More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Thailand’s Jewish story

Long before the Israeli tourists, Thai and Jewish lives were intertwined.

Michael Freund
President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Thailand Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Thailand Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Michael Freund
Michael Freund Michael Freund
Michael Freund, the founder and chairman of Shavei Israel, served as the deputy director of communications under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An ordained rabbi, he has lived for the past 25 years in Israel.
(Sept. 22, 2026 / JNS)

In 2011, Thailand’s Princess Chulabhorn visited Jerusalem to discuss scientific cooperation, including cancer and brain research. A scientist with a doctorate in chemistry, she had professional reasons for making the journey. But during a meeting, she expressed something more personal.

“In my heart I feel half-Israeli,” she declared. “I think like an Israeli.” She even added the Israeli name Tzila to her signature in the presidential guest book.

The warmth was striking. So was the setting. For centuries, Jews had traveled to Thailand to trade, earn a living and sometimes escape persecution. Now a Thai princess was seeking scientific partners in a Jewish country.

Israel’s establishment changed more than diplomatic arrangements between Thailand and Israel. Jews could continue to build lives in Thailand, while Thais could turn to a Jewish state for opportunities of their own. Eventually, thousands would come to work on Israeli farms, placing part of their families’ future in Israel’s hands.

The roots of that relationship stretched back centuries, to a time when Jews first began making their way to Siam, as Thailand was once known.

In 1601, Spanish missionaries reported Jewish merchants living in Ayutthaya, then the capital of Siam. They reportedly maintained a synagogue and were “zealous in the Law of Moses.”

Among the earliest Jews recorded by name in Siam was Abraham Navarro, an interpreter for the English East India Company who visited King Narai’s court in Lopburi in 1683.

The modern community began taking shape around 1890, when Eastern European Jewish families settled in Bangkok. Among them were the Rosenbergs, who helped open some of the city’s first modern hotels.

Haim (Henry) Gerson brought a different set of skills. A Russian Jewish architect fleeing Communist persecution, he reached Siam in 1920 and secured a commission to carry out interior work at the Royal Palace. His furniture and construction business subsequently employed many Thais, and he became a Jewish communal leader.

His family’s involvement lasted well beyond his own career. His daughter-in-law, Ruth Gerson, later coauthored Jews in Thailand with Stephen Mallinger, documenting the community’s history.

Haim Gerson’s experience hardly suggests that Jews were dependent on the generosity of their hosts. They brought skills, created employment and helped develop the country in which they settled.

But that did not make Siam immune to European prejudices. In 1914, King Vajiravudh, known as Rama VI, published Jews of the Orient. His target was the Chinese minority, but he borrowed European antisemitic stereotypes to portray that minority as greedy, disloyal and unwilling to become part of the surrounding society. The small number of actual Jews in Siam had not prevented anti-Jewish ideas from reaching the royal court.

The Jewish Association of Thailand was established in 1964, and American military chaplains helped serve local Jews during the Vietnam War.

Two decades later, approximately 120 German Jews fleeing Nazism found refuge in Thailand. Local Jews helped them gain admission despite objections from the German embassy. Several were physicians.

Elizabeth Rosenberg Zerner, the Thai-born daughter of the hotel-owning family, was among those who intervened. Whenever she heard that a ship carrying refugees was arriving, she went to the port to help. According to community accounts, German diplomats pressed Thai officials to exclude people whose passports bore a “J” for Jude, or Jew. Zerner somehow persuaded officials that the letter meant something else, enabling the refugees to enter.

She later donated property for a synagogue in Bangkok. It was named Beth Elisheva in her honor.

Other Jewish refugees from the Nazis benefited from Thai assistance without ever reaching the country. In 1940 and 1941, Robert Vimont-Vicary, Siam’s consul in the French port of Marseille, issued visas and travel documents that helped Jews escape persecution in Vichy France. Many used the papers to reach Portugal rather than Thailand. Even the possibility of admission to a distant kingdom could help open a route to safety.

Within Thailand, the Japanese invasion of December 1941 brought new dangers. Some Jewish residents were interned as enemy aliens. At least 150 Jewish Allied soldiers were held at a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp at Kanchanaburi, associated with the construction of the Thailand-Burma Railway.

The community continued to change. Syrian and Lebanese Jews settled in Bangkok during the war, often entering the textile trade. Americans and Jews from Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran followed in later years. The Jewish Association of Thailand was formally established in 1964, and American military chaplains helped serve local Jews during the Vietnam War.

For generations, Jews in Thailand were concerned with the usual issues: admission, employment, worship, education and the ability to raise a family. Israel’s establishment added another possibility. Thailand could now deal with Jews not only as residents and newcomers, but through a government representing a sovereign Jewish country.

Bilateral diplomatic relations were established in 1954, and Israel opened its embassy in Bangkok four years later. From the 1960s, Thai professionals traveled to Israel for training in agriculture, water management and education through MASHAV, Israel’s international development agency.

But the growing relationship was put to the test in December 1972, when four Palestinian Black September terrorists seized the Israeli embassy in Bangkok and took six Israelis hostage. Thai officials, working with Egypt’s ambassador, negotiated their release. After approximately 19 hours, all six were freed unharmed. The terrorists were flown to Egypt.

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand, March 22, 2011. Credit: Abhisit Vejjajiva/Government of Thailand/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand, March 22, 2011. Credit: Abhisit Vejjajiva/Government of Thailand/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.

Princess says she felt ‘half-Israeli’

The relationship between Jerusalem and Bangkok continued to develop in practical ways.

In 2004, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, a daughter of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, inaugurated an Israeli-Thai agricultural project at Khon Kaen University in northeastern Thailand. It demonstrated irrigation and water-saving methods suited to the region’s conditions. When severe floods struck Thailand in 2011, Israel sent specialists to assist.

The local Jewish community remained active. Chabad Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor arrived in Bangkok in 1993 with his wife, Nechama Dina, and their baby daughter. His work included religious services and providing kosher food and Jewish education, increasingly serving Israeli travelers alongside resident families.

After the December 2004 tsunami, Kantor walked along the devastated beach at Khao Lak and noticed broken toys among the wreckage. He organized an international toy drive, enlisting children from more than 120 schools and communities to help their Thai counterparts. Toys were shipped from New York, and the project included a day of activities for children affected by the disaster.

Such work continued a tradition of Jewish residents contributing to Thai society. Alongside it, however, an increasingly consequential relationship was developing in the opposite direction.

By 2023, roughly 30,000 Thai laborers worked in Israel’s agricultural sector. Many came from rural northeastern Thailand, leaving families behind to earn money abroad. Israel had become a place where they could seek the sort of economic opportunity that had once drawn Jewish newcomers to Bangkok.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and massacred more than 1,200 Jews. They also murdered dozens of Thai workers and abducted 31 Thai nationals to Gaza. Among those kidnapped was Surasak Rumnao, who had left Thailand’s Udon Thani province to work in southern Israel. He was released in January 2025, together with four other Thai hostages, after 15 months in captivity.

His mother watched his release on a Facebook livestream. At first, she barely recognized him. Overcome with emotion, she could not eat the food his father brought her.

At Shamir Medical Center near Tel Aviv, Israeli doctors and nurses joined Thai and Israeli representatives in welcoming the five freed men. Flags were waved, and the men were greeted with cheers.

Oct. 7 revealed just how deeply Thai and Israeli lives had become intertwined.

That may be the most striking aspect of Thailand’s Jewish story, which was never that of a large or powerful Jewish community. Instead, it was built through a succession of encounters: merchants in Ayutthaya, refugees seeking sanctuary, businessmen and rabbis who made Bangkok their home, Thai students training in Israel and, eventually, Thai workers caught up in Israel’s darkest day.

Princess Chulabhorn’s declaration that she felt “half-Israeli” may have been unusually personal, but the connection behind it was hardly superficial.

For a country that many Israelis know mainly as a vacation destination, Thailand has occupied a far larger place in Jewish history—and Israel in Thailand’s—than most people realize.

Asia Religion Business and Economy Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
September 22, 2026 08:06 AM
JNS Staff
Film, Camera, Movie
U.S. News
Richmond film festival doubles down on Israeli films after it was boycotted last year
“I’m on high alert,” the festival founder told JNS, after anti-Israel activists targeted the event in 2025.
Sept. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The skyline of downtown Belleville, Ontario, on the eastern end of Lake Ontario, July 2011. Credit: P199 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Police officer wounded in shooting outside synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, on Yom Kippur
“Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable,” said Premier Mark Carney.
Sept. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
08:58
Jerusalem research center to review 55 new PA, UNRWA textbooks
08:57
Israel to extend nationwide emergency measures through Oct. 6
08:36
WATCH: Trump to address UN General Assembly
08:33
Israeli PM’s adviser slams Canada for allowing ‘anti-Jewish harassment’ outside shuls
08:24
Trump denies claims US running low on munitions
08:18
Rubio: A nuclear Iran would be ‘catastrophic’ for the world
08:13
Likud lawmaker: Israel will defend itself against any aggressor
07:57
Netanyahu predicts peace with Lebanon, direct flights to Mecca
07:49
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UN
07:32
Iran’s parliament speaker: Our missiles can hit anywhere
07:12
Rubio, Iraqi PM agree on need to dismantle terrorist militias
06:55
Israeli Arab arrested after 187,000 suspected drug pills seized in Bethlehem
06:33
Netherlands criminalizes trade in goods from Judea, Samaria, Golan
06:09
Israeli envoy sounds alarm over left-wing party’s win in Berlin election
05:48
Herzog invites public to President’s Residence for Sukkot
05:27
Board of Peace: ‘All parties’ must fulfill Gaza plan commitments
05:24
Katz warns of Hamas plan to kidnap Israelis
05:05
Somaliland mission highlights Huckabee appearance at Jerusalem event
04:44
Sa’ar slams Miliband over silence on Samaria terror attack
04:33
Netanyahu offers condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
04:24
Israel holds memorial for soldiers killed in Yom Kippur War
04:22
Canadian Jewish groups demand action after Belleville synagogue shooting
04:01
Arab Israeli sentenced after filming Gallant’s home for Iranian agent
03:42
B’nai Brith Canada calls synagogue shooting a ‘wake-up call’
03:28
Ben-Gvir: Samaria terrorist must face death penalty
03:21
Iran’s Pezeshkian departs for UN General Assembly
03:01
Samaria: Hundreds attend funeral of Israeli father murdered on Yom Kippur eve
02:41
Israel Football Association blasts Ireland manager over ‘genocide’ remark
02:19
After Trump meeting, Mamdani renews support for arresting Netanyahu
02:19
Israel FM: Canada synagogue shooting is ‘further escalation’ in antisemitism crisis
01:59
Poilievre: Canadian Jews must live ‘free from terror’ after synagogue shooting
01:38
Magen David Adom treats 3,322 people over Yom Kippur
01:18
IDF strikes Hamas infrastructure after explosive hits engineering vehicle
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Adam Levick. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
The premise of ‘NAZA’ doesn’t hold up
Adam Levick
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Indian Jewish general who shaped the birth of Bangladesh
Eliezer Avraham