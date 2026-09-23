More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

350 writers oppose Jewish novelist’s exclusion in Spain

Signatories demand public redress for Ariana Harwicz after Granada organizers cited her opposition to cultural boycotts of Israel.

Canaan Lidor
Argentine writer Ariana Harwicz attends a photo call during Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on August 19, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images.
Argentine writer Ariana Harwicz attends a photo call during Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on Aug. 19, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images.
(Sept. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Spain’s main Jewish organization on Wednesday circulated a manifesto signed by more than 350 cultural figures opposing the exclusion of an Argentine-Jewish novelist from a literary festival in Granada following her opposition to boycotts against Israel.

The organizers of the CULTUR ALH de Granada festival, who canceled a scheduled Sept. 26 discussion featuring novelist Ariana Harwicz, need to “transparently explain their decision, acknowledge the harm caused and offer Harwicz appropriate public redress, while also recognizing the damage done to public debate,” the manifesto reads.

The conflict underlines diverging attitudes toward Israel in the Spanish-speaking world. In Latin America, Israel has several outspoken allies, including Argentine President Javier Milei. Spain’s government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has promoted anti-Israel policies and rhetoric. Sánchez last year called Israel a “genocidal state” in parliament.

Harwicz, who gained international recognition with her debut novel, “Mátate, amor” (“Die, My Love”), said her exclusion was antisemitic. “They’re canceling me for being Jewish, to turn me into a pariah,” El País quoted Harwicz as saying. Her 2012 novel, which explores motherhood, desire and psychological turmoil, was longlisted for the 2018 International Booker Prize and adapted into a 2025 film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

Patricia Escalona, the festival’s co-director, told El País last week that “Harwicz’s firm opposition to the cultural boycott of Israel was what prompted the rejection.” The newspaper reported that a letter from Granada’s University Network for Palestine prompted the cancellation.

In a 2024 interview with Infobae, Harwicz said about attempts to boycott Israeli cultural institutions: “I see only hostility toward Jews and a totalitarian attempt to censor art.”

Writers should not “be excluded from a cultural event because of their public positions,” the petition circulated by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) states. The petition’s text warns that “defending freedom of expression only for those who think like us is not defending it: it is replacing the free exchange of ideas with ideological screening.”

Among the petition’s signatories are French former prime minister Manuel Valls, who is also a citizen of Spain; Spanish philosopher Fernando Savater, a Planeta Prize winner; Mexican writer Margo Glantz, a recipient of the FIL Literary Award; Colombian poet Piedad Bonnett, winner of the 2024 Reina Sofía Poetry Prize; and Peruvian novelist Santiago Roncagliolo, whose “Red April” won the Alfaguara Prize and the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize.

The controversy follows several high-profile cases where Jews, Israelis or people accused of sympathizing with them were excluded from cultural events in Spain, and Europe more broadly.

In May, two Israeli women were ejected from an event at Sauna Thermas after being questioned about Zionism. One of them was wearing a Star of David pendant. The venue subsequently apologized and barred the event organizers.

Last month, a member of the klezmer band Dobranotch said anti-Israel hecklers prevented his ensemble from performing at a large folk festival in Galicia, Spain. Hecklers threw stones and other objects at the performers, targeting the band over recent concert appearances they made in Israel, band member Mitia Khramtsov wrote in an op-ed published by The Forward.

In Belgium, the Flanders Festival canceled last year the Munich Philharmonic’s concert with Israeli conductor Lahav Shani, citing his leadership of the Israel Philharmonic and uncertainty over his position toward Israel’s government.

In Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the Concertgebouw concert hall demanded that Israeli cantor Shai Abramson be replaced at a Chanukah concert because of his service in the Israel Defense Forces reserves. The venue eventually reversed the ban amid an uproar and agreed to private performances following protests and threatened legal action.

Anti-Israel Bias
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Somaliland President Abdirahman Abdullahi Mohamed during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
World News
Somaliland president hopes for security cooperation with Israel by end of year
“We now have full cooperation with Israel, and hopefully they will encourage Jewish or Israeli investment in Somaliland,” the president of the breakaway republic told reporters.
September 22, 2026 05:31 PM
Andrew Bernard
A Palestinian man and boy walk among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Gaza
“We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, target its sources of funding and destroy its terrorist infrastructure,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said.
September 23, 2026 05:21 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Gaza City to be ‘evacuated’ if Hamas kidnaps Israeli soldier or civilian
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the warning comes on the back of “various intelligence reports.”
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
00:07
Save a Child’s Heart treats 9,000th patient
23:06
RTVE chief seeks to keep Spain out of Eurovision over Israel’s participation
15:08
US has redirected 110 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
14:50
‘Deep spiritual bonds’ unite Jews, Christians, say US Catholic Bishops in Yom Kippur message
14:31
US talked to Iran on Tuesday, Trump says
14:13
French Holocaust denier gets 8 months for saying gas chambers didn’t exist
13:49
Israeli military says 14 civilians detained after entering Syria
13:22
Decry Chinese support for Iran regime, 13 military vets in Congress tell Trump
12:59
‘Evil group,’ Trump says of ICC, calls on UN member nations to quit court
12:26
UK says it will defend Saudi Arabia amid renewed Houthi attacks
12:01
US gave Iran ‘every chance for deal’ before striking, Trump says at UN
11:57
Colombia tells UN it’s pulling out of International Court of Justice case against Israel
11:47
Trump tells UNGA that Iran will make deal after US midterms
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
08:58
Jerusalem research center to review 55 new PA, UNRWA textbooks
08:57
Israel to extend nationwide emergency measures through Oct. 6
08:36
WATCH: Trump to address UN General Assembly
08:33
Israeli PM’s adviser slams Canada for allowing ‘anti-Jewish harassment’ outside shuls
08:24
Trump denies claims US running low on munitions
08:18
Rubio: A nuclear Iran would be ‘catastrophic’ for the world
08:13
Likud lawmaker: Israel will defend itself against any aggressor
07:57
Netanyahu predicts peace with Lebanon, direct flights to Mecca
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard
Michael Freund
Opinion
Thailand’s Jewish story
Michael Freund