff
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
(Sept. 7, 2026 / JNS)

A terrorist stabbed a young Israeli man on Monday morning at the Maoz Yehuda Farm, near the Palestinian town of Osarin in central Samaria.

The victim was seriously wounded, according to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) volunteer emergency service. He sustained multiple stab wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the service said, adding that the terrorist fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

An hour after the attack, the IDF said that its soldiers had killed the terrorist following a brief manhunt.

Soldiers located the terrorist near his vehicle outside the Palestinian town of Qabalan, according to the military. The terrorist tried to stab them, and an IDF commander “responded with fire and eliminated him,” the statement read.

The terrorist was found after IDF soldiers set up roadblocks throughout the area.

“No terrorist has anywhere to hide. I commend our heroic troops who closed in on and eliminated the terrorist who carried out the attack in Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

The premier wished the wounded farm owner a full and speedy recovery, adding that Israel will continue “eliminating terrorists, pursuing those who send them and destroying terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that the IDF “will pursue and capture the terrorist.”

“Our policy in Judea and Samaria is clear: to vigorously pursue Palestinian terrorism, develop and strengthen Jewish settlement, and maintain security stability,” Katz added.

Terrorism in Judea and Samaria is “at its lowest level in decades,” he said, adding that Jerusalem would take “all necessary measures to prevent terrorism from once again raising its head.”

Katz said he and Netanyahu had ordered the IDF to prepare for an “all-out campaign” against the Palestinian Authority and other terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria if Ramallah turns its weapons against Israel.

“We will not allow a return to the reality of a prolonged intifada lasting for years, as occurred in the past,” he continued.

The proposed campaign would include targeted killings of senior figures, the evacuation of residents from areas used for terrorist activity and the IDF remaining in the evacuated territory, “exactly as we did in the security zones in Gaza and Lebanon, and as we also operated in the refugee camps in Jenin and northern Samaria,” he said.

“We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7, and we will ensure the security of Israel’s residents and communities everywhere,” Katz added, referencing the Hamas-led cross-border massacre almost three years ago.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said, “I stand with IDF soldiers and commanders and pray for the wounded man’s recovery.”

He continued, “I expect the area to be placed under a full cordon and for the IDF to launch a broad military operation, go from house to house and collect the weapons, and dismantle the infrastructure of those who support terrorism. I demand that all roads in the area be closed immediately, that the terrorist be captured, and that everyone who assisted him be held accountable.”

The people of Israel will not surrender to terrorism, and they will continue to build Samaria, Dagan said.

Counterterrorism operations in Samaria

Israeli security personnel apprehended a Hamas cell and dismantled a rocket during a counterterrorism raid in the Aqraba area, southeast of Nablus (Shechem) in central Samaria, the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday.

The operation, which included members of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit alongside the IDF and Shin Bet, was completed on Sunday morning, according to the joint statement.

The 10-member terrorist cell had been working to advance attacks on Israeli civilians, according to the statement. The rocket was found without a launcher and dismantled on the spot.

On Friday, IDF soldiers completed a counterterrorism operation in the Qabatiya area in northern Samaria, apprehending five terrorists who were part of a cell planning an attack on civilians and security forces, the military said.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that more than 10 wanted suspects had been arrested during a 48-hour brigade-level counterterrorism operation in the Nablus area.

During the operation, troops searched hundreds of sites and questioned dozens of suspects.

Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
September 7, 2026 03:20 AM
JNS Staff
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Naoero’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Rouwen Aingimea inaugurate Nauru’s embassy in Jerusalem, September 7, 2026. Credit: Shlomi Amselam/GPO.
Israel News
Pacific island nation Naoero opens embassy in Jerusalem
“Our motto is God first, and Israel always has a special place in our hearts,” Naoero Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea said.
September 7, 2026 05:50 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
U.S. News
IAC urges Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore after anti-Israel act
The Israeli-American Council launched a petition demanding that concert organizers remove the rapper from the tour after his on-stage calls to “Free Palestine.”
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Itamar Ben-Gvir, National Security Minister and chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, tours on Sept. 4, 2026, the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir unveils Gaza emigration plan, vows implementation after election
Israel’s national security minister said his party aims to facilitate the voluntary relocation of about 1.86 million Gazans within seven years.
Sept. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF slays terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
05:13
Katz vows to capture Samaria terrorist, threatens ‘all-out campaign’ on terror
05:12
Nova massacre survivors, former hostages dance at Auschwitz
04:52
Israel to fund thousands of new safe rooms near Lebanon border
04:31
COGAT: Gaza market prices down 83% since ceasefire began
04:28
Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeated ceasefire violations
04:19
IDF: Manhunt underway for terrorist in Samaria
04:11
Ben-Gvir: Palestinian state an ‘existential threat’ to Jews
04:00
Samaria: Israeli seriously wounded in stabbing attack
03:51
US energy secretary: Nuclear Iran endangers Middle East, world economy
03:44
Stabbing reported at Maoz Yehuda Farm in Samaria
03:31
Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance
03:10
Kushner: Gaza is ‘dystopian,’ built by ‘NGOs and terrorists’
02:49
Nauru set to open embassy in Jerusalem
02:28
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after military vehicle hit by blast
02:09
Hormuz commodity traffic falls to lowest level since May
01:54
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
01:19
Aoun urges US action after Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon
15:10
Avigayil and Muhammad most common baby names chosen by Israeli parents
14:38
Bennett-Lapid party announces candidates list
13:20
Netanyahu threatens Iran if it strikes, says Islamic regime’s ‘end is near’
12:51
Delta and United returning to Israel
11:31
US antisemitism envoy opposes Vilnius building on Jewish cemetery
09:12
Iran’s armed forces chief: US, Israel will fail in ‘soft war’
08:59
Herzog salutes outstanding Israel Police officers in presidential ceremony
08:41
CENTCOM: 92 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
08:13
IDF chief: Military’s ‘baseline posture’ is readiness for surprise attack
07:49
Israeli security forces find rocket in Samaria counter-terror raid
07:28
Half a million worshippers have attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall
07:08
Jerusalem court extends remand of suspect in drugging baby food
06:48
Herzog decries ‘anarchist elements’ behind Judea, Samaria violence
06:27
South Lebanon: IDF hits Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure
06:01
Iranian parliament speaker: ‘The era of proportionate responses is over’
05:40
Friedman to ‘dear friend’ Huckabee: ‘Settler violence libel’ serves Israel’s enemies
05:08
Smotrich: Eisenkot government would evacuate Judea, Samaria communities
04:41
Huckabee: UK government’s antisemitism ‘knows no boundaries’
04:21
IDF to hold large-scale drill in Eilat and Jordan Valley
04:01
Congress members slam reporter’s ‘AIPAC monkey’ remarks about Rep. Jeffries
03:41
Macklemore chants ‘Free Palestine’ at Ed Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium show
03:40
Israeli boy in serious condition after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba
03:20
Iranian military: Strikes on US vessels could expand
02:59
IDF launches surprise country-wide drill
02:34
NSC warns Israelis abroad ahead of High Holidays
02:14
Israel delivering supplies to Nepali village hit by flash floods
01:54
Police seize stolen IDF man-portable rocket in northern Israel
01:30
Israel rebukes British foreign secretary over Gaza video
01:07
IDF strikes Southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone attack
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump is using Reagan’s playbook to bring down Iran
September 6, 2026 06:19 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Now they want us to commit suicide
Ben Cohen
Lee Zeldin Credit: Official EPA Photo/2025 via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Vance connects with younger voters at RJC summit in Vegas
Lee Zeldin