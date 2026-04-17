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West Virginia rep introduces House bill to deport terrorists, strip their naturalized citizenship

The legislation would make sure that those who “exploit America’s generosity” can’t “hide behind the citizenship we gave them,” said Rep. Riley Moore, of West Virginia.

Apr. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

West Virginia rep introduces House bill to deport terrorists, strip their naturalized citizenship

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US Capitol Congress
The U.S. Capitol on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) introduced on Thursday legislation to strip citizenship from and deport naturalized U.S. citizens involved in terrorism.

The Denaturalization and Expulsion of Persons Who Orchestrate Radical Terrorism Act drew eight Republican co-sponsors.

“Naturalization is a solemn pledge of total allegiance to the United States. Terrorism is a treasonous repudiation of that pledge,” Moore stated. “The DEPORT Act ensures that individuals who exploit America’s generosity by carrying out or supporting terrorism can no longer hide behind the citizenship we gave them.”

The bill comes amid a wave of terror attacks and attempted attacks by Americans who became citizens after being permanent residents.

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, originally from Lebanon, drove a truck into Reform synagogue Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., inspired by Hezbollah. He also shot at security officers before killing himself on March 12.

On the same day, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, originally of Sierra Leone, shot and killed a decorated lieutenant colonel and injured two students at an Old Dominion University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps course. Jalloh had served time in federal prison for supporting ISIS.

Earlier in the month, on March 1, Senegal-born Ndiaga Diagne shot and killed four people and injured 15 others at and near an Austin, Texas, beer garden. Police officers killed him, and the shooting is being investigated as possible terrorism related to the Iran war.

The bill would require new applicants for U.S. citizenship to swear that they have no intent to commit terrorism against the United States, extend the timeframe in which terror is evidence of citizenship fraud from five to 10 years and create a new legal means to denaturalize so-called “lone wolf” terror attackers.

“There is nothing radical about denaturalizing and deporting convicted terrorists. If you pledge allegiance to a terrorist organization, you will be deported,” stated Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). “We must prioritize the safety of American citizens and allow zero room for leniency when it comes to any level of affiliation with terrorism.”

Moore and Fine were joined by Reps. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Barry Moore (R-Ala.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) in backing the bill.

A former combat pilot, Hunt said that having fought against “radical Islamic terrorism,” he understands the threat facing the country. “This legislation is common sense,” he stated. “It should be a no-brainer.”

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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