Antisemitism threatens the fabric of our democracy

International Women’s Day serves as a global call to confront the most pressing challenges impacting women’s equality and freedom. For Jewish women, the surge in hatred over the last two and a half years is one of those challenges. Antisemitism now threatens the fabric of our democracy, and it is Jewish women—as they have throughout history—who are leading the response.

More than 150 Hadassah members—representing the largest Jewish Zionist women’s volunteer organization in America—are walking the halls of Congress this week with a singular, urgent message: Statements of solidarity are not a sufficient response to the crisis of antisemitism. Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Jewish community has experienced a profound rise in vandalism and violence, including attempted and actual murder.

The data underscores a systemic failure that requires a legislative response. According to the FBI, antisemitic incidents accounted for nearly 70% of religiously motivated hate crimes in 2024, while the Anti-Defamation League recently noted a majority of these incidents now contain overt anti-Zionist elements.

For American Jews, the connection between domestic hatred and the global delegitimization of Israel is not a theoretical debate. Some 86% of American Jews report that antisemitism has soared since Oct. 7. This is the reality that Hadassah advocates are presenting to lawmakers. In fact, the impact on women is substantial. I have heard from Jewish women across the country that they are afraid, and their everyday lives have been affected. The climate of fear is being cemented by inaction.

In Hadassah’s 2024 survey, “From Fear to Resilience: Women Facing Antisemitism,” nearly two-thirds of Jewish women reported feeling unsafe because of their identity. More than half took steps to hide being Jewish. The antisemitism they are facing is not just a series of isolated incidents; it is an erosion of safety that requires a comprehensive response. In fact, it has become a national security concern.

We should not have to accept the presence of armed guards at every synagogue entrance in the country as a permanent fixture of American life. Jewish women should not need to hesitate to display a mezuzah or wear a Star of David in public. Jewish parents should not fear that their children are the targets of antisemitic harassment at school.

For Hadassah, this crisis is personal. Last June in Boulder, Colo., peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of hostages were attacked in an antisemitic firebombing. Among the injured was 82-year-old Karen Diamond, a Hadassah member and Holocaust survivor who later died from her wounds. Her death is a stark reminder that hateful rhetoric left unchecked—or, worse, normalized—can have fatal consequences. As we meet with members of Congress this week, we are asking for more than empathy; we are demanding the tools to protect our communities.

The primary line of defense for many institutions is the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). This program provides synagogues and other faith-based nonprofits with funding for security equipment, personnel, and emergency training. Yet year after year, demand for these grants far outpaces available funding. At a time of escalating threats, leaving institutions to fend for themselves for security is an abdication of responsibility. Congress must significantly increase NSGP funding and simplify the complex award process to ensure that no community is exposed because it lacks security resources.

Furthermore, the safety of Jewish communities in the United States cannot be separated from the security of the State of Israel. For generations, Israel has been the ultimate refuge for Jews fleeing persecution. Today, as it faces continued threats from Iran-backed terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, determined to destabilize the region, the U.S.-Israel alliance remains a vital foundation for our shared protection and benefits both countries. America must continue to stand firmly against the delegitimization of the Jewish state and the antisemitic tropes that fuel it.

Hadassah’s founder, Henrietta Szold, continues to inspire me as a visionary woman who drove change to pressing societal issues. From studying at a seminary before women were allowed, to helping establish the health-care infrastructure in pre-state Israel that is now a preeminent hospital system, to creating the powerful community of Zionist women dedicated to healing the world that is Hadassah. We are proud to continue in her footsteps.

For more than 30 years, I have worked alongside Jewish women to confront hatred and empower them to embrace their identities. I have never seen fear so widespread, nor action so necessary. As Hadassah meets with members of Congress, our message is clear: Resilience is a survival mechanism, not a policy strategy. We are urging Congress to enforce accountability for hate crimes and reaffirm America’s commitment to Jewish safety at home and abroad.