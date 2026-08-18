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Opinion

When pain is not persuasion

Both America and Iran say they are winning the war. But as part of the conversation, they are measuring different realities while Israel lives in the gap.

Dr. Ivan Gulas
JD Vance black and white
U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends a cabinet meeting at Camp David, Md., July 31, 2026. Credit: Emily Higgins/White House.
Dr. Ivan Gulas
Dr. Ivan Gulas Dr. Ivan Gulas
Dr. Ivan Gulas is a board-certified clinical psychologist and former faculty member at Harvard Medical School. He writes on the psychological dimensions of current events and how people cope with them, and is the author of several books on life issues.
(Aug. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Washington and Tehran are both at the table, and both are telling their people they hold the upper hand. Washington points to a struck nuclear program, a wrecked economy, a leadership decapitated on the war’s first night. Tehran points to a strait it can close, an oil price that answers to it and terms that now include American withdrawal and even compensation.

In “Fiddler on the Roof,” the main character Tevye hears one man’s argument and tells him he is right. He hears the opposite and tells that man the same. A bystander objects that they cannot both be right. Tevye tells him he is also right.

All three are. The two sides measure different things, and neither measures what a negotiation of this kind can deliver. Israel fought the war and is not in the room for the talks. Israel is the party that will live inside the difference.

The confusion begins with a model of persuasion so successful that its users rarely notice they are using it. Every party has a price. Pressure applied to that price produces movement, and enough produces surrender. The model works—in commerce, in litigation, in most hard bargaining between states. A negotiator who has watched it work for a career does not hold it as theory. He holds it as a description of the world. Then he applies it to a party that holds assets but does not decide by them, and it fails.

The distinction that matters is between interest and obligation. An interest is what a party wants: security, territory, prosperity. Interests are divisible: They can be traded, taxed or squeezed. An obligation is what a party believes it is required to do, owed to a higher authority it did not author and cannot revise. Most parties hold both. The error is assuming the first decides.

Surrendering an interest is painful and survivable. Surrendering an obligation is not a loss. It is a transgression. No pain converts the second into the first.

Offer material compensation for a matter a party holds sacred, and it does not soften. It hardens. The offer is the insult: It prices what is held beyond price, and each increase confirms that the side making it does not understand what it faces.

Coercion is the same error with the sign reversed. Inducement says: Name your price. Coercion says: We will extract it. Both assume one exists.

Coercion adds something worse. Many ideological commitments predict that an adversary is bent on their destruction. Economic strangulation does not refute that prediction. It fulfills it. Hardship arrives as evidence for the doctrine, suffering as proof of fidelity.

Inducement and coercion run into the same structural problem. The negotiator across the table does not own what he is pressured to trade. Neither does the man above him. Iran’s foreign minister can agree in principle and still wait on a supreme leader who is himself a custodian, not an author, of a doctrine he did not write and cannot revise.

The proof arrived in February. The man who had held that office for more than three decades was killed in the war’s opening strikes, and the obligation did not lapse or change. It was inherited. Leverage reaches men. It never reaches the doctrine behind them, which has no bank account, no address and cannot feel cost.

Some mandates can be reread from within. Where that latitude exists, agreement is possible. Neither Egyptian President Anwar Sadat nor Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin abandoned his obligation at Camp David. Sadat recast a pan-Arab duty forbidding recognition of Israel as an Egyptian duty to recover Egyptian land. Begin, sworn to an undivided Land of Israel, judged Sinai outside the sacred core and gave up the settlements. Each found room inside his inheritance. Neither sold it.

Other mandates offer no faithful rereading. A negotiator of that kind can still sign, but the signature is instrumental, and that is what pressure buys. Pressure cannot make an obligation tradable. The agreement holds as long as the pressure does and no longer—a pause wearing the look of a conclusion.

None of this argues for abandoning leverage. Pressure can contain, delay, degrade capacity and buy years. Years are not nothing. But containment does not end an obligation. It suspends it. The party rebuilds inside the interval; what was never optional returns intact. We then misname both halves of one event: the dormancy a victory, the return a failed negotiation.

An obligation can be defeated. The eliminationist doctrines of the last century were not reread or bought off. They were ended by force and the reconstruction that followed—actions of a different order than a negotiator is authorized to take.

So the first question is diagnostic, not tactical: What is the other side protecting, and what are we trying to achieve? An interest can be bought or squeezed. An obligation can be contained or deferred, which buys time at the cost of its return.

If time is the objective, a table delivers it. If it is ending the obligation, no table can do it. The years spent believing otherwise are the years the other side is using. For Israel, those years are not abstract.

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