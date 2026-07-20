More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Charred First Temple beams unearthed in City of David

The wooden beams, preserved for some 2,600 years beneath melted plaster, offer a rare glimpse into the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BCE.

Steve Linde
Archaeologists excavate at the Givati Parking Lot in Jerusalem’s City of David, where charred wooden beams from the destruction of the First Temple were recently uncovered, July 2026. Credit: Reut Vilf/City of David.
Archaeologists excavate at the Givati Parking Lot in Jerusalem’s City of David, where charred wooden beams from the destruction of the First Temple were recently uncovered, July 2026. Credit: Reut Vilf/City of David.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Archaeologists excavating Jerusalem’s City of David have uncovered massive charred wooden beams believed to have collapsed during the Babylonian destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE, a discovery researchers say offers an extraordinary window into one of the most pivotal moments in Jewish history.

The beams were found during excavations at the Givati Parking Lot site, conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University in the City of David, within the Jerusalem Walls National Park.

According to excavation director Efrat Bocher, the beams likely formed the roof of an inner courtyard in a First Temple-period building that collapsed during the city’s destruction.

“The beams appear to have served as the roof of an inner courtyard in a building from the First Temple period,” Bocher said. “During the destruction, they collapsed onto the floor. We believe that the plaster cladding of the building’s walls, melted by the fire, covered the charred wooden beams and ultimately enabled their exceptional preservation.”

Excavation director Efrat Bocher at the Givati Parking Lot excavation in Jerusalem’s City of David, where charred wooden beams dating to the destruction of the First Temple were recently uncovered, July 2026. Credit: Koby Harati/City of David.
Excavation director Efrat Bocher at the Givati Parking Lot excavation in Jerusalem’s City of David, where charred wooden beams dating to the destruction of the First Temple were recently uncovered, July 2026. Credit: Koby Harati/City of David.

Rare find

Researchers said the discovery is unusual because wood rarely survives for millennia in Israel’s climate.

“It is very rare in Israel to find wood with such a large number of growth rings,” said Dr. Johanna Regev of the Israel Antiquities Authority, who is studying the find. “Here, in the City of David, we found thick beams with many rings, offering significant research potential—with more growth rings enabling higher dating resolution.”

Until now, she said, archaeologists could generally date such finds only within a range of hundreds of years.

“Now we can attain much greater precision, narrowing the dating range down to as little as 10 years,” Regev said.

The excavation is directed on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority by Dr. Yiftah Shalev and Bocher, together with Prof. Yuval Gadot of Tel Aviv University.

The burned wooden beams uncovered in Jerusalem’s City of David, dating to the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE, July 2026. Credit: Reut Vilf/City of David.
The burned wooden beams uncovered in Jerusalem’s City of David, dating to the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE, July 2026. Credit: Reut Vilf/City of David.

‘Preserving memory’

The archaeologists believe Jerusalem’s returning Jewish residents intentionally left parts of the destruction layer intact when rebuilding the city, preserving the memory of the catastrophe.

“The concept of a landscape of memory is familiar from many cultures around the world,” Shalev said. “Preserving memory is a human need, seeking to preserve what once existed. Here we see it in its clearest form: a deliberate choice to leave ruins in place as a testament to the destruction and build the new layer over them.”

With Tisha B’Av, the annual fast commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples, beginning on Wednesday evening, Bocher said the discovery carries particular emotional resonance.

“We are just before Tisha B’Av,” she said. “This discovery makes you feel that you are witnessing the very moment of destruction, the moment when it all happened. It’s deeply moving.”

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said the find reinforces the historical connection of the Jewish people to Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem’s soil continues to provide tangible evidence of the city’s ancient past,” Eliyahu said. “The wooden beams burned in the destruction of the First Temple stand as a powerful reminder of the Jewish people’s presence in Jerusalem some 2,600 years ago.

“On the eve of Tisha B’Av, this discovery underscores that our connection to Jerusalem is rooted not only in faith, but also in history, archaeology and collective memory. It is our responsibility to continue uncovering, preserving and passing this heritage on to future generations.”

The latest discovery, the archaeologists said, adds to a growing body of archaeological evidence uncovered in the City of David documenting life in ancient Jerusalem and the Babylonian destruction of the Kingdom of Judah nearly 2,600 years ago.

Archaeology Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
EXPLORE JNS
Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 16, 2013. Credit: Shahzad Ali via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
US embassy in Bahrain warns Iran could target central Manama
“If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the legation said.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Israel News
IDF targets Hamas terrorist infrastructure in overnight strikes
Targets included an arms storage facility, a weapons production site and a rocket launch pad.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the 2026 Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, June 30, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog sends best wishes to Spanish people over World Cup victory
“I hope to see Israel at the next World Cup hosted in your country, as well as in Portugal and Morocco!” the Israeli president said.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Rabbanit Hila Naor, director of Ohr Torah Stone’s Ma’aminot BeMadim program and the Israel Defense Forces’ first female spiritual adviser, teaches Field Intelligence Corps recruits in the IDF’s first all-female combat platoon for religious soldiers, July 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Ohr Torah Stone.
Women Warriors
Faith under fire: More religious Israeli women are answering the call to combat
The Israeli Air Force’s first dedicated combat unit for religious women reflects a growing shift within Religious Zionism as new military frameworks seek to reconcile faith with frontline service.
July 20, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Lebanese riot police react to fireworks thrown by supporters of Hezbollah and Amal during clashes in central Beirut on Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Hezbollah has reason to worry
A Lebanese initiative signed by people from across the country’s sectarian and political spectrum, including Shi’ites, is offering fresh hope to the group’s opponents.
July 20, 2026
Noa Riven
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 4, 2026 in New York City. Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust.
World News
Netanyahu slams NYC mayor’s arrest threat
The Prime Minister’s Office accused Zohran Mamdani of attacking the Jewish state after the mayor suggested he could arrest the Israeli leader.
July 20, 2026
Joshua Marks
A view of the newly established community of Ebal on Mount Ebal in northern Samaria, where the first founding families have moved into temporary homes. Courtesy.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Why Judea and Samaria’s hilltop farms matter
July 20, 2026 05:11 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Scapegoating the Jews
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Ro Khanna and the weaponization of anti-Zionism in American politics
Jonathan S. Tobin