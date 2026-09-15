The British government introduced legislation on Tuesday that would remove centuries-old bans on Jews and Catholics advising the monarch about appointments to the Church of England and Church of Scotland.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who is Catholic, called the existing laws an “antiquated and archaic anomaly” in a statement on Thursday and said that he had transferred his constitutional responsibility on church appointments to the lord chancellor, Alex Norris.

Under the Roman Catholic Relief Act of 1829 and Jews Relief Act of 1858, it is a high misdemeanor for any Catholic or Jew to directly or indirectly advise the crown on any appointment or office in the Church of England or Church of Scotland, the established churches of their respective countries.

The laws, which at the time granted additional civil rights to Jews and Catholics, do not contain similar bans for members of other religious faiths. Neither Rishi Sunak, who is Hindu, nor Keir Starmer, who is an atheist, faced any legal obstacle to advising on church appointments during their premierships.

Burnham is the first lifelong Catholic to become the British prime minister, and there has never been a Jewish prime minister. Benjamin Disraeli, who was prime minister in the late 19th century, was born Jewish but converted to Anglicanism as a child.

“This short, targeted bill will modernize the law to enable the prime minister, and any future Jewish or Roman Catholic prime minister, to carry out the complete functions of their office,” the Cabinet Office stated on Tuesday.

“This bill is crucial in ensuring that all prime ministers can discharge this responsibility regardless of their personal religious beliefs,” it said.