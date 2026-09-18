More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The ‘kol dichfin’ call of Sukkot

The sukkah is fragile and temporary, but the welcome we create within it can be strong and lasting.

David B. Marcu
Disability inclusion. Credit: geralt/Pixabay.
Disability inclusion. Credit: geralt/Pixabay.
David B. Marcu
David B. Marcu David B. Marcu
David Marcu, who made aliyah in 1984, is president of Israel Elwyn, Israel’s largest nonprofit organization supporting people with disabilities, having served as its CEO for 30 years. He was a 2021 recipient of the Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize: Nefesh B’Nefesh.
(Sept. 18, 2026 / JNS)

The declaration of kol dichfin—“Let all who are hungry come and eat”—is among the best-known passages of the Passover seder. It expresses more than generosity. It asks us to imagine a seder and home where the doors are open, and at which every person can find a place.

Sukkot carries a similar call to hospitality. For the weeklong holiday, the sukkah becomes an extension of our home; a place where we eat, gather and spend time together. We symbolically invite the ushpizin—the seven historical guests—into the it. But the value of hachnasat orchim, “welcoming guests,” cannot remain symbolic. Sukkot asks us to open our temporary homes to real people, with all their varied needs, experiences and abilities.

Even among the ushpizin themselves, we find this variety of needs and abilities. Isaac lost his sight, while Moses struggled with a speech impediment. These characteristics were an integral part of their lives, just as disability is part of the lives of many people in our own families and communities. If our sukkah is meant to be open to all, then “all” must include every member of our communities, including people with disabilities.

At Israel Elwyn, we have learned over many years that inclusion is not simply inviting someone to participate. It means identifying and removing the barriers that prevent full participation in community life. When a person cannot take part, we realize that the problem lies not in the person who feels excluded but in the environment. We should ask what in the environment needs to be changed.

Some barriers are physical and easy to see. The metal bar along the floor of a sukkah frame may be only a minor annoyance to many guests, but it can block the entrance for someone using a wheelchair or walker. A simple, inexpensive and securely constructed ramp may solve the problem. A doorway may be too narrow for a wheelchair, or chairs may be arranged so closely that there is not enough room to move around the table. Sometimes, a larger sukkah, a wider entrance or a more thoughtful layout is all that is needed.

Other physical barriers are harder to overcome. A sukkah in an apartment building without an accessible entrance or with no elevator may remain out of reach for some guests. This may present a great challenge to accessibility. But even then, recognizing that barrier matters. It can lead us to consider alternatives: joining an accessible communal sukkah, hosting in another location or arranging an additional gathering that everyone can attend.

Not every barrier is physical. We must also ask whether our conversations, prayers and teaching allow everyone to participate. A person with an intellectual disability, dementia or another cognitive challenge may benefit from clearer language, shorter explanations, visual cues, repetition or simply more time to respond. A guest with a hearing or visual impairment may need a different seat, better lighting, printed material in a larger typeface or help following the discussion.

These accommodations are often modest. What they require most is awareness: noticing who may be left out of the experience and taking the time to ask what would help. We should not assume that we already know.

Inclusion begins with listening. People with disabilities are part of our families and of our circles of friends and community. Rather than waiting for them to make their disability visible, we should think from the outset about the different people who will use our spaces and what will allow everyone to be fully included. Perhaps that is one of the lessons we can carry from this week in our temporary homes, and later, in our permanent ones.

The sukkah is fragile and temporary, but the welcome we create within it can be strong and lasting.

This holiday season, let us look carefully at our entrances, our tables and our conversations. Let us make room not only for the symbolic guests we invoke, but for every person who wishes to enter. That is how the call of kol dikhfin can live in our sukkahs—and our communities—throughout the year.

Jewish Religion and Thought Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Rabbi Rachel Short. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Hawaii rabbis say they fight Jew-hatred with ‘Shaloha’ spirit, after state data shows Jews targets of 75% of faith-based hate crimes last year
“That’s how we combat antisemitism,” Rabbi Rachel Short told JNS. “We let people see who we are and what we do.”
September 17, 2026 06:34 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sept. 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein-POOL/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
President Donald Trump has shown he’s willing to break with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than any commander-in-chief in four decades, said the vice president.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, June 11, 2024, Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hunter Biden accuses Israel of allowing Oct. 7 massacre to carry out ‘plan’
The former president’s son pointed to a “bombshell” report that he said had been published a few days earlier, apparently referring to claims by Haaretz.
Sept. 17, 2026
Or Shaked
Breaking News
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and starting fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Saudi Arabia discovers the value of a strong Israel
Fiamma Nirenstein