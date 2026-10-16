More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Our land isn’t stolen,’ Netanyahu says, after Obama accuses Israel of stealing land, losing moral ground

“This is our homeland,” the Israeli prime minister said. “It’s called Judea. That’s where Jews come from. We’ve been attached to it for thousands of years.”

Izzy Salant
Obama
Former U.S. President Barack Obama listens to a speech by Hillary Clinton at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C., on July 5, 2016. Credit: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.
(Oct. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to claims that former U.S. President Barack Obama made in Ireland recently, including that it was “undeniable” that Israel stole other people’s land.

“The fact is that the Jewish people, for millennia, were oppressed, discriminated against, killed. Europe was responsible for much of it. They understandably sought a refuge,” the former U.S. president said, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

“That is undeniable. What is also undeniable is that they took land off people and they were expelled,” Obama said at Queen’s University Belfast, where he received an honorary doctorate. “Those people understandably said, ‘This is injustice and I want my land back.’”

In his remarks at Belfast’s O2 Arena, Obama said that Israel’s approach is that “now that we are the strongest, the most technologically advanced in the region, then our security will depend on us simply doing whatever we need and taking whatever we want and not making any concessions to anyone.”

“That may work short-term,” Obama said, “but you have ceded moral ground if that is the position you take.”

On Friday, Netanyahu said in an English-language video that he heard a “regrettable” comment about Israel stealing land and losing the moral high ground. He didn’t name Obama.

“Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in the land of our forefathers,” he said. “Our history is not a colonial enterprise. Our land is not stolen land. This is our homeland.”

“It’s called Judea. That’s where Jews come from,” Netanyahu said. “We’ve been attached to it for thousands of years. We’re not the Dutch in Indonesia. We’re not the Belgians in the Congo. We’re Jews in Judea.”

The Israeli prime minister said that the Jewish state isn’t the obstacle to peace.

“It’s the refusal of our enemies and America’s enemies to recognize the Jewish people’s right to a state of our own in any boundary,” Netanyahu said. “That’s why they chant, ‘death to Israel.’ ‘Death to America.’”

“We’re defending our common civilization,” he said.

Europe
Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant is a Los Angeles-based journalist and social media/digital marketing manager at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Bob Ferguson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington governor’s office knew state panel member went on Jew-hatred rant at official meeting a year before he resigned, after JNS reported on it
Public records that JNS obtained show that a Jewish civil rights specialist assigned to the state’s human rights commission complained soon after the March 2025 incident.
October 16, 2026 04:59 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Danny Danon (left), Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, and Jennifer Locetta, deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, address the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, Oct. 15, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/UN Photo.
World News
Iran, Hezbollah trying to disrupt upcoming Israeli elections, Danon tells UN Security Council
“Anyone who attempts to pose a threat or attack Israel will face devastating consequences,” said Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the global body.
October 16, 2026 12:06 PM
Mike Wagenheim
A Chassidic man on a ferry viewing the New York City skyline. Credit: Caterina Pellizzer/Pexels.
U.S. News
In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government
“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
The Irish flag at Kilmainham Gaol Museum in Dublin on Aug. 17, 2024. Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images.
World News
Dublin hotel cancels 70 rooms booked for antisemitism envoys
Former justice minister Alan Shatter said Herbert Park Hotel declined the conference after asking about an IDF connection, and later released delegates’ rooms.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
08:52
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
08:51
40 rabbis from Florida endorse Donalds for governor
08:16
IDF slays two terrorists who helped smuggle weapons into Gaza
07:45
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
07:22
JPPI poll: Nearly 8 in 10 Israelis see Oct. 27 election as especially important
06:49
‘Israel’s voice was heard’ in Azerbaijan, Herzog says
06:44
Dollar hits 3.10 shekels, highest since April
06:11
Morocco opens Jewish heritage museum in Fez
05:33
UN envoy Danon warns Iran, Hezbollah against election-period attacks
05:12
Knesset speaker meets over a dozen counterparts at Rome confab
04:48
Forces deployed after suspicious individual reportedly spotted in northern Israel
04:33
Proofpoint to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Varonis in $6.3 billion deal
03:45
Activists set up mobile homes near Gaza, urge move into Strip
03:20
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
02:52
Israel leaps in 2026 IMF financial growth forecast
02:35
Herzog meets with Azerbaijan Jewish community
02:09
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
01:46
‘Tailored to the haredi way of life': Dozens of ultra-Orthodox soldiers complete training
01:08
Italian mayor walks back Gaza vow for Jewish educators
00:07
Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group
21:11
Illinois man arrested for alleged mass shooting plot, possibly on Hindu site
20:24
Colombia says it is leaving the anti-Israel Hague Group
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
12:31
UK Labour Party to stop working with Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
12:06
FBI probing letters with ‘suspicious substances,’ return address linked to dem socialists
11:47
‘Fake news,’ Huckabee says of report US pushing for Israeli unity government
11:37
Execution of Fort Hood shooter won’t be livestreamed, Trump says
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New report exposes suspected Iranian election interference
October 16, 2026 03:31 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mitchell Bard
Column
How out of touch with reality is J Street?
Mitchell Bard
Andrew G. Bostom
Opinion
Quranic honesty is required when discussing Islamic antisemitism
Andrew G. Bostom