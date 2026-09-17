Muslim doctors sue Illinois over new assisted-suicide law

Four Muslim physicians sued Illinois officials on Wednesday, alleging that the state’s new assisted-suicide law violates their religious beliefs by requiring them to provide patients with information about medical aid in dying and, in some circumstances, facilitate access to the drugs.

The Becket Fund filed the federal complaint on behalf of Drs. Akbar Ali, Asim Babar, Omar Hussain and Umar Shakur in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act, also known as Deb’s Law, took effect on Sept. 12. It allows Illinois residents who are at least 18, mentally capable of making medical decisions and diagnosed with a terminal illness expected to result in death within six months to obtain medication they can self-administer to end their lives.

The law says physicians are not required to participate in providing aid-in-dying care. It does, however, require doctors involved in end-of-life care to provide patients with information about the option, and the lawsuit centers on its provisions for referrals and the transfer of medical records.

The physicians argue that complying with those requirements would conflict with their Muslim faith and its belief “that human life is sacred.” They contend that the state has forced them to choose between violating their religious convictions and facing penalties.

The doctors are asking the court to block enforcement of the provisions they challenge or declare them unconstitutional.