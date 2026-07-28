Netanyahu, Trump meeting ‘positive, productive’

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday before the two leaders are due to attend the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The meeting comes amid questions about the direction of the war in Iran, with Trump continuing to pursue negotiations with the Islamic Republic after suggesting last week that he was prepared to carry out a “higher level” of strikes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu as “positive and productive.”

The meeting did not include questions from the press, which have been a common feature of the past seven meetings between the two leaders in Trump’s second term. The two sides have yet to issue a formal readout of the discussion, which lasted about an hour.

The roster of U.S. participants in the meeting suggests that Iran was likely a primary topic of discussion. Photos released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office show U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Steve Witkoff, one of the lead negotiators with the Iranians, in the Oval Office with Trump and Netanyahu.