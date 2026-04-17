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Trump urges Hezbollah to ‘act nicely’ during ceasefire period

The U.S. president calls for calm as diplomatic efforts continue over Israel-Lebanon truce.

Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump urges Hezbollah to ‘act nicely’ during ceasefire period

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 11, 2026. Credit: Joyce N. Boghosian/White House.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Hezbollah to maintain calm during the current ceasefire period, expressing hope that the Iranian-backed terrorist group will refrain from further violence.

“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time,” Trump wrote on social media. “It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday following calls between Trump and the leaders of each country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joseph Aoun.

Netanyahu said on Thursday evening that a potential diplomatic breakthrough with Lebanon could lead to a peace agreement, while emphasizing that any progress would require the disarmament of Hezbollah.

“We have an opportunity to forge a historic peace agreement with Lebanon,” Netanyahu said in a statement translated from Hebrew. “President Trump intends to invite me and the president of Lebanon to try to advance this agreement.”

After Trump announced the truce on social media, the U.S. State Department released a statement detailing the agreement between the sides.

“Israel and Lebanon will implement a cessation of hostilities” beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on April 16 for “an initial period of 10 days, as a gesture of goodwill by the government of Israel, intended to enable good-faith negotiations toward a permanent security and peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States agreed on Tuesday that their countries would hold direct negotiations following the first meeting between the two sides since 1993.

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