More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’

American forces destroyed newly deployed Iranian equipment along the strategic waterway.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Rose Garden Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Rose Garden Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait,” asserting that the strategic waterway was now under American control.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!”

Also on Wednesday, Trump said that U.S. forces destroyed Iranian equipment installed along the Strait of Hormuz during overnight strikes.

“We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz, some defensive, some offensive,” Trump said. “We’re prepared to do another one [such operation] anytime we want.”

His comments came after U.S. Central Command on Tuesday completed a wave of strikes targeting facilities operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps across Iran.

American forces attacked IRGC air-defense sites, radar installations, maritime assets, communications centers and mine-laying capabilities.

CENTCOM said the operation was carried out in response to recent Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. service members deployed in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran’s attacks in the region continue, with Kuwait’s military saying on Thursday that its air defenses were “confronting hostile missile and drone attacks” following “sinful Iranian aggression.”

The army said any explosions heard were the result of interceptions.

“Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities,” it added.

Tehran’s initial response to Tuesday’s American strikes involved a wave of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military assets in Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The IRGC fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at a U.S. Marine installation in Aqaba, Jordan. Jordanian air defenses intercepted 10 ballistic missiles while three crashed in remote areas without causing casualties, according to the broadcaster. Kuwait’s armed forces also engaged incoming Iranian missiles early Wednesday.

The renewal of direct hostilities between the U.S. and Iran began on Sunday when the U.S. military attacked Iranian rocket launchers at the Strait of Hormuz in its first military action in a month, breaking a lull in fighting during a six-month intermittent conflict. In response, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan.

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday night updated the number of commercial vessels redirected due to the ongoing naval blockade against Iran to 86.

“As of Sept. 2, U.S. forces have redirected 86 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to ensure compliance,” it added, providing the totals since the blockade was renewed on July 14.

On the sanctions front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided an update on “Operation Economic Outcast,” saying in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that “the fast way for the conflict to end is for no one to provide any support to this regime. We are going to sever every tie that they [the Iranians] have from the outside world.” He cited as an example the sanctioning of the Dubai branches of an Egyptian bank on Aug. 28 that Bessent said had provided more than $1.8 billion to the Iranian regime since 2025.

“We are going to systemically go through and take every bad actor like that out,” he said, adding that new authorities for Treasury have been created to be able to sanction “airlines, maritime, digital assets.” He concluded that “this is all hands on deck. Teams from Treasury, State Department and D.O.W. [the Department of War] have gone out of the world and we are having very fulsome talks with anyone supporting the regime.”

Middle East Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Gad Saad
U.S. News
Jews safer in Mississippi than Canada, says Jewish prof who left Montreal for Ole Miss
“In Canada, my right to survive has been subcontracted to the government,” Gad Saad told JNS.
September 2, 2026 02:28 PM
Aaron Bandler
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
A U.S. Navy sailor conducts flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Photo via U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
CENTCOM said it destroyed air-defense sites, radar installations, maritime assets, communications centers and mine-laying capabilities.
Sept. 2, 2026
Joshua Marks
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
Sept. 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
06:01
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
05:57
IDF explains precautions over renewed Gaza kite launches
05:40
Herzog: Hamas terrorist’s arrest advances Gaza disarmament efforts
05:23
IDF’s 210th Division wraps up drills on Golan, Syrian border
04:59
Trump: US destroyed Iran’s newly deployed Hormuz equipment
04:44
COGAT: Gaza terrorists destroyed more than 30 tons of food
04:37
Israeli airstrike kills Gaza terrorist after Yellow Line breach
04:29
Iranian rial falls to record low above 2.2 million per dollar
04:27
‘Violent riot’ as IDF attempts to secure stolen livestock in Palestinian village
04:26
AJC launches photo volume honoring slain Israeli embassy staffer Yaron Lischinsky
04:11
Israel thanks US for seizing over half a million dollars linked to Hamas
03:52
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient tests negative
03:33
US updates number of redirected commercial vessels in Iran blockade to 86
03:10
Sa’ar extends greetings to next Kazakh foreign minister
02:45
UN watchdog: Status of Iran’s nuclear program unknown
02:29
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’
02:09
Israeli Culture Ministry opens submissions for 2026 Israeli Film Awards
01:50
Kuwait says air defenses ‘confronting’ missile, drone attacks from Iran
01:45
In ‘CNN’ interview, Herzog urges respect for Israel’s democratic process
01:23
IDF has dismantled 16 miles of Gaza tunnels since October ceasefire
01:08
Israeli ambassador-designate hosts first minyan at Tokyo residence
00:43
Argentina awards outgoing Israeli envoy top decoration
17:33
Nadler says boycotting Israel is ‘stupid, repugnant’ but still free speech
16:55
Dem rule defection tees up House vote on Israel boycotts
16:21
Berkeley Law denies SJP table at student fair over speaker policies excluding ‘specific viewpoints,’ university tells JNS
15:45
Trump downplays possibility of popular uprising against Iran
15:05
‘Tax dollars shouldn’t be going to funding a genocide,’ LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
08:33
Former Israeli hostage Omri Miran joins daughters for start of school year
08:08
Water supply to southern Israel farms restored after desalination shutdowns
07:50
Spanish Jews record 14.5% increase in antisemitic incidents
07:42
Bank of Israel lowers interest rate to 3.25%
07:22
Hamas urges mediators to pressure Israel over Gaza strikes
07:02
Katz: Israel ready to strike Iran if attacked
06:54
IAEA confirms Syria attempted to build nuclear reactor under Assad
06:36
Netanyahu hails Smotrich, Feiglin parties’ merger ahead of elections
06:07
Israeli indicted over alleged plan to join ISIS in Syria
05:45
IDF kills two Hamas terrorists, including commander, in Gaza City
05:25
Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile
05:12
Danon faults Guterres over Iran meeting
04:40
UK vows ‘comprehensive’ measures in response to Israel’s E1 plans
04:22
Israel’s Religious Zionism, Zehut parties unite ahead of Oct. 27 election
04:06
Israeli Border Police shoot three terrorists in Binyamin operation
03:48
Leiter: Iran’s collapse is imminent
03:27
Trump says he prefers pressure on Iran to new talks
03:04
IDF dismantles trove of Hezbollah weaponry in Southern Lebanon
02:39
Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors Issa, Huckabee to discuss Lebanon
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump ramps up pressure on Iran
September 3, 2026 04:28 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Maia Zelkha. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
The ‘Times’ and the BBC are ignoring an Amnesty report on Hamas
Maia Zelkha
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
The extraordinary seductiveness of the left
Benjamin Kerstein