NJ man pleads guilty to death threat against commentator, who he says mocked rabbi

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Haim Braverman, 47, of Morris Plains, N.J., pleaded guilty in U.S. district court to threatening to kill a political commentator, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday.

On or about Sept. 10, Braverman posted a video in which he threatened the commentator, “having been angered by the commentator’s public statements about a prominent, now-deceased rabbi whom Braverman respected,” per the Justice Department.

In court documents, the rabbi is identified as having “led a branch of Orthodox Judaism,” and Braverman said that the commentator accused that rabbi of having “created some sort of cult.”

Holding a bat in the video, Braverman admits that he said that the commentator would “get what’s coming to you” and that he could kill her “right now.” He also shared the threats on a group chat.

The identities of the commentator and the rabbi weren’t immediately clear. Sentencing is scheduled for Sep. 15.