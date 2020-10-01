More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The renewed Azerbaijan-Armenia war: Another blow to Iran?

In the past, foreign conflicts have helped the regime in Tehran distract the public. But could this conflict provoke in Iranian Azeris a feeling of solidarity with their Azeri co-ethnics across the border in Independent Azerbaijan?

Harold Rhode
Tombs of Azeri soldiers killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh War, which took place in the late 1980s to May 1994. Neftchi/Wikipedia.
Tombs of Azeri soldiers killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh War, which took place in the late 1980s to May 1994. Neftchi/Wikipedia.
Harold Rhode
Harold Rhode Harold Rhode
Harold Rhode served as a specialist on Islamic culture and the Middle East in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 1982 to 2010. He studied at a university in Iran during the early and mid-stages of the Islamic Revolution. He is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute in New York, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. See his website at: harold-rhode.com.
(Oct. 1, 2020 / JNS)

Azerbaijanis (“Azeris”) are Turks who speak a language that is almost completely intelligible to Turks in Turkey. But, unlike the rest of the Turkish/Turkic world, which is Sunni, Iranian Azeris are Shi’ite. This Sunni-Shi’ite divide is crucial.

Independent Azerbaijan (I.A.), the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan located along Iran’s northwestern border, has always been a problem for Iran. Three-quarters of the total Azeri population in the world live in northwest Iran, just across the border from I.A., and in the area stretching eastward all the way to and including Tehran.

About 80 percent of Tehran’s population either speaks Azeri or is of Azeri origin, even if many no longer speak the language. And though there are no reliable figures on Iran’s religious and ethnic make-up, the high number of Iranians who personally identify as Azeris suggests that the largest ethnic group in Iran could very well be Azeri.

That is why Iran always feared that if an independent Azeri state were created, it might attract Iran’s Azeris to join them, and thereby dismember Iran.

But Azeris in Iran have historically done everything they could to prove that they were really Iranians. Thus, for example, in the early 20th century, they created modern Persian (later called Iranian) nationalism.

They claimed that they were originally Persian-speaking and descended from the ancient Iranian Medes and Parthians. To “prove” their claim, they concocted a theory that they were forced to abandon Persian and switch to Azeri Turkish by a Central Asian Turkish tyrant who conquered Iran in 1401.

Why did these Azeris make such an argument that had no historical basis? Because, as true Persians, they were among the most important Iranian peoples who stopped speaking Persian against their will.

During the last years of the Soviet Union, most Soviet Azeri intellectuals believed they would eventually create their own country and that the Azeris living in Iran would clamor to join them.

But that was not the case. Iranian Azeris bluntly told the Soviet Azeris, “Yes, we are Azeri, but we are Iranian and wanted to remain part of Iran.”

That shocked the Soviet Azeris, who had hoped to create a large Azeri state encompassing both Soviet Azerbaijan and large parts of northwestern and central Iran.

These Iranian Azeris told the Soviet Azeris that all Azeris were originally Persians, and that these former Soviet Azeris should therefore also join Iran. From an Iranian Azeri point of view, why would they as “pure Persians” want to separate from Iran, which was their ancient homeland?

Moreover, if the former Soviet Azeris joined Iran, Iranian Azeris—already most likely the largest ethnic group in Iran—could possibly gain more political leverage in that country.

In this context, if an independent Azerbaijan did not join Iran, it would always constitute a threat to the territorial integrity of Iran. This is why Iran established relations with Azerbaijan’s arch enemy, (Christian) Armenia, and has supplied it with whatever aid it could. It is also why Iran’s enemies—in this case, mainly Israel, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabis, and Turkey (for different reasons described below)—are (Shi’ite) Azerbaijan’s natural allies.

Many international actors have a stake in the outcome of the Armenian-Azeri conflict. But the situation is so complicated, because what we in the West would think were natural alliances (i.e. Shi’ites on one side, Sunnis on another and non-Muslims supporting the non-Muslim Armenians) are non-existent.

Russia supports Armenia. Russia and Turkey are enemies in Syria. Was the recent Azeri-Armenian eruption an attempt to draw an even larger wedge between Russia and (Sunni) Turkey, which, as explained below, strongly supports (Shi’ite) Azerbaijan?

(Hindu) India also supports Armenia, in part because Turkey is training radical Indian Muslim clerics in Turkey, and sending them back to India to fan the flames of Hindi-Muslim latent tensions. India’s implacable enemy—Muslim Pakistan—also has serious problems with Iran, because Iran foments unrest among Pakistan’s Shi’ites, who make up 20 percent of Pakistan’s population.

(Sunni) Pakistan supports (Shi’ite) Azerbaijan, in part because of its historically close emotional ties with Turkey—since Pakistan’s upper class is largely of Central Asian Turkic origin. So, given Pakistan’s problems with Iran and India, it naturally supports Azerbaijan.

The Armenian-Azeri conflict spells trouble for Israel. Israel wants no part of a conflict with Christian Armenia. But Azerbaijan is a close ally of Israel’s, because of the Iranian threat to both. Israel also supplies Azerbaijan with weapons that it hopes won’t be used against Armenia.

(Shi’ite) Iran supports (Christian) Armenia, largely—as explained above—because Iran sees Azerbaijan as an existential threat to Iran’s territorial integrity.

Turkey and Israel oddly find themselves on the same side in this conflict, with both supporting Azerbaijan. But in the long term, the militant fundamentalist Sunni Turkey that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is creating is much more dangerous to Israel even than Iran.

Turkey also has an emotional bond with Azerbaijan, while hating Armenia and Armenians. Israel, of course, does not share that hatred.

Some observers have asked whether Iran might have provoked the Armenians to attack the Azeris. If so, did Iran do so to distract/preoccupy America and its allies from turning up the heat against Iran even more severely? On the other hand, will Iranian Azeris—so passionately Iranian, yet still Azeri—remain silent as Armenians kill their fellow Azeris across the border?

Iran is looking for every opportunity to distract its population from the catastrophic situation it faces. Foreign conflicts between Iranians and others, in the past, have succeeded in doing so.

But is this a foreign conflict, or will it provoke in Iranian Azeris a feeling of solidarity with their Azeri co-ethnics across the border in I.A.? And if so, does it make Iranian Azeris even more angry with their government for supporting Azerbaijan’s enemy, Armenia? Will there be demonstrations in Tabriz, the largest, almost totally Azeri city in northwestern Iran?

Could these demonstrations turn into riots? Could these riots get out of hand? Could we hear chants against the government for supporting Armenia, which is killing their Azeri co-ethnics across the border? Iran has been very good at suppressing demonstrations. Given the nature of how easily demonstrations turn into riots, however, it is impossible to predict what might happen.

Harold Rhode received in Ph.D. in Islamic history and later served as an Advisor on Islamic Culture for 28 years in the Office of the U.S. Department of Defense. He is now a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute.

Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar