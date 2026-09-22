Macron denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims at the United Nations General Assembly that Hamas does not operate in Judea and Samaria “grotesque.”

In his address at United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, Macron said in French that “Hamas has never operated in the West Bank.”

“The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron’s statement is staggering,” Netanyahu stated on Tuesday.

“On Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, just two days ago, Netanel Shukrun, a French citizen and father of six, was murdered in his car by a Hamas terrorist in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu stated. “With his final breath, he told his son to run.”

“Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day,” the prime minister said. “They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria. Ignorance is no excuse for erasing their blood.”