More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Antisemitism threatens the fabric of our democracy

Statements of solidarity are not a sufficient response to this crisis. It’s time for Congress to act.

Mar. 9, 2026
Carol Ann Schwartz

Antisemitism threatens the fabric of our democracy

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
U.S. Capitol Building in Spring
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Credit: Olichel/Pixabay.
Carol Ann Schwartz
Carol Ann Schwartz Carol Ann Schwartz
Carol Ann Schwartz is the 28th national president of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States with nearly 300,000 members and supporters in America and many more all over the world.

International Women’s Day serves as a global call to confront the most pressing challenges impacting women’s equality and freedom. For Jewish women, the surge in hatred over the last two and a half years is one of those challenges. Antisemitism now threatens the fabric of our democracy, and it is Jewish women—as they have throughout history—who are leading the response.

More than 150 Hadassah members—representing the largest Jewish Zionist women’s volunteer organization in America—are walking the halls of Congress this week with a singular, urgent message: Statements of solidarity are not a sufficient response to the crisis of antisemitism. Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Jewish community has experienced a profound rise in vandalism and violence, including attempted and actual murder.

The data underscores a systemic failure that requires a legislative response. According to the FBI, antisemitic incidents accounted for nearly 70% of religiously motivated hate crimes in 2024, while the Anti-Defamation League recently noted a majority of these incidents now contain overt anti-Zionist elements.

For American Jews, the connection between domestic hatred and the global delegitimization of Israel is not a theoretical debate. Some 86% of American Jews report that antisemitism has soared since Oct. 7. This is the reality that Hadassah advocates are presenting to lawmakers. In fact, the impact on women is substantial. I have heard from Jewish women across the country that they are afraid, and their everyday lives have been affected. The climate of fear is being cemented by inaction.

In Hadassah’s 2024 survey, “From Fear to Resilience: Women Facing Antisemitism,” nearly two-thirds of Jewish women reported feeling unsafe because of their identity. More than half took steps to hide being Jewish. The antisemitism they are facing is not just a series of isolated incidents; it is an erosion of safety that requires a comprehensive response. In fact, it has become a national security concern.

We should not have to accept the presence of armed guards at every synagogue entrance in the country as a permanent fixture of American life. Jewish women should not need to hesitate to display a mezuzah or wear a Star of David in public. Jewish parents should not fear that their children are the targets of antisemitic harassment at school.

For Hadassah, this crisis is personal. Last June in Boulder, Colo., peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of hostages were attacked in an antisemitic firebombing. Among the injured was 82-year-old Karen Diamond, a Hadassah member and Holocaust survivor who later died from her wounds. Her death is a stark reminder that hateful rhetoric left unchecked—or, worse, normalized—can have fatal consequences. As we meet with members of Congress this week, we are asking for more than empathy; we are demanding the tools to protect our communities.

The primary line of defense for many institutions is the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). This program provides synagogues and other faith-based nonprofits with funding for security equipment, personnel, and emergency training. Yet year after year, demand for these grants far outpaces available funding. At a time of escalating threats, leaving institutions to fend for themselves for security is an abdication of responsibility. Congress must significantly increase NSGP funding and simplify the complex award process to ensure that no community is exposed because it lacks security resources.

Furthermore, the safety of Jewish communities in the United States cannot be separated from the security of the State of Israel. For generations, Israel has been the ultimate refuge for Jews fleeing persecution. Today, as it faces continued threats from Iran-backed terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, determined to destabilize the region, the U.S.-Israel alliance remains a vital foundation for our shared protection and benefits both countries. America must continue to stand firmly against the delegitimization of the Jewish state and the antisemitic tropes that fuel it.

Hadassah’s founder, Henrietta Szold, continues to inspire me as a visionary woman who drove change to pressing societal issues. From studying at a seminary before women were allowed, to helping establish the health-care infrastructure in pre-state Israel that is now a preeminent hospital system, to creating the powerful community of Zionist women dedicated to healing the world that is Hadassah. We are proud to continue in her footsteps.

For more than 30 years, I have worked alongside Jewish women to confront hatred and empower them to embrace their identities. I have never seen fear so widespread, nor action so necessary. As Hadassah meets with members of Congress, our message is clear: Resilience is a survival mechanism, not a policy strategy. We are urging Congress to enforce accountability for hate crimes and reaffirm America’s commitment to Jewish safety at home and abroad.

Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin