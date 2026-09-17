More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Hawaii rabbis say they fight Jew-hatred with ‘Shaloha’ spirit, after state data shows Jews targets of 75% of faith-based hate crimes last year

“That’s how we combat antisemitism,” Rabbi Rachel Short told JNS. “We let people see who we are and what we do.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rabbi Rachel Short. Credit: Courtesy.
Rabbi Rachel Short. Credit: Courtesy.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

“They blow the conch shell. We blow the shofar.”

That’s how Rabbi Rachel Short, a rabbi on Hawaii’s Big Island, put it in a conversation the day after JNS reported that Jews, who make up about 0.69% of Hawaii’s population, were the targets of 75% of the religion-based hate crimes in the state in 2025 and, per official data, were targeted in 4.3% of all hate crimes in Hawaii since 2023.

“The word for priest in Hebrew is kohen, and the word for priest in Hawaiian is kahuna,” Short, an independent rabbi and a yoga instructor, told JNS. “To me, that is the coolest thing about being a rabbi in Hawaii.”

The 39-year-old opened the conversation with JNS with “Shaloha,” combining “Shalom” and “Aloha.” She said that Hawaii’s close-knit communities and open-minded attitudes can make the state feel safe. But her perspective shifted when she experienced antisemitism after Oct. 7.

Short told JNS that she received threats on social media and a phone message inviting her to go “pig hunting.” The latter is a local expression that implies that someone will not return alive, she told JNS.

Rabbi Rachel Short. Credit: Courtesy.
Rabbi Rachel Short. Credit: Courtesy.

“That was very scary for me,” she said.

The rabbi, who once hosted a Passover Seder for 275 people, stopped leading public group events after Oct. 7.

“I only do life-cycle events right now and work on-on-one,” she told JNS.

Short has counseled Jewish residents who are afraid and recently spoke with someone after a swastika was drawn on a desk at the private school that the person’s child attends.

“I didn’t ever think that I would live in a time in my life where I know people that were scared to be Jewish, or that I was scared to be Jewish,” she told JNS.

Despite those experiences, Short, who grew up in Kansas City, said that Hawaii has given her opportunities to introduce herself as a Jew to people, who have little knowledge of Jewish life.

“That’s how we combat antisemitism,” she told JNS. “We let people see who we are and what we do, and that it is based in love and unity and goodness and oneness.”

On Friday, she plans to visit her 8-year-old daughter’s school to talk to the students about the Jewish holidays.

“I’m taking apples and honey, and we’re talking about Rosh Hashanah and the week between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur,” she told JNS.

Short is concerned that her daughter, who has always been proud to be a rabbi’s child, may have picked up some of her new fears. But her daughter will be blowing a shofar at school for her classmates.

“She’s much better at it than I am,” Short said.

Curiosity, more than hostility

Rabbi Rachel Short
Rabbi Rachel Short and her daughter. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi CJ Mays, who began leading Temple Emanu-El, a Reform temple, on Honolulu in 2025, told JNS that most of the hostility of which he is aware is blaming Jews for Israeli actions.

“Jewish individuals and institutions can sometimes find themselves treated as representatives of, or blamed for, decisions being made thousands of miles away, regardless of their own views or relationship to Israel,” he said.

Mays told JNS that students in the synagogue’s religious school have reported encountering antisemitic comments from classmates.

“Sometimes those comments are connected to Israel, while others take more familiar forms, such as someone drawing a swastika or repeating an antisemitic joke,” he said. “I think much of this, particularly among this age group, reflects a lack of education about antisemitism, Jewish history and events such as the Holocaust, alongside some of the thoughtless behavior that unfortunately comes with middle school.”

Mays said that a mobile Museum of Tolerance is expected to come to Oahu later this year through an effort of a community member. The museum will address Jew-hatred, the Holocaust, prejudice and Japanese internment.

“My hope is that it will become an important traveling educational resource for students and the wider community,” he said.

He cautioned against treating all pro-Palestinian advocacy or criticism of Israel as inherently antisemitic.

“There are certainly circumstances in which rhetoric about Israel or Palestine crosses into antisemitism, and those incidents should be named clearly when they occur,” he told JNS. “But collapsing those categories does a disservice both to the seriousness of antisemitism and to the complexity of our community.”

Mays said that Hawaii remains a welcoming place to live openly as a Jew.

“I wear a kippah everywhere I go, and I do not move through daily life here in fear,” he said. “More often than hostility, I encounter curiosity, which makes sense in a state with a relatively small Jewish population.”

The former political science teacher, who moved to Hawaii from Los Angeles, has “come to appreciate even more the opportunity to help build those kinds of learning experiences in a place where Jewish resources are more limited.”

Hate Crimes U.S. Politics
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani black and white silhouette
U.S. News
Manhattan Institute sues to force Mamdani admin to release documents
City Hall is making “a mockery of open government, at least when it comes to the administration’s relationship with the Jewish community,” attorney Jack Lester told JNS.
September 17, 2026 06:03 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A community memorial ceremony in Kfar Aza on the two-year anniversary of the events of the Oct. 7 massacre, October 16, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/FLASH90.
Israel News
US court records capture Gazan terrorist laughing during Oct. 7 massacre
Newly released transcripts also show an indicted Louisiana resident coordinating rifles and scarce ammunition as invaders entered Israeli border towns.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and starting fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The false narrative about post-9/11 Islamophobia legitimizes antisemitism
Jonathan S. Tobin
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik