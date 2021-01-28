More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Biden puts anti-Israel BDS activist in charge of NSC intel

How did an anti-Israel activist go from helping host a conference for an organization whose speakers have supported Islamic terrorism to a top intelligence job?

Daniel Greenfield
Maher Bitar (center), his wife, Astrid Dorelien, and year-old daughter, Alya Dorelien Bitar, with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, Sept. 21, 2015. Photo: Pete Souza/White House.
Maher Bitar (center), his wife, Astrid Dorelien, and year-old daughter, Alya Dorelien Bitar, with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, Sept. 21, 2015. Photo: Pete Souza/White House.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.
(Jan. 27, 2021 / JNS)

“Why Is Georgetown Providing a Platform for This Dangerous Group?” asked a 2006 op-ed in The Washington Post.

The group in question was the Palestine Solidarity Movement, a BDS anti-Israel hate group whose conferences had a history of anti-Semitism, supporting Hamas and the murder of Jews. Maher Bitar, one of the executive board members of Students for Justice in Palestine, was one of the principal organizers of the 2006 conference, which was being hosted by Georgetown University’s SJP hate group.

Despite protests from Jewish groups, the Georgetown BDS conference went ahead.

Now, President Joe Biden has picked Maher Bitar as senior director for Intelligence on the National Security Council.

In 2006, the American Jewish Committee was pleading with Georgetown to distance itself from the anti-Israel hate of PSM and SJP. Now the anti-Israel hate occupies the top of the foreign policy establishment and is set to define the foreign policy of the Biden administration.

In his new position, the former anti-Israel activist will coordinate between the White House and the intelligence community, receiving material from intelligence agencies, informing the intelligence community of White House policy and deciding who gets access to secret information.

The job of senior director for Intelligence at the National Security Council is supposed to go to an intelligence professional. How did an anti-Israel activist go from helping host a conference for an organization whose speakers have supported Islamic terrorism to a top intelligence job?

At the PSM conference in Georgetown, Bitar had run a session describing how to best demonize Israel. Next year, he facilitated a Palestinian Student Society summit addressed by Joseph Massad, who had called Israel a “Jewish supremacist state” and praised terrorism.

Massad had also argued that the idea that “any manifestation of hatred against Jews in any geographic location on Earth and in any historical period is ‘anti-Semitism’ smacks of a gross misunderstanding of the European history of anti-Semitism.”

A few years later, Bitar could be found presenting at a Sabeel conference featuring some of the worst bigots like Rebecca Vilkomerson of JVP, who had invited a terrorist to address the BDS hate group, and Richard Falk, who had endorsed a book which wondered whether “Hitler might have been right after all.”

Bitar went to work for UNRWA, interned at the misnamed and militantly anti-Israel Foundation for Middle East Peace and studied at Oxford’s Refugee Studies Centre, writing papers on the so-called “Nakba” and on “Palestinian” activism. He appeared to describe Israel’s security barrier as a “segregation wall”

Israel’s “political existence as a state is the cause for Palestinian dispossession and statelessness,” Bitar wrote in one paper. “Israel’s rejection of their right to return remains the main obstacle to finding a durable solution.”

The so-called “right of return” would mean the destruction of Israel.

He helped assemble a publication for BADIL—Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights—a BDS hate group that seeks to eliminate Israel through the Palestinian “right of return” and which has opposed bans on working with terrorists.

The issue in question denounced “Jewish colonization.”

And yet before long, Bitar could be found working for the Office of the Special Envoy for Middle East Peace. From there he went on to serve as the NSC’s director for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs and as Samantha Power’s deputy at the United Nations. In under a decade, Bitar had gone from anti-Israel activism through the private network of BDS organizations to key positions shaping American intelligence and foreign policy at the National Security Council and the United Nations.

Even while Bitar was engaged in anti-Israel activism, he was also volunteering for the Obama campaign, and working for the United Nations. He started working for the State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy for Middle East Peace as an extern while studying for his JD at Georgetown.

In 2016, Bitar came back to Georgetown to tell students that “those of you who might feel conflicted about or even disagree with American policy and want to change it” could do it.

When President Donald Trump was elected, Bitar became the general counsel to House Intelligence Committee Democrats, serving as the top legal adviser to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and playing a key role in the first Democrat attempt to impeach Trump. Now he’s back at the NSC.

Bitar’s rise through the ranks speaks to the abandonment of Israel by the Democrats and the ineptitude of pro-Israel advocates at fighting the personnel battles that define the government.

During the Obama administration, organizations that claimed to be advocating for Israel would come out to D.C. and take pride in receiving a personal briefing from Bitar about Israel’s security without having a clue about who he was or how hard he must have been laughing at them.

Policy battles aren’t won at the executive level but at the personnel level. The left keeps winning policy battles even when moderates and conservatives win elections because it understands that having its people in a position to make policy matters more than elections.

Obama had put the author of Ethnic Cleansing and the Falling Apart of Palestinian Society in charge of the NSC desk on Israel. Biden put him in charge of NSC intelligence.

“Why Is Georgetown Providing a Platform for This Dangerous Group?” a Washington Post op-ed asked in 2006. The question now is why are Joe Biden and the Democrats?

And what do pro-Israel groups intend to do about it?

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical left and Islamic terrorism.

This article was first published by FrontPage Magazine.

BDS Movement U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Federal judge dismisses complaint against anti-Israel groups that protested outside NJ synagogue
In her ruling, Katharine Hayden wrote that the alleged victims may have interfered with one of the defendant’s right to protest.
October 1, 2026 05:26 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Hoshana Rabbah Torah study session in the Knesset sukkah in Jerusalem on Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Spokesperson’s Office.
Israel News
At Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study, Netanyahu calls flydubai rescue ‘chain of miracles’
“The tradition of Jewish heroism tips the scales,” the Israeli prime minister said.
October 2, 2026 01:58 AM
JNS Staff
A Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
Israel probes flydubai incident as terror attack after co-pilot stabs captain
The co-pilot sought to seize control of the Tel Aviv-bound plane and was subdued by crew members and passengers.
Sept. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israeli passengers who helped overpower the alleged attacker aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Itay Beit-On/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
The prime minister tells Yaniv Hayun he deserves a “global medal of honor” and says Israel will join the probe into the apparent attempt to crash Flight FZ1073.
Oct. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia: Dubai repatriation flights still planned
02:14
El Al cancels UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
03:31
Herzog to recommend heroism award for Israelis who stopped flydubai attack
03:10
IDF: Air Force struck more than 500 Hezbollah, Hamas targets in past month
03:07
UK police probe Iran ties of air base terror suspects
02:54
Trump: Iran war will end ‘very soon, one way or another’
02:35
Netanyahu: Israel warned Britain of Iran-backed attack before UK sanctions
02:14
Israeli airlines to start Dubai rescue flights
01:53
IDF: Oct. 7 Hamas operative, platoon commander killed in Gaza strikes
01:32
Modi: Stabbed flydubai captain helped save ‘hundreds of lives’
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Opinion
Iran’s terror war is reaching America
Erfan Fard
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Eritrea’s proxy war against Ethiopia
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher