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Dutch parliament finally approves ban of Muslim Brotherhood

The ban was initiated by the right-wing Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders.

Mar. 18, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz

Dutch parliament finally approves ban of Muslim Brotherhood

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Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) leader Geert Wilders speaks during a debate on the coalition agreement between D66, VVD, and CDA and final report at the House of Representatives in The Hague on February 3, 2026. Photo by Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) leader Geert Wilders speaks during a debate on the coalition agreement between D66, VVD, and CDA and final report at the House of Representatives in The Hague on February 3, 2026. Photo by Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Dutch House of Representatives has approved a motion to ban the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated organizations in the country.

The motion was introduced by the Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, a longtime staunch supporter of Israel.

The Muslim Brotherhood seeks to introduce Sharia law “through schools, mosques, social organizations, and political influence,” according to PVV. The motion urges the government to act and implement the ban.

The party had attempted several times to secure a majority for the motion but earlier efforts fell short.

Voters from the various political groups joined PVV members Geert Wilders and Maikel Boon in supporting the motion, securing a slim majority of 76 seats, Dutch press agency ANP reported.

The motion cites a French government report warning of “the subtle, long-term infiltration by the Muslim Brotherhood, aiming ultimately to establish an Islamic state governed by Sharia.”

The ban occurred as a wave of terrorist attacks struck Jewish sites in the Netherlands, including a synagogue in Rotterdam and a Jewish school in Amsterdam

According to Combat Against Antisemitism (CAM) Research Center, in the period of March 5–12, 2026), a total of 137 antisemitic incidents were recorded globally, representing a 14% increase compared to the 2026 weekly average.

Six attacks on synagogues were documented worldwide, including incidents in Michigan, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press

Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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