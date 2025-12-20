Tolerance, rational discourse are being smothered

The following is a transcript of Fox News commentator Mark Levin’s opening statement from the Dec. 14 episode of “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

The shooting at Brown, two dead students, others wounded. Terrible, terrible, terrible, and our soldiers murdered in Syria. I mean this is serious stuff, and I know our president will deal with what took place in Syria.

We are going to have to figure out how to deal with these colleges and universities. I am not sure, but that we do need to figure out. And also this slaughter that took place in Australia.

You know, ladies and gentlemen, people have written books, Hitler’s American Friends, The Abandonment of the Jews, Beyond Belief, Buried by the Times, Stalin’s Apologist. People say that history repeats itself. Is that going to happen now? I fear it damn well might. You have two men slaughtering Jews on Chanukah. You know what it reminded me of? When I watch Schindler’s List, and that colonel goes on the balcony with a rifle. There are Jews in the field and they are working in the camp and he takes his riffle and he starts picking them off one by one as if he is shooting at deer or hogs or something like that.

With a United Nations that is nothing but a cesspool of Jew-hatred, the vast majority of European governments, left-wing governments, are appeasers of Islamists. You have Communist regimes such as China that arm our enemies and arm the enemies of Israel, stoking antisemitism in our own country. You have fascist regimes that are doing exactly the same thing. Monarchies in the Middle East. We have a Western press that is essentially a voice for Marxists and sympathetic toward Islamism, spreading blood libels, accusing Israel of committing genocide knowing they are using false information that Israel is creating famines, executing innocent civilians blowing up hospitals, schools and mosques.

Everybody knows exactly what is going on. Israel is not going in and doing these things. Israel is defending itself for the zillionth time against enemies that surround her trying to obliterate her and destroy all of its people. The Marxist paradigm of Israel the oppressor and its enemies the oppressed. A lie that Israel is occupying lands that are in fact the ancient, indigenous lands of the Jewish people. Do you have a Bible on your night table? If you read it, it will tell you right there, as will the rest of history.

China, Russia, Iran, that axis funding and supporting the terrorist regimes and groups secreting themselves into the internet, social media like TikTok. Qatar, the greatest funder and supporter of terrorism and antisemitic propaganda on the planet, funding Western colleges and universities with tens of billions of dollars, targeting our K-12 students, buying off corporate CEOs, buying off politicians and law firms, media podcasters, NGOs, the entertainment industry, sports leagues and platforms with hundreds of billions of dollars.

Lenin never said this, but he is said to have said that “We will hang the West and the capitalists. We will sell them the rope by which they do it.” That’s what they are doing: Representing one face to the West, the Qataris present another face to their jihadi allies in Iran, in Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, giving Hamas terror bosses protection, Islamic Jihad, Al-Qaeda, the Taliban. All the rest. Funding Al Jazeera, which spreads poison about Israel to hundreds of millions of Muslims and others, including in our country.

Communist China, the second-biggest funder of antisemitism around the world, has footholds in our colleges and universities with its Confucius Institutes, also spending tens of billions of dollars to brainwash our youth.

Left-wing movements and political parties all throughout the West have joined with the Islamists, what I have been calling and writing about for a long time now, that is the fusion between the Marxists and the Islamists with the goal of destroying Western society, the Judeo-Christian value system and our belief system that undergirds our nation, first by destroying the Judeo part, then by destroying the Christian part. Europe’s left-wing parties, so-called Labor and Liberal parties, kowtow to the Islamists, as does our left-wing party, the Democrat Party.

But it is worse. In addition to the Marxist-Islamic radicals, we have a neo-Fascist force in our country and in other countries that has sprung up that preaches the same Jew-hatred, Christian-hatred, American-hatred and Western-hatred, as the Marxist-Islamists. They all share the same viewpoint, and together, what they seek is the deconstruction of Western society.

Our culture—the Western culture—is being destroyed. The civil society, tolerance, moderation, rational discourse and the competition of ideas are being smothered. The Marxists attack our founding principles, our Constitution, our economic system, our free will, our liberty, our property rights, and everything necessary for a civil society to thrive, as they promise a utopia, a workers’ paradise, free healthcare, housing, food, education. How many people have to die by Marxist promises? Stalin’s 1936 Constitution was absolutely beautiful. It meant nothing. Nothing.

The Islamists claim compliance with their fundamentalism, whether you be Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist or atheist. Even Muslims who reject fundamentalism and who have been slaughtered because they oppose these Islamists—slaughtered by the hundreds of thousands, by killers who claim the same faith. Jews are slaughtered in Israel and around the world, slaughtered in Australia. Christians are slaughtered in Africa and around the world. Muslims are slaughtered in Africa, in parts of the Middle East. And most of the West is weak. Politically incorrect. Look around.

There are a few voices. Not enough, not enough. So, what’s going on? Appeasing with phony agreements, an enemy from within and worse. Embracing the fundamentalists and promoting them in hopes of buying some kind of peace. The ruling class in the West is weak and incompetent. In fact, despite the public and open writings and speeches of Islamists leaders encouraging revolution by immigration that is conquering the West through mass migration and using the freedoms and laws of the West against the freedom of laws in the West, using the political system and media against the political system and free speech.

The Western countries—our country in the past—eliminates immigration barriers and actually contorts the rules to ensure that virtually anyone who wishes to migrate to the United States—before Trump—or a Western country is free to do so. No longer is immigration based on what is best for the existing citizenry; no, no, no, that is racist, that is bigotry. As I have explained for years, there is no assimilation into Western society, into our country, values, beliefs, norms and traditions of our country.

Immigration has become tribal. Tribal. The West, we are told, most accommodate other cultures. Oh yes. By tolerating, if not accepting their cultures.

But the jihadist, Islamist culture and our culture are utterly incompatible. Completely. We embrace the Judeo-Christian value and belief system and the Enlightenment. They embrace none of it. It is interesting that Indonesia, the largest Muslim country on the face of the Earth with a quarter of a billion Muslims, that’s not a terror state. Terrorist groups are not headquartered there. They don’t put up with it. Yet Qatar, with 330,000 citizens, is the hub of it all, with the regimes in Iran and Turkey among other places. Again, the reason is simple: Indonesia actively and successfully counters terrorism and is a stable, democratic nation that does not use terrorism as a tool of the state or for its policy. In fact, it is a key international partner in counter-terrorism efforts.

For the Democrat Party, immigration is about power; it’s that simple. It’s about adding congressional districts, the Electoral College, birthright citizenship, chain migration. The party comes before the country. They will fight to the bitter end to ensure that illegal aliens remain in our country no matter the cost. They will never do what must be done to stem the flow of immigration and its impact. Never.

Australia is very similar; so are most of the liberal Western countries. The left-wing parties in England, France, Canada, Australia, they are of the same mindset politically and otherwise. The left-wing government of Australia has been warned over and over again that it is fueling Jew- hatred. That its statements and policies toward Israel are encouraging terrorism against Jews. About its support for a Palestinian state when the Palestinians are fighting a war against Israel. Like most of these Western countries, as a matter of fact, it is sending exactly the wrong message to terrorists.

And most of the Australian media, like our media and Europe’s media, kept promoting these blood libels against the Jews and the nation of Israel. The lies about October 7 and the subsequent war pushed by Qatar, Hamas, Iran, Russia, China and a huge network of well-funded NGOs and other media outlets, podcasters, were leading to threats, intimidation and violence by large mobs against Jews. We’ve seen it on TV; we’ve seen it in our own communities. There is not another minority group in which this takes place, relentlessly and repeatedly. Like one Kristallnacht after another after another.

And now this: This massacre of Jews on Chanukah, on the first night of Chanukah, picked off with high-powered rifles. You would think that the West would be much on alert about this. Just two years and two months after Jews were slaughtered and butchered and raped and kidnapped on Oct. 7; death by torture, starvation and execution of the hostages all filmed and celebrated. The dehumanization, the inhumanity, the unspeakable.

You would think that the West would have learned a lesson. But no. The slaughter of black Christians by black Muslims in Africa with nary a word. The slaughter of Uyghur Muslims by Communist China. Muslims in Syria and Yemen slaughtered by hundreds of thousands by the Islamists, the world mostly sleeps or worse, appeases. What will it take to awaken us? Our politicians, our so-called leaders.

This is a battle between civilization and barbarism. Unfortunately, history tells us that the West will eventually awaken, but too late. That is not until so much horror has been inflicted on humanity by this evil. I am deeply troubled by the lack of outrage in our country, by leaders in every walk of life, against these dark forces that are among us in our own country, these political movements, politicians, business leaders, union leaders, academics, so cowardly they will not speak out forcefully and repeatedly against the poison that we all hear that we all see. This evil has become ubiquitous in our country. Apart from a relative few, I must ask where are they? Why do they cower? Why are they silent?

Our generation has the benefit of knowing what took place in the 1930s. We know what took place in China, Mao’s China, we know what took place in Stalin’s Russia. We are witnesses to 9/11 and other terrorist attacks against our people. We saw what happened to the Israelis on October 7.

Why do so-called leaders refuse to speak out and condemn those who spread Jew-hatred in our country right now, when it is all around us—the so-called influencers, podcasters, student groups, imams, commentators and hosts. They trash evangelical Christians, too. Who identify as Christians Zionists. They are Righteous Gentiles but they are attacked. Why are people silent when they deny the Holocaust, sympathize with the Third Reich and demonize the Greatest Generation. Look at the murders of these two young people in Washington who worked at the Israeli embassy or the setting on fire of Jews in Colorado or the slaughter of Jews at a synagogue in Pittsburgh or the chasing of Jews on college campuses. That’s not America, and it spreads to other groups to other people.

We are Americans. We must stand for Americanism, for our principles, for our values, for our future, we must protect ourselves, our children and future generations from the enemy outside and the enemy within. If our leaders, whether in politics or culture, cannot, then we must replace them. Shame on the prime minster of Australia, who was warned time and again, shame on the other prime ministers and presidents or whatever they are in these other countries. They learned nothing from what went on 80 short years ago. How do they think this is going to end if they don’t stand up and fight it?

And I am proud to say that we have a president of the United States who is standing up and fighting it. He is fighting it in the culture, he is fighting it in politics, he is fighting it on the border. He is fighting it. If we only had more Donald Trumps in these countries. A lot of people died today. We pray for them and all their families. But we must be resolute, we must be strong. We must demand that the ruling class do more.

From Fox News’ “Life Liberty & Levin,” Dec. 14, 2025