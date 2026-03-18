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Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.

Sigrid Kaag and Rina Shnerb. Credit: FrontPage Magazine.
Opinion
UN official who financed murder of teenage girl on Gaza Board
Should the U.S. be elevating a leftist Dutch globalist who hates Trump and Geert Wilders?
Jan. 24, 2026
Daniel Greenfield
Australian preacher Nassim Abdi: “ASWJ on YouTube,” Feb. 2, 2018. Credit: MEMRI.
Opinion
After canceling Christmas in Bethlehem for two years, Muslims allow it
Dec. 7, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Osama bin Laden in an undated still frame from a recruitment video for Al-Qaida. Photo by Al Rai Al Aam/Feature Story News/Getty Images.
Opinion
CAIR curriculum urges ‘nuanced’ approach to 9/11
Oct. 25, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Bishara Bahbah in a January 2024 interview. Photo by Medyascope TV via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Witkoff’s ‘Palestinian’ adviser claims Hamas only has to give up ‘heavy weapons’
Hamas gets to keep its guns. It will only turn over “heavy weapons” to a force that includes Hamas.
Oct. 24, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Hamas Red Cross
Opinion
The Hamas deal drags US into Gaza nation-building
We’ve learned nothing from Afghanistan and Iraq.
Oct. 16, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Palestinians carry food parcels and supplies from aid trucks near the Zikim border crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 18, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/ Flash90.
Opinion
The Hamas deal drags US into Gaza nation-building
We’ve learned nothing from Afghanistan and Iraq.
Oct. 12, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
President Trump
Opinion
President Trump kept 30 years of broken promises
For 30 years, Democrats and some Republicans lied about stopping Iran. Trump did it.
Jun. 23, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Iranian "students" storm the U.S. embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979. Unknown author via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran has been at war with the US for 46 years
“America can’t do a damn thing against us.”
Jun. 20, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows workers on the construction site of a second reactor in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start the works at the facility. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Iran isn’t building a civilian nuclear program
Iran has massive gas reserves and much cheaper power than we do.
May. 12, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Peter Beinart
Opinion
Terrorism rebranded as ‘armed resistance against civilians’
When massacring women and children is “resistance.”
May. 10, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Jerry Nadler
Opinion
Nadler goes after rabbi for exposing Democrat’s antisemitism
Why is the congressman afraid of Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun?
Apr. 30, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
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