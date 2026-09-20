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News   Israel News

IDF conducts large-scale Eilat exercise simulating Oct. 7-style infiltration

The drill exposed small tactical gaps that the army is now working to address, Lt. Col. Aleph told JNS.

Amelie Botbol
An IDF rapid-response squad deploys along Israel’s southern border as part of a large-scale exercise. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office.
An IDF rapid-response squad deploys along Israel’s southern border as part of a large-scale exercise, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.
(Sept. 20, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces’ 80th “Edom” Division last week conducted a large-scale exercise in Eilat and nearby communities, simulating a surprise attack involving terrorist infiltration by air, sea and land, complex assaults and mass-casualty incidents in civilian areas.

The exercise incorporated lessons learned from the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, and involved IDF troops alongside the Israel Police, Magen David Adom medical service, Israel Fire and Rescue Services and other emergency organizations.

An IDF soldier drills hunting for terrorists in the Eilat area, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office.
An IDF soldier drills hunting for terrorists in the Eilat area, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

“This exercise is designed to apply the lessons of Oct. 7 and help us improve our preparedness to ensure that such scenarios do not occur in other parts of the country,” Lt. Col. Aleph, deputy commander of the division’s Yoav Brigade and commander of the exercise, told JNS.

The Yoav Brigade is responsible for defending the southern Negev/Arava area, including the Jordanian border near Eilat.

The division’s Paran Brigade is responsible for defending the Egyptian border, from the Nitzana area toward the Eilat/Route 12 area.

“This exercise is part of our routine training and was not held in response to a specific alert. It is for us to speak the same language and know how to carry out coordinated actions,” Lt. Col. Aleph said.

“The exercise lasted a few days and allowed us to see that we can work in coordination during an incident with a large number of forces arriving at the scene as soon as the scenarios begin to unfold,” he added.

An IDF rapid-response squad deploys as part of a large-scale exercise in the Eilat area, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office.
An IDF rapid-response squad deploys as part of a drill in the Eilat area, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

Aleph told JNS that the exercise exposed small tactical gaps that the army is now working to address.

“In this type of exercise, one group plays the enemy based on the scenarios and procedures we need to prepare for. They are the red team, while we are the blue team. We need to anticipate how they are expected to act and develop tactical and strategic responses to ensure the blue team prevails,” he said.

The drill was planned approximately six months ago and is intended to continuously raise the level of awareness and preparedness.

The main challenge on the eastern border, Aleph said, is its distance from Israel’s center and the length of the border from one point to another.

“This is the southern-most point of Israel; the solution is for forces to be ready to be deployed throughout the border and have rapid response teams ready,” he told JNS.

OC Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor observes an IDF drill in the Eilat area, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesman's Office.
OC Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor observes an IDF drill in the Eilat area, September 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesman’s Office.

Defense and Security Terrorism
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
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