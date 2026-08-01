US embassy in Jerusalem warns of ‘unforeseen escalation’ in Mideast

The situation in the Middle East remains complex with the potential for “unforeseen escalation,” the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem said on Saturday.

The embassy cautioned U.S. citizens in the region of flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and potential travel disruptions, should the confrontation with Iran and its proxies escalate.

Some airlines have once more postponed or canceled routes, the embassy continued.

It advised Americans to reconsider traveling to the Middle East and those who are in the region to consider departing.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,” the embassy wrote on its website.