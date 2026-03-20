Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed two new members and reappointed a third to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Committee, the governor’s office announced on March 20.

Abbott named Larry Levine, of Houston, and LeElle Slifer, of Dallas, to the panel, which advises state leaders on antisemitism and other forms of hate, conducts research on antisemitic activity and assists schools with Holocaust and genocide education. Levine is chair of real estate firm Levcor Inc. and a U.S. Army Military Police Corps veteran. Slifer is a partner at the law firm King & Spalding and a member of the Federalist Society.

The governor also reappointed Sandra Hagee Parker, an attorney from San Antonio who chairs the CUFI Action Fund board and serves on the board of Aid the Silent.

All three will serve terms that are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2031.