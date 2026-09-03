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JNS TV   Israel Undiplomatic

Trump ramps up pressure on Iran

Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

“Israel Undiplomatic” brings sharp insight and spirited debate to the stories shaping Israel and the Middle East. Hosted by JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former ambassador Mark Regev, both former advisers to the Prime Minister’s Office, the show goes beyond talking points to tackle Israel’s toughest political, diplomatic and security dilemmas head-on. From Gaza ceasefire negotiations to U.S.-Israel relations and from Iran’s nuclear ambitions to the war on terror, Blum and Regev dissect the week’s headlines with authority, candor and a touch of humor.

What sets “Israel Undiplomatic” apart is the dynamic between its hosts: Two seasoned insiders often agree on the goals but clash on the details. Their conversations reveal how even shared worldviews can lead to different conclusions about policy, diplomacy and the future of Israel. Whether analyzing the latest Middle East peace proposals, exposing Western double standards or weighing the political fallout of Israel’s military actions, “Israel Undiplomatic” delivers smart, unscripted dialogue that cuts through spin and gets to the truth. Because in politics, as in life, the devil is always in the details.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
Mark Regev
Mark Regev Mark Regev
Mark Regev is an Australian-Israeli diplomat, government advisor, and former ambassador. He served as Israel’s Ambassador to the UK (2016–2020) and as Senior Advisor for Foreign Affairs and International Communications to Prime Minister Netanyahu (2020–2021). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations at Reichman University. Regev co-hosts Undiplomatic on JNS TV’s YouTube channel alongside Ruthie Blum.
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