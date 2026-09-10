More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

To celebrities who just don’t get it: Enough!

In chatter about a proposed entertainment business merger, Hollywood’s court Jews weigh in on the side of antisemitism.

Micha Danzig
Actor Mark Ruffalo attends the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28, 2026. Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images.
Actor Mark Ruffalo attends the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28, 2026. Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images.
Micha Danzig
Micha Danzig Micha Danzig
Attorney Micha Danzig writes widely on Israel, antisemitism and Judaism. Active with a number of Jewish organizations, he serves on the board of Herut North America.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

In April 1915, during World War I, Fritz Haber stood at Ypres, having personally directed Germany’s preparations to release chlorine gas from thousands of cylinders toward Allied trenches. He did not invent chlorine, though he championed the method and became the principal architect of Germany’s chemical weapons program.

A Jewish chemist who converted to Protestant Christianity in 1892, Haber made himself indispensable to the German war machine and believed that conversion and usefulness would bring full admission to German society. Nobody held a gun to his head, but calling his choice entirely free is inaccurate. He came of age at a time and place where Jewish emancipation remained conditional, conversion eased advancement and even a qualified Jew found the officer corps closed to him. The system helped engineer his choice.

I note Haber not to relitigate chemical warfare but to name a recurring pattern in Jewish public life: people convinced that talent or institutional standing can purchase exemption from burdens other Jews carry. I use him as the historical spine for a critique of modern figures like comedian-turned-political-commentator Jon Stewart, whose comfort inside dominant institutions lets them wave away mainstream Jewish concerns that inconvenience them.

This is a phenomenon Jewish history repeatedly produces under pressure, often called the “court Jew” function.

Historically, court Jews served European rulers as intermediaries, sometimes protecting Jewish communities while enjoying privileges dependent entirely on princely favor. Haber was not literally a court Jew, but a modern analogue: a Jew whose standing inside a dominant institution reassured him that other Jews’ grievances need not trouble him.

Hollywood has repeatedly produced its own versions.

On Aug. 21, actor Mark Ruffalo, campaigning against Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, claimed that the merger would give too much media power to Paramount CEO David Ellison and his father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison. His case rested on Oracle’s relationship with none other than the Israel Defense Forces and a 2024 remark by Safra Catz, then Oracle’s CEO and now a sitting Paramount board member, about technologies Oracle made available to Israel.

Ruffalo cast Catz as gleeful about a “genocide” built on an “apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle,” warning that the technology could eventually be turned on Americans and framing those involved as uniquely perfidious.

That is not merely a description of Ruffalo’s post. It describes the antisemitic trope itself: a Jewish executive’s words falsely recast as gloating over mass murder; a Jewish-founded company transformed into the hidden machinery behind atrocity; a Jewish father and son portrayed as engineering ever-greater control over what the public sees and hears.

Ruffalo could have argued that Oracle’s military contracts are objectionable. Instead, he turned a sitting member of Paramount’s own board into a portrait of a Jewish woman savoring atrocity; made her company the engine of a fabricated apartheid system; and then wired that machinery into a Jewish family’s expanding media empire.

The names and quotations were arranged inside an ancient conspiratorial frame: This is what the “Elders of Zion” genre looks like after a wardrobe change.

More than 180 Jewish names told the world that a familiar antisemitic trope could be discounted.

Paramount identified the trope correctly. So did the Anti-Defamation League, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Creative Community for Peace and Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, all of which condemned Ruffalo’s remarks as antisemitic.

Within days, more than 180 Jewish artists, writers, directors and public figures, including Joel Coen, Hannah Einbinder and Naomi Klein, signed a letter titled “Enough!”

The letter didn’t say enough about the tropes or about portraying a Jewish executive as a gleeful genocidaire. Rather, enough with people naming the trope.

The signatories went beyond defending Ruffalo’s right to criticize Israel or the merger. They endorsed his linkage of Catz, Oracle, Gaza and the Ellisons’ media power, describing it as a “larger project of tech-driven domination,” Gaza as an “open-air laboratory for AI-driven killing,” and Ellison and others as a “corrupt cohort.” Then they dismissed concerns about antisemitic tropes as a smear.

The demand for silence ran in only one direction.

That is the court Jew function at work—not private belief, which no one can know, but public reassurance. More than 180 Jewish names told the world that mainstream Jewish alarm over a familiar trope could safely be discounted.

The analogy is not that these signatories are Fritz Haber or Hollywood is Wilhelmine Germany. It is broader: Jewish history repeatedly produces people who acquire or preserve standing within dominant institutions partly by reassuring those institutions that objections from other Jews need not be heard.

Some “Enough!” signatories undoubtedly acted from sincere conviction; others may have understood which position carries greater social currency in their circles. It does not matter. Someone can sincerely believe an antisemitic trope is harmless while lending Jewish identity to making that trope easier to use.

The defense also slides between two claims in something closer to a motte-and-bailey fallacy than a strawman. In his Aug. 22 response, Ruffalo retreated to the defensible proposition that criticizing an Israeli prime minister or military contract is not equivalent to criticizing Jews. Of course not.

But the “Enough!” motto defends the bailey: that connecting Gaza, Oracle and Ellison power to Hollywood consolidation was legitimate, as Ruffalo framed it. That evades the objection. The question was never whether Oracle, Israel or the merger could be criticized. It was how Ruffalo assembled that criticism.

The letter therefore does something consequential: It manufactures a permission slip—a citable fact that more than 180 Jews declared Ruffalo’s framing unobjectionable, available to anyone seeking cover for depicting a Jewish executive as the hidden engine of supposed Israeli evil. A trope does not require most Jews to bless it, only enough prominent names.

Ruffalo ignored the Emirati, Saudi and Qatari investment in the same merger. Pretending that the objection prohibits criticism of a military contract is precisely the deflection the court Jew has performed throughout history.

Haber died in Basel in 1934, exiled from the country he had served, having learned too late that usefulness is not belonging and that any exemption purchased through service, even ideological conversion, remains revocable. Every court Jew believes his court is the exception. None has been proved right for long.

The signatories to “Enough!” may believe history’s lesson cannot reach an industry built in no small part by Jews. History counsels otherwise. The bargain never pays out as expected, and when the ledger is finally read, it does not ask how sincerely the vouching was meant.

It asks what was vouched for and who was left standing outside the court when it mattered.

Arts and Entertainment Anti-Israel Bias Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Manuscripts from the Sotheby's "Magnificent Judaica" auction slated for December 2026 in New York City. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Sotheby’s selling one of ‘most significant’ manuscripts by renowned Jewish medieval artist Joel ben Simeon
“I am so excited to share these treasures with the public, as they have not been seen in 100 years,” Sharon Liberman Mintz, international Sotheby’s senior Judaica specialist, told JNS.
September 10, 2026 11:57 AM
Menachem Wecker
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon campaign
The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the U.N. chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the border.
September 10, 2026 03:33 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
Sept. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. sailors conduct night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The carrier is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. U.S. Navy photo.
World News
US forces destroy five Iranian oil tankers after warship targeted
CENTCOM confirmed that no American personnel were injured when Tehran launched ballistic missiles at a naval craft in regional waters this week.
Sept. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
More Updates
JNS TV
Rubio UK United Kingdom Miliband
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
UK-Israel crisis deepens as Britain imposes new sanctions
September 10, 2026 06:17 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Thanks to Mamdani and Piker, the 9/11 anniversary remains especially relevant
Jonathan S. Tobin