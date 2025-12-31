Bondi Beach is coming to Canada, unless individuals and government act now

The Bondi Beach massacre was avoidable. It was a direct consequence of Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s failure to confront the Jew-hatred festering in his country. His decision to follow disillusioned Western leaders in rewarding terrorism with the recognition of a “Palestinian state” provided license to Jewish disenfranchisement. When 15 victims were murdered on Dec. 14—on the first night of Chanukah—by a radicalized father-son team fulfilling their jihadist mission, it was as if Albanese himself pulled the trigger.

I would rather be accused of Islamophobia than endure what is certainly coming. I cannot bear the guilt of remaining silent when the opportunity to speak has passed. That window is now. Every person of conscience has a responsibility to expose the fatal attraction of jihad. Looking back, the words “I did not know” will offer no consolation.

The goal to Islamicize the world could not be more obvious. We are at the tipping point right now, where “should have, could have, would have” will be whispered in hushed corners of a world overtaken by global jihad. The bizarre alliance between Western Marxist activists and jihadist movements—united not by shared values but by a shared enemy: liberal democracy, the West and the Jewish state—threatens the very foundations of our civilization.

We are living through a systemic anti-Jewish campaign building for years. The Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, launched what had been simmering in society’s underbelly—blatant, arrogant displays of anti-Jewish protests flooding streets and campuses everywhere.

I recently interviewed Mordechai Kedar, a retired Israeli lieutenant colonel with 25 years in Israeli intelligence and a leading Islam expert, on my podcast, “The Unfiltered View.” Kedar identifies the Islamist movement as a coordinated global effort demanding total submission to God’s will. He explains that global jihad is misunderstood in both timing and rationale. Islamists plan well beyond individual lifetimes, while Western culture forecasts only the foreseeable future. “The sanctity of life is a far lower priority for Islamic world domination,” Kedar notes. “The end justifies whatever means necessary.”

Regarding jihadist threats, Kedar warns: “They mean what they say, and say what they mean.” There is no confusion when they call for holy war. He acknowledges Western civilization is weakened because it sanctifies life above all else. The Muslim Prophet Muhammad stated that “war is deceit”—the practice of Taqiyya, deception within the Islamist playbook. “This,” Kedar warns, “is precisely what Qatar has been doing; playing with the Americans.”

Education became ground zero for Islamic global movements. Qatari funds have flowed for years through organizations receiving accreditation from cash-strapped systems. The rewriting of history, reversal of victim status and anti-Jewish narratives now manifest in the next generation’s curriculum.

Recent examples: The Toronto District School Board acknowledged “Anti-Palestinian Racism.” The book, We Are Palestinian: A Celebration of Culture and Tradition, frames the 1948 War of Independence as a “catastrophe,” in Arabic, the nakba. Teachers took classes to anti-Israel protests, encouraging political chanting. These policies indoctrinate students with one-sided views against Israel and the Jewish people. Dissenters are shunned into silence.

The infiltration runs deeper into public and corporate services than anyone admits. Anti-Jewish sentiment creates an unsustainable future where Jews face discrimination and harassment, and where rights and safety are violated.

“Jews will be denied education,” attorney and Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated in a recent interview with me. “Universities will mirror Munich in the 1930s”—violence, intimidation, exclusion and widespread antisemitism locking out Jewish students and teachers.

On an Air Canada flight, I was forced to experience a flight attendant wearing a pin depicting Israel’s map in keffiyeh patterns with the Al-Aqsa Mosque centered—a genocidal symbol representing “from the river to the sea.” At 35,000 feet, I felt unsafe with someone displaying loyalty to jihad. Call me crazy, but haven’t we been here before? Mezuzahs were ripped from the doorposts of a Jewish senior residence in Toronto, where Holocaust survivors live. A visibly Jewish Montreal man was beaten before his children, his kippah removed, spat on and tossed into a fountain.

Throngs of protesters took over Toronto’s Eaton Centre shopping mall last week on Boxing Day (also known as Offering Day, celebrated on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas), unfurling a massive banner calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And they intimidated passers-by with shouts of “Free, free Palestine!” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “We demand intifada”/ “Intifada right now.” These are cries for violence against Jews.

A website publishes lists of Canadians who served as lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces, along with their families. My son and I are on this list. Despite complaints, it expands to include Jewish-owned businesses and companies doing business with Israel. Ninety years ago, Nazi Germany compiled Jewish lists and meticulously recorded their murder.

Violence, targeting, exclusion and double standards result directly from failed enforcement by police and courts. The normalization and demonization of Jews aims to create moral indifference. Islamist influence learned well from the Nazi propaganda machine.

While Canada hasn’t reached a national tipping point, politicians already pander in electorally sensitive ridings. As dynamics expand, public policy risks are being shaped more by electoral fear than liberal principle. Examples from other Western democracies warn us: Dearborn, Mich., is called jihad’s American capital, while London and Paris neighborhoods operate as Islamicized enclaves with distinct social norms and loyalties.

The assumption that Muslim immigrants will naturally assimilate is a delusion. As Kedar explains, Islam often functions as a clan-based social system where identity and authority flow through family, tribe and religious hierarchy rather than individual autonomy. Within such structures, radicalization risk is high. Value systems at odds with Western liberal practice persist—not accidentally, but structurally.

According to the 2021 census, Muslims constitute approximately 4.9% of Canada’s population, double their share two decades earlier. If current trajectories and large-scale immigration levels persist, this will likely exceed 10% in the coming years. Political science indicates that meaningful political influence begins consolidating once a group reaches approximately 5% to 8% of the population; institutional influence becomes more likely in the 10% to 12% range. Kedar argues that once such demographic momentum is established, reversal becomes virtually impossible through natural population trends.

The concern isn’t immigration itself or ordinary citizens seeking to make Canada their home. It’s the adequacy of screening and enforcement in a geopolitical environment saturated with jihadist violence and ideological radicalization. As a Jewish Canadian shaped by Holocaust trauma, any discussion of immigration, demographics or influence of specific ethnic or religious groups is inherently delicate—and rightly so. History taught us where careless language leads. For this reason, I’m acutely cautious in how these concerns are expressed.

At Bondi Beach, the individual who heroically confronted and disarmed the attacker was a Muslim. Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Syrian-Australian who acted without regard for his own safety, was shot twice and survived. His courage likely saved many Jewish lives. I want to believe, and largely do, that the majority of Muslims living in Canada support Canadian values and seek lives of peace, dignity and prosperity. The concern I raise is not with peaceful migration, but with irresponsible and inadequate screening in an era of global jihadist violence.

When screening fails, it concentrates individuals who reject liberal democracy’s social contract. Such individuals should not settle in Canada. My concern extends to post-arrival radicalization. That Air Canada flight attendant’s symbol, regardless of intent, signals ideological alignment deeply unsettling in positions of public trust.

Liberal democracies have both the right and responsibility to distinguish between those joining in good faith and those who don’t. Acknowledging this isn’t bigotry, but vigilance born of history and obligation to protect all citizens.

According to official Canadian government statements, more than 1,750 individuals who exited Gaza passed security screening by July 8. A Global News investigation cited intelligence alleging some 450 have direct Hamas associations. These individuals are highly probable to radicalize others and plan or carry out domestic terrorism.

Canada’s border security lapses repeatedly allowed individuals with terrorist ties to enter. In 2024, Egyptian immigrant Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi and his son were arrested for plotting an ISIS-inspired Toronto attack, despite the father’s appearance in ISIS propaganda—a glaring vetting failure. Pakistani student Muhammad Shahzeb Khan entered Canada in 2023 and was apprehended in 2024 en route to execute an ISIS attack on Jews in New York. These incidents amplify concerns about Canada’s temporary resident visa program for Gazans.

Kedar and similar Israeli security experts would likely characterize Canada as facing moderate-to-high latent threat—masked by social calm but enabled by permissive conditions. Canada’s own political culture increasingly acknowledges high terror risk: If individuals with histories of terrorist involvement or radical network ties enter undetected or inadequately monitored, they will contribute to further radicalization, recruitment and operational planning. Democratic societies are uniquely vulnerable to such threats when vigilance is subordinated to political or moral hesitation.

Failure to acknowledge these risks—to confront antisemitic rhetoric, resist the normalization of anti-Israel incitement and enforce the rule of law without fear or favoritism—stands in direct opposition to the very security institutions tasked with protecting Canadians. As hostility toward Jews is increasingly licensed, excused or ignored, the conditions that enable violence are steadily reinforced. History leaves little ambiguity about where such neglect leads.

If Canada experiences its own Bondi Beach, there will be no refuge in claims of ignorance. Governments at every level have been warned. The evidence is overwhelming. The patterns are clear. The question now is simple: Will they listen, or will they wait until Jewish blood is spilled on Canadian soil before taking the threat seriously?