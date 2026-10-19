Two Jewish Dems improve their numbers in final month before midterms despite GOP-redrawn districts

The reelection prospects of two Jewish Democratic congressmen have improved in the final weeks before the 2026 midterms, despite redrawn districts by Republican legislatures, according to a Washington-based publication that tracks congressional races.

The Cook Political Report shifted Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s (D-Fla.) race in Florida’s 25th Congressional District from a toss-up to “lean Democrat” and Rep. Greg Landsman’s (D-Ohio) race from “lean Democrat” to “likely Democrat” in the state’s 1st District. The changes reflect a broader shift toward Democrats in the campaign’s final stretch.

In Florida, Jewish voters make up about 25% of the electorate in the 25th District, as do Hispanic voters, according to Cook analyst Erin Covey.

“Though Jewish voters have trended rightward in recent years, Moskowitz’s strong support for Israel puts him in a strong position to win the demographic,” Covey wrote.

Hispanic voters, who gave U.S. President Donald Trump more support in 2024, are moving back toward Democrats, she added. Republican-funded advertising also has failed to erode Moskowitz’s lead, Covey wrote.

Moskowitz faces Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton, Fla.

In Ohio, Landsman’s reelection bid has strengthened despite more conservative voters joining his district. Some private polls now show him leading Republican challenger Eric Conroy by double digits, Covey wrote. The House Republicans’ super PAC has also canceled its television advertising reservations in the race.

She called it “a sign that national Republicans no longer view this race as competitive.”

“The political environment in Ohio looks uniquely difficult for Republicans right now,” Covey wrote. She cited the electoral strength of former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown’s bid to return to Washington and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Amy Acton’s campaign.