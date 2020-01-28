More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Holocaust forum in Jerusalem honored the miracle of Israel

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum, held in Jerusalem on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, stands as a major triumph for Israel and its supporters.

Jan. 28, 2020
James Sinkinson
Former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Israel Meir Lau speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem‒The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Israel Meir Lau speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem‒The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson is the president of Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), an organization dedicated to researching Middle East developments and exposing false propaganda that could harm U.S. interests.

At last week’s World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel’s former Ashkenazi chief rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, himself a survivor, said he was incapable—“unauthorized”—to extend forgiveness for the murder of 6 million Jews.

We understand that forgiveness for a crime so massive and horrific is for most Jews—and for people who revere justice—unfathomable. But forgiveness is not the main point of that Holocaust observance (or of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, this coming April 21). Rather, our duty is to remember, so we can stand against and prevent future assaults against the Jewish people.

Surely the greatest accomplishment of the Jewish people towards preventing a repeat of the Holocaust—and all manner of persecution against Jews anywhere—is the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. Indeed, the Forum was not only a fitting, solemn memorial to The Six Million, it was also a remarkable and fitting triumph for the Jewish state.

Above all, we should note that Israel’s formation was not a response to the Holocaust—nor was it a gift from the world or the United Nations to atone for the Holocaust. Rather, the Jewish people had been preparing for a return to their ancient homeland for millennia and working actively to create a state in that land since the advent of Zionism in 1897—some 50 years before Israel’s eventual birth.

Ever since our Jewish ancestors were first exiled from their land in 586 BCE by the Babylonians, we have yearned to return. Indeed, when we were exiled by the Romans in 70 C.E., that aspiration held strong for two millennia, reinforced by our chanting L’Shanah Haba’ah b’Yerushalayim—“Next year in Jerusalem”—at every Passover seder and Yom Kippur service.

This yearning became reality as Jewish determination swelled in response to centuries of discrimination and violence against Jews in Europe particularly, but also in Africa and the Middle East, including those Jews still living in what became known as Palestine during the period of Roman occupation.

This Fifth World Holocaust Forum—held on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz—stands as a major triumph for Israel supporters. World leaders representing some 44 nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, honored not only Jews killed in the Holocaust, but also the Jewish people and the State of Israel, by their presence.

Notably, while Germany—the instigator of the Holocaust—was represented at the event, no predominantly Arab countries attended. The Holocaust is apparently a calamity they do not mourn.

Forum ceremonies took place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem—a city at the center of so much controversy in 2017 when the United States belatedly recognized it as Israel’s capital. This memorial event went far to cement Jerusalem’s centrality to Jewish and Israeli life in the world’s consciousness, despite the fact that Palestinians and some U.N. agencies continue to deny any Jewish connection to the city whatsoever.

Above all, the attendance of so many dignitaries at this event underscores Israel’s huge and growing importance on the world stage. Israel represents not only the largest ingathering of a dispersed people in human history, but can boast of unparalleled social, cultural, diplomatic, economic and military achievements in the past 70 years. Finally, it bespeaks the extraordinary resilience of the Jewish people in the face of one of the world’s greatest, most destructive tragedies.

As Jews, as supporters of Israel—as humans—we should surely make reflective observances to remember our millions of brethren murdered by a hateful fanatic—the worst anti-Semite in history. But we should also celebrate the accomplishment that is Israel.

When God promised the Jewish people the land of Israel, we could never have dared dream of the magnitude of the threats we would face as we traversed history. But we also could never have imagined the powerful, inspiring refuge—and light unto nations—that Israel would become.

This miraculous achievement makes Israel worth praising, celebrating and defending, with all our power and determination.

The founding of Israel was not a result of the Holocaust, nor was it “compensation” for the murder of 6 million Jews. Rather, Israel is the embodied statement of the Jewish people—and people of goodwill everywhere—that the hate that caused the Holocaust will never succeed again.

James Sinkinson is president of Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), which publishes educational messages to correct lies and misperceptions about Israel and its relationship to the United States

Holocaust Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard