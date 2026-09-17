More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Think Twice

Jews must stop cowering and starting fighting back

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Liel Leibovitz, Ep. 238

Jonathan S. Tobin
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin wants to know what the bigger problem is: the global surge of antisemitism, the passivity of some Jews who recoil from active defense against their attackers or the willingness of others to actively collaborate with those who seek their destruction?

He is joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by Tablet magazine editor-at-large Liel Leibovitz, who answered by speaking of his outrage at the reaction of American and European Jews to efforts to harm them. He was particularly incensed by the fact that when a deranged man entered a New York City synagogue, disrupting services and attacking a congregant, not a single person present attempted to restrain him or defend the person who was assaulted. Instead, they simply waited for security to rush in and save them.

He believes this is symptomatic of Diaspora Jewry’s inadequate response to their current dilemma. “If that’s all you’ve got, then what you have isn’t a congregation. What you have is a hospice.”

“If Zionism taught us anything, and indeed, if Judaism taught us anything, it’s that our expectation should never ever be to be safe,” he continued.” Our expectation should always be to be free.

“Free people have the door wide open. Free people welcome everyone that wants to come in. Free people are armed and trained and ready to defend themselves against their haters. This is a very normal state of being, applicable everywhere, it seems, except for the mainstream American Jewish community, which still harps on about risk management. Well, you know, that way lies doom.”

Leibovitz discussed Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s advice to Jews that they should prioritize the interests of the Democratic Party over their own safety and even the existence of Israel by supporting an antisemite like the party’s U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. She was, he asserts, “speaking the quiet part out loud.” That is something, he says, that most of the leadership of American Jewry has failed to do.

According to Leibovitz, “the inconvenient truth is that by deed, if not by word, every single one of our so-called communal leaders practice the same thought process” as Michigan’s attorney general.

He says that when it comes to “the most pressing issues that actually affect the well-being of Jews today,” such as supporting the Trump administration’s effort to root out DEI policies that enable antisemitism in academia, enact strong immigration policies and counter the threat from Islamists, they act like Nessel. They prioritize liberal partisan political stands, not the interests or even the defense of the community.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, available on all major audio platforms and on YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won 60-plus awards for his columns, commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
EXPLORE JNS
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on May 21, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. News
House Dems introduce resolution to disapprove Saudi nuclear deal
“A region already gripped by conflict and escalation does not need another nuclear power,” the four Democratic congressmen stated.
September 17, 2026 03:20 PM
Andrew Bernard
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sept. 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein-POOL/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
President Donald Trump has shown he’s willing to break with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than any commander-in-chief in four decades, said the vice president.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
More Updates
JNS TV
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israeli film accusing IDF of war crimes gets standing ovation in Venice
September 17, 2026 07:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The false narrative about post-9/11 Islamophobia legitimizes antisemitism
Jonathan S. Tobin
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik