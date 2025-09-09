Only let congregants on security teams bring guns to synagogue, security group advises

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

American congregations shouldn’t allow individuals to carry weapons to synagogue unless they are part of the synagogue’s volunteer security team, according to Michael Masters, national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network.

“Allowing individuals in an unstructured, unplanned way to carry guns in a house of worship is simply not a viable or responsible option given the threat environment or the potential impacts of doing that,” he told JNS.

Synagogues that allow arms ought to do so via organized teams “with clear roles and responsibilities, trained for threat recognition and response, coordinated with local law enforcement and governed by policies that ensure legal and ethical accountability,” according to a new report from SCN, a partner of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Masters told JNS that “far too few” Jewish congregations have a “thoroughly vetted, well-thought-out” gun policy.

When asked if people ought to carry guns to protect themselves and their families, the network responds that “the answer isn’t simple and it changes whether you’re trying to protect your family, yourself and your home, if you’re walking down the street or you’re walking into a synagogue or a Jewish facility.”

Masters told JNS that millions of Americans have bought guns in the past five years, “many for the first time.” “Among them are Jewish families and synagogue members, who now feel compelled to train and prepare,” he said.

The network’s new report responds to the debate about whether individuals should carry guns in synagogues.

It advises congregations not to do so, because it “risks turning moments of crisis into chaotic and dangerous encounters.” It can also open congregations up to legal liability, according to the report.

Synagogues should spell out when gun owners can use force, train them in de-escalating situations and clarify the chain of command, according to the report.

The report also says that congregations should have policies about other weapons, like tasers and chemical sprays.

“If someone has a question, they should absolutely ask the leadership of their institution or get in touch with their Jewish community security professional through their Federation to ask what is being done or how they can help do more,” Masters said.

There have been “dramatic increases” in security at Jewish sites in the past eight years, and High Holiday services are “one of the most secure times of year,” according to Masters.

“We are investing more as a community, nationally and locally, in security than we ever have before,” he said. “We also recognize that there are some institutions that have fewer resources than others.”