More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The ‘genocide,’ ‘colonialist’ and ‘racist’ lies

If you resent Jewish and Israeli success, you have nothing left but baseless slanders.

Eric Rozenman
Ethiopian Jews pray in the sukkah during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Credit: Courtesy of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jews.
Ethiopian Jews pray in the sukkah during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Credit: Courtesy of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jews.
Eric Rozenman
Eric Rozenman Eric Rozenman
Eric Rozenman, former communications consultant for the Jewish Policy Center, is the author of Jews Make the Best Demons: ‘Palestine’ and the Jewish Question (2018), on which this article draws in part, and, most recently, The David Discovery, A Novel of the Near Future (2025).
(Nov. 13, 2023 / JNS)

Shortly after Hamas’s sadistic slaughter of 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7, an IDF spokesman pronounced the organization’s leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, a “dead man walking.” Given that Israel resurrected Sinwar once, it would be not only justice but poetic for it to show him the door now.

The Hamas leader served 22 years in prison for organizing a 1988 kidnapping and murder of two Israeli soldiers. While jailed, Sinwar’s life was reportedly saved by Israeli surgeons who removed a brain tumor.

In 2011, Israel exchanged Sinwar and more than 1,000 other imprisoned terrorists and suspected terrorists for one Israeli soldier.

This is how the Jewish state conducts its alleged “genocide” against Palestinian Arabs.

The Zionists’ supposed extermination of Palestinian Arabs has been remarkably ineffective, except by the standards applied at U.S. colleges, where students and professors rage against Israeli—that is Jewish—self-defense rather than against Hamas’s human shields/CNN strategy.

For example, after Israel ousted Egypt and Jordan from their respective occupations of the Gaza Strip and Judea/Samaria in the 1967 Six-Day War, Palestinian Arab infant mortality decreased and electrification, access to clean water and education all surged.

By 2020, according to the United Nations’ annual Human Development Report, of 188 countries listed plus the non-existent “State of Palestine,” Norway ranked first, the United States 17, Israel 19, the United Arab Emirates first among Arab countries at 31, Jordan 105, “Palestine” 115, Egypt 116, Morocco 121, Iraq 123, Syria (during its devastating civil war) 151, and Yemen (also during civil war) 179. Apparently, Israel’s “genocide” of Palestinian Arabs is not as bad as the “genocide” Egyptians, Moroccans, Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis inflict on themselves.

Israel is also charged with being a “settler-colonialist” interloper in the Arab Middle East. Never mind that the Middle East contains many non-Arab peoples. It is curious that as late as 1878 the Arab population of the land that became Israel in 1948 numbered somewhere around 160,000. This small population had not been there “since time immemorial” but arrived beginning in the late 1400s from the Arabian Peninsula and what are now Transjordan, Egypt and Syria.

The late Saeb Erekat, for a time the Palestinian Authority’s chief negotiator with Israel, claimed in 2014 that Palestinians, as descendants of the Canaanites, preceded the biblical Israelites in the land.

“Absurd,” replied Prof. Raphael Israeli of Hebrew University. “The Palestinians don’t really have roots here. They know this very well, so they are trying to invent origins for themselves.”

In 1939, both U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill noted that Arab migration to British Mandatory Palestine, stimulated by two decades of Zionist development, exceeded that of the Jews (who were impeded by the British).

Rather than foreign occupiers, Jewish immigrants to Palestine in the 19th and 20th centuries represented an unprecedented, if not miraculous, return of an ancient, indigenous people to a portion of its ancestral land.

Then there are the claims of “Zionist racism” and “Israeli apartheid.” The Soviet-inspired, Arab League-promoted 1975 U.N. General Assembly resolution equating Zionism with racism furthered a Kremlin psychological warfare campaign. The smear was necessitated by Israel’s U.S.-backed defeat of Moscow’s Egyptian and Syrian clients in the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Despite its repeal in 1991, the resolution poisoned much of the Western left and resounds loudly today, embraced by such intersectional icons as Black Lives Matter.

Israel is so racist that, in June 2022, while waiting at a smoothie stand in downtown Jerusalem, I found myself behind two young black men in T-shirts, one with an automatic rifle slung across his back. He was almost certainly an IDF soldier a bit out of uniform.

In the “apartheid” Jewish state, a Christian Arab woman was Miss Israel in 1999. Arabs comprise about 21% of the Israeli population but 35% of its pharmacists. As for life expectancy, it’s 79 years for an Arab Israeli born in 2015, the same as an American born in 2017 and higher than anywhere in the Arab-Islamic world.

So, if the facts are that Israel isn’t committing genocide against Palestinian Arabs, isn’t colonialist and isn’t racist, why do so many have so much fun hating it? Because if you resent the Jews’ success (0.20% of the world’s population, 20% of its Nobel Prizes); if you reject their insistence on ethical monotheism; and if Israel as the Middle East’s sole diverse democracy with equal rights for minorities embarrasses you—you have nothing else left.

Hamas Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David