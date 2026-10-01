Three lies about US support for Israel

U.S.-Israel relations have catapulted to the top of our country’s political agenda, as both major parties confront dissident flanks seeking to unravel long-standing support for the alliance.

The issue has reached the boiling point with the approach of the third anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in addition to the U.S. and Israeli elections.

To be sure, to an extent, legitimate disagreements between the two allies help explain the increased attention. The image of Israel as Goliath to the Palestinian David, bad journalism, toxic social media, and, at times, old-fashioned antisemitism all contribute as well.

Combined, these dynamics are fueling three damaging lies: 1) U.S. aid to Israel is unconditional; 2) Washington never pushes back against Jerusalem; and 3) Israel receives help that no other country receives. Promulgated widely, these lies now pass for conventional wisdom.

They can’t be allowed to pass for the truth. With their antisemitic undertones of nefarious Israeli and Jewish power, along with their potential to undermine sound U.S. policy, these claims must be debunked.

1) The United States provides unconditional aid to Israel.

All U.S. foreign assistance comes with strings attached. Israel is no exception. More than 500 pages of federal laws and regulations ensure that this is the case.

Stringent reporting, exclusive use of American vendors, human-rights provisions and backing the United States at the United Nations are just some of those conditions. Moreover, the $3.8 billion annually given to Israel is entirely military aid, which carries additional limitations.

Conditioning aid is neither new nor unique to Israel. With England facing Nazi Germany alone in World War II, the United States still conditioned military aid to our closest ally. As recently as 2024, former President Joe Biden paused an arms shipment until Israel committed to additional, post-sale terms.

All U.S. aid is conditional. Asserting it is unconditional for Israel is a lie.

All U.S. foreign assistance comes with strings attached.

2) The United States never pushes back against Israel.

Despite U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s recent claim that U.S. President Donald Trump has been more willing to break with Israel than any president in four decades, since 1948, every U.S. president has criticized Israel, conditioned support, blocked arms or opposed specific policies.

For example, President Harry S. Truman imposed an arms embargo. President Dwight D. Eisenhower threatened sanctions. President John F. Kennedy opposed Israel’s nuclear program. President Jimmy Carter labeled settlements “illegal.” President George H.W. Bush delayed $10 billion in loan guarantees.

American support for Israel has always coexisted alongside policy disagreements. That remains true under Trump, who has threatened to withhold assistance if Israel annexes Judea and Samaria. Further differences have surfaced over Gaza’s postwar governance, violence in Judea and Samaria, and Israel’s continuing battles with Hamas, Hezbollah and Syrian Islamists.

Even the closest of allies—America and England in World War II, America and Israel post-Oct. 7—clash publicly.

Saying D.C. never pushes back against Jerusalem is another lie.

3) The United States provides assistance to Israel that no other country receives.

Israel is one of many beneficiaries of American generosity. According to the U.S. State Department, $72 billion in non-military aid was given to 213 countries and regions in 2024.

Meanwhile, America spends far more defending allies other than Israel: It maintains 200,000 U.S. troops on 700-plus overseas bases in 80 countries, which costs some $200 billion annually—over 5,000% more than the $3.8 billion in aid to Israel.

Security assistance to Israel is thus better understood as a mutually beneficial defense expenditure than as a unique blank check. Unlike deploying our troops abroad, nearly every dollar given to Israel is spent to purchase American-made products. This “buy American” requirement is yet another condition of the funding, creating over 20,000 direct jobs and thousands more indirectly. These benefits are accrued by more than 1,000 companies in 48 states.

Today, precisely because of cooperative defense projects funded by this assistance, Israeli air-defense technology is helping protect American service members from Iranian missiles.

No matter how American assistance to Israel is categorized, claiming that Israel receives help no other country does is a lie.

In fact, the United States provides only conditional aid to the State of Israel, repeatedly challenges Israeli policies and treats Israel like other friends. Denying those truths distorts public debate and can amplify poisonous stereotypes about Israelis and Jews.

Those lies also cast a shadow over U.S.-Israel relations, obscuring the already perilous path toward peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel achieved peace with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. The proven route has been and remains paved with American support, illuminated by the truth.