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Opinion

The long con of ‘international law’

Never has a catchphrase been so universally touted, yet so completely detached from the legal realities it purports to describe.

Daniel Winston
San Remo Conference
Delegates at the San Remo Conference in Italy, 1920. Credit: Courtesy Bibliothèque Nationale de France via Wikimedia Commons.
Daniel Winston
Daniel Winston Daniel Winston
Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli therapist, lecturer and author. He volunteers in the IDF reserves, as an MDA medic, in ZAKA, and in the Israel Police Search and Rescue Team.
(Sept. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Every successful confidence trick requires the same three ingredients: a story the mark already wants to believe; a chorus of voices confirming it until no single voice needs to be examined; and a social cost attached to examining it anyway.

The claim that Israel exists and expands in violation of international law has all three. It has been resold so many times that most of the people repeating it have no idea they are marks. They are simply reiterating what everyone else is saying. That is neither knowledge nor belief. It is acoustics.

Repetition does not produce evidence, but liturgical repetition performs the work of evidence. Say a thing often enough from enough podiums, and it stops sounding like a claim and starts sounding like the weather. Nobody demands a citation for weather. This is the actual physics behind the phrase “illegal settlements.” It was never established. It was installed, one broadcast at a time, until the burden of proof quietly reversed itself and the person asking for the legal text became the eccentric in the room.

Test it yourself: The next time someone solemnly or hysterically informs you that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are illegal under international law, ask which law. Not which feeling, which consensus or which pundit, but which law. Name the instrument. Name the article. Name the subsection.

The conversation almost always ends there—and not because the answer is difficult. It ends because the answer was never in the speaker’s possession to begin with. The phrase was inherited, not learned and not earned.

Millions of people hold a fervently confident legal opinion about the most litigated territorial question on the planet, and almost none of them have read a mandate, resolution, convention or judgment. That gap is not an accident. It is the intended product. A con that required its participants to understand the material would collapse in a week.

When a universal law has exactly one carve-out—and that carve-out is the Jews—the law is not being applied. It is being aimed.

One primary principle governing how new states acquire their borders is called uti possidetis juris. It is not an obscure Israeli invention or a settler talking point. The term is Roman and more than 2,000 years old. Its modern form emerged with the Latin American republics of the 1820s, which took the internal administrative divisions of the departing Spanish empire and turned them into national frontiers.

Africa did the same. In July 1964, at their first summit in Cairo, the heads of state of the Organization of African Unity pledged to respect the frontiers existing at the achievement of their national independence. The International Court of Justice affirmed the principle in the 1986 Frontier Dispute between Burkina Faso and Mali, holding that boundaries that had been nothing more than administrative lines under a single prior sovereign were transformed into international frontiers upon independence.

The court applied it again to El Salvador and Honduras in 1992, and to Benin and Niger in 2005. The Badinter Commission applied it to the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

Now apply the rule to the case at hand and watch how quickly the fog lifts. The prior administrative entity of the Land of Israel was the Mandate for Palestine, and the departing sovereign was Britain. East of the Jordan River, that territory was severed administratively in the early 1920s and emerged as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, whose borders no one disputes, for the simple reason that they are the lines the British left behind. West of the Jordan River, exactly one state emerged from that same mandate when Britain withdrew in May 1948, and that state was Israel.

There was no rival sovereign, no competing successor, and uti possidetis juris does not transfer land to a movement, a grievance or an aspiration. It transfers to the new state, along the lines that existed at the moment the prior administration ended. Judea and Samaria sat inside those lines.

Jordan crossed the river in 1948 as an invader and purported to annex the territory in 1951, a claim recognized by Britain alone among serious states and formally renounced by Amman itself in 1988. This is where a common confusion needs clearing up.

At every stage, the claim gains authority while losing content and actual moral or legal standing,

There is a prohibition in modern law on acquiring territory through a war of aggression, which is precisely what Jordan waged and what Israel did not. The 1949 armistice agreements between Israel and the Arab states that attacked it went out of their way to state that the lines they drew were without prejudice and not to be construed as political or territorial boundaries, which is the opposite of a border. Title passed at the moment of Israel’s independence on May 14, 1948.

The invasion came after. Whatever the armies accomplished in the months that followed, they were moving across a map whose legal lines had already been drawn.

So, the rule is real; it is old; it is judicially confirmed; and it has drawn the borders of close to a hundred countries. Many of those lines were drawn arbitrarily by European clerks who had never visited the territory in question, severing tribes and joining enemies, and the world nevertheless treats them as inviolable.

Question the border between Mali and Burkina Faso, and you are a menace to African stability. Question the border between Croatia and Serbia, and you are reopening a war. Apply the identical principle to the British Mandate for Palestine, and suddenly, the rule that governs the entire post-colonial world develops an exception of a very specific kind. When a universal law has exactly one carve-out—and that carve-out is the Jews—the law is not being applied. It is being aimed.

The reselling is the genius of the operation. A U.N.vote in a chamber where tyrannies hold the majority becomes a resolution. The resolution gets reverentially cited in an NGO report. The report gets quoted in a wire story. The wire story becomes a line in a textbook. The textbook becomes a lecture; the lecture becomes a chant; and the chant becomes a sign in a London neighborhood announcing a Zionist Free Zone.

At every stage, the claim gains authority while losing content and moral or legal standing until the final consumer is screaming a legal conclusion she could not defend for 30 seconds (and does not need to). Because by then, it is simply known.

The cruelest irony belongs to this moment. We live in an age of disinformation as a premier moral category—when word alone carries enough force to shutter a platform or end a career. And in that same era, the most sustained and best-funded campaign of fabrication in the Western world proceeds untouched, because it survives on a division of labor.

At the top, the fabrication is assembled by people who do hold the credentials, who know the Latin, who draft the advisory opinions and who know precisely which instruments they have chosen not to mention. Everyone downstream is thereby excused from knowing anything at all.

The screamer on the quad has read no mandate. The ambassador at the rostrum has read no judgment. The Sunday panelist could not tell you what was decided at San Remo in 1920 or that anything was decided there at all. Disinformation, it turns out, is defined not by whether a statement is false but by who is inconvenienced when it spreads.

None of this is repaired by politeness or by better public relations. It is repaired by refusing the terms. Ask for the citation, every time, and let the silence do the work. San Remo has a date. The Mandate has a text. Article 80 has a number. Burkina Faso vs. Mali has a page in the ICJ reports. The other side has a mass-produced placard and a tone of voice.

A con survives exactly as long as nobody looks behind the curtain. Dorothy did not expose the Wizard; Toto did by pulling the curtain back while everyone else was still trembling at the voice. Let us find our inner Toto.

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