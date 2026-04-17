More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Palestinian officials denied entry to Canada for FIFA Congress

Visa refusals could prevent Palestinians from attending pre-World Cup gathering in Vancouver.

Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff

Palestinian officials denied entry to Canada for FIFA Congress

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Fatah leader Jibril Rajoub in Jerusalem, April 2, 2008. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Fatah leader Jibril Rajoub in Jerusalem, April 2, 2008. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

Three officials from the Palestinian Football Association have been denied visas to enter Canada ahead of a pre-World Cup meeting of FIFA member associations in Vancouver later this month, according to a report in The Guardian on Friday.

The British newspaper reported that the officials—including Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub—had planned to attend the annual FIFA Congress scheduled for April 30, which is considered an informal opening event for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Rajoub is also president of the Palestine Olympic Committee and secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee.

According to The Guardian, the Palestinian association asked FIFA to intervene with Canadian authorities after visa applications were rejected. Canadian immigration officials said visa decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and declined to comment on specific applications.

The Palestinian delegation had also hoped to raise concerns at the Congress regarding Israeli soccer clubs playing matches in Judea and Samaria, an issue previously reviewed by FIFA, which concluded in March that it would take no action, citing the territory’s unresolved legal status under international law, the report said.

The visa refusals come amid broader concerns about travel access for national delegations and supporters ahead of the expanded 48-team World Cup tournament scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.

Sports Canada
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Naftali Bennett, head of the Bennett 2026 political party, unveiled a National Accessibility and Inclusion Plan in Bnei Brak, April 16, 2026. Credit: Bennett 2026.
Israel News
Bennett unveils national accessibility plan for Israelis with disabilities
The initiative aims to boost employment, expand IDF service pathways and position the nation as a leader in assistive technology.
Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu: Opportunity for historic peace deal with Lebanon
The prime minister spoke before Israel and Lebanon began a 10-day ceasefire.
Apr. 17, 2026
Steve Linde
Mamdani Rama Duwaji
U.S. News
Mamdani’s wife apologizes for ‘harmful’ language used in past social-media posts
“I’ve read and seen a lot of what others have had to say in response, and I understand the hurt I caused and am truly sorry,” Rama Duwaji told an online arts magazine.
Apr. 16, 2026
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces the new Mayor’s Fund Board at New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan, April 16, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani weighs veto of protest buffer zone bill as demonstrators rally at City Hall
The legislation would empower the New York City Police Department to set limits on how close demonstrators can gather near schools, as critics warn of free speech infringement.
Apr. 16, 2026
El Al
Israel News
El Al to expand its fleet with 12 Boeing Dreamliners
The move aims to boost long-haul capacity as other airlines scale back routes to and from Israel.
Apr. 16, 2026
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Trump admin reaches settlement with Massachusetts school district over Jew-hatred investigation
“School districts, like colleges and universities, must take prompt and effective action to address antisemitic harassment,” stated Harmeet Dhillon, assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights.
Apr. 16, 2026
A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer is seen during a blockade mission targeting traffic to and from Iranian ports, in an undated image released by U.S. Central Command on April 15, 2026. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
JNS TV / The Quad
The ceasefire illusion: What the US blockade on Iran could trigger next
Apr. 16, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not so unpredictable when it comes to Israel
Mitchell Bard