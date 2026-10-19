More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US trying to reform cultural, moral, ethical ‘rot’ at United Nations, Jewish envoy says

“My wife and my in-laws both said to me, ‘Why are you taking this job if it’s not possible?’” Jeff Bartos, U.S. representative for United Nations management and reform, told JNS.

Mike Wagenheim
Jeff Bartos
Jeff Bartos, U.S. representative to the United Nations for management and reform, speaks during a hearing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2026. Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
(Oct. 19, 2026 / JNS)

Jeff Bartos, U.S. representative for United Nations management and reform, has a statue of Sisyphus—the king in Greek myth condemned to roll a massive boulder up a hill daily, only to see it roll back down—on the coffee table in his office.

“To remind me every day that the task is not only not even close to being finished, but we have many more miles to go to push that boulder up the hill,” the Jewish real estate developer, lawyer and former candidate for political office told JNS.

Raised in southeastern Pennsylvania, Bartos interviewed for the job even though, as he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing, the United Nations may be “immune to reform.”

“My wife and my in-laws both said to me, ‘Why are you taking this job if it’s not possible?’” he told JNS. “What are you doing?”

But there has been notable progress, according to Bartos.

That includes, he said, key fiscal reforms that Washington introduced that drew consensus support, like cutting $1.1 billion from the U.N. budget, shedding more than 4,000 civilian jobs and eliminating a rule that perpetuated a liquidity crisis by returning unspent funds to member states irrespective of whether the states paid their dues.

“But here we are now, starting the negotiations on the regular budget for 2027, and I can say that the task ahead of us, for sure, is to reform the rot that lives within the institution,” he said. “The cultural, moral, ethical rot.”

Part of the rot is agenda item seven at the U.N. Human Rights Council. “Every session of the U.N. Human Rights Council features a standing agenda item targeting Israel,” the watchdog UN Watch says, of item seven. “No other country in the world—not Iran, Russia or North Korea—is singled out in this fashion.”

Bartos also said that the United Nations has “out of control special rapporteurs,” including Francesca Albanese, who frequently criticizes Israel and whom the Human Rights Council appoints. The United Nations has told JNS often that it doesn’t police the speech of rapporteurs, whom it considers “independent experts.”

Albanese is “not the only lunatic running around wearing the U.N. uniform and soiling the good name of the organization,” Bartos told JNS.

“We have an enormous task in front of us to reform the human rights pillar, to make meaningful reforms to the development pillar and to get the peace and security pillar of the U.N. back to its core mission of maintaining and preserving and protecting international peace and security,” he said.

The office of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has told JNS often that controlling and reforming the Human Rights Council and special rapporteurs is outside of his mandate.

“I think it’s B.S. I think it’s an excuse,” Bartos told JNS. “The number one thing you’ll hear around the U.N., no matter where you travel, when you ask these hard questions, is tre compliqué,” French for “very complicated.”

“It takes moral clarity. It takes steadfast leadership and it takes a focus,” he said.

Bartos said that the United Nations “should be very proud of what it does well.”

“It is an extraordinarily capable humanitarian organization,” he told JNS. “It is able to deliver life-saving aid at scale in remote locations with reliable, predictable and oftentimes reasonably priced supply chains. Amazing what they can do.”

He also praised the “brave men and women” of the U.N. peacekeeping forces who “go out there and protect civilians and risk their lives for total strangers.”

If he was a United Nations employee, he would “be incensed that my leadership throughout the organization has not said enough.”

Maspik,” Bartos said, using the Hebrew for “enough.”

The United Nations is at a “crossroads,” Bartos told JNS. “It has to decide: does it want to continue to look the other way with these lunatics, or does it want to say, ‘We’re going to be the world’s best humanitarian organization in these particular danger spots?’”

It’s time to fire Albanese, and “the people who are hurting the reputation and the viability” of the United Nations, he said.

“We’re not going to take this anymore. We are going to say that a lunatic like Albanese, who puts on the U.N. uniform and who represents herself as a U.N. employee to the world, spoils our good name,” he said. “I’m risking my life as a humanitarian in the field, and I have to hear that people don’t want to support the organization because of this lunatic. That’s crazy, and so we say ‘no.’”

The recent U.N. high-level meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration, the conference during which delegates from the United States and Israel walked out over drafts and rhetoric singling out Israel and equating Zionism with racism, and which featured open displays of antisemitic materials and rhetoric, is part of the “rot” at the global body, according to Bartos.

“The Durban Conference really turned out to be the foundation for a lot of the rot we’ve seen spread through Western academies, universities, college campuses, high schools, now down to grammar schools, too many of our cultural institutions, Hollywood and elsewhere,” he told JNS.

“That rot really started in Durban, and it has had a 25-year arc where it has just continued to grow,” he said.

United Nations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Christian clergymen attend a procession inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on March 13, 2012. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
U.S. News
Meet the Orthodox rabbi taking Christian leaders to Israel
“The State of Israel, for us as Orthodox Jews, is the beginning of the flowering of the redemption of our people,” Rabbi Elie Buechler told JNS. “If that’s not their perspective, that’s OK too.”
October 19, 2026 11:21 AM
Andrew Bernard
Rubio Oct. 7
U.S. News
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
The U.S. secretary of state listed conflicts across the Middle East, which he maintained are instigated directly by Tehran or its proxies.
October 19, 2026 07:01 AM
JNS Staff
The aftermath of the ransacking of a synagogue in Paris, France on Oct. 17, 2026. Photo courtesy of C.H.A.R.
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A view of the former offices of UNRWA in Jerusalem after they were demolished by Israeli authorities following legislation passed by the Knesset, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
The compound will house an IDF recruitment office and museum, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King said.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
12:55
Likely future Dem chair of House foreign affairs panel says he’d advance West Bank Violence Prevention Act
09:03
Former Israeli national security adviser calls for ‘cognitive defeat’ of Palestinians
08:59
IDF nabs two terrorists about to carry out attack in Jerusalem’s Kafr Aqab
08:44
Israeli FM Sa’ar slams UK ‘obsession’ with Jewish state over E1 sanctions threat
08:33
Police open probe into Samaria rock attack
08:23
Israel demolishes dozens of illegal Bedouin structures in Negev
08:03
Israel condemns harassment of dual citizen at Istanbul mall
07:45
ADL condemns threatening letters sent to US officials, some containing white powder
07:39
Palestinian terrorists hurl rock at Knesset candidate Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
07:25
Samaria: Stolen flock located in Palestinian village
07:05
Netanyahu presents new security doctrine amid War of Redemption
06:44
Sa’ar rebukes Iranian FM over comments on unrest in France
06:21
IDF cancels leave, orders reinforcements ahead of Oct. 27 election
06:05
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies: ‘Don’t test us’
06:01
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
05:44
Two suspects caught after attempted infiltration of Binyamin farm
05:22
IDF: Hamas plotted to place bombs near Gaza camps to ‘confuse the enemy’
05:02
Hadassah expands internationally with medical center in Cyprus
04:41
IRGC threatens to turn Israel into ‘scorched earth’
04:21
Elbit wins $235 million rocket, launcher contract for European customer
04:01
BBC AI specialist defended Hamas, served prison term, ‘Telegraph’ reports
03:40
Ben-Gvir: Police cracking down on mosque noise nationwide
03:21
Israeli envoy to JNS: Dutch-Israeli ties at ‘lowest point’ amid rising antisemitism
02:59
Huckabee opens first international Judea Conference in Hebron Hills
02:39
After Trump threat, Araghchi warns Iran has unfinished business
02:19
Israeli FM Sa’ar thanks Sen. Rick Scott for ‘opposing the boycott movement’
01:59
10 arrested in Samaria after attacks on diplomats, journalist
01:44
Gaza: IDF slays three Hamas terrorists
01:27
US missions across Mideast warn of Iranian threats, Houthi escalation
01:08
Katz welcomes Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu
14:14
Netanyahu: Only he, Trump can ‘eliminate Iranian threat’
14:10
Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘extraordinary endorsement’
14:09
Herzog marks 40 years since IAF navigator Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon
13:33
Senior Israeli official to JNS following endorsement: ‘Trump and Netanyahu are an epic tag team’
13:08
Israel marks Aliyah Day, honoring Jewish immigrants’ contributions
12:52
Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election
12:07
Key section of improved Route 60 opens between Judea and Jerusalem
11:06
KKL-JNF advances security, firefighting plan for Israeli communities
10:05
John Paulson pledges record $250 million to Hebrew University
08:44
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
08:23
EU takes ‘positive note’ of Israeli condemnations of Judea, Samaria violence
08:03
Israel says Hamas extortion of Gaza merchants threatens ceasefire aid deliveries
07:45
IDF warns Gazans not to approach Yellow Line
07:25
Herzog to visit Hungary for diplomatic talks, Jewish leadership conference
07:05
Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks
06:44
Iranian parliament approves new defense minister
06:25
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
05:55
Border Police arrest five Palestinians near Jerusalem
05:32
Top Iranian official: New war plan ‘more devastating’ than past rounds
05:12
Tyson legal team slams Supreme over Israeli-Palestinian flag swap
More Updates
JNS TV
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
October 19, 2026 05:39 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
Joseph Milstein
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why peace efforts with Islamist enemies are doomed to fail
James Sinkinson