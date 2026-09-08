Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli

Thailand will deport a Frenchman who banned Israeli visitors from his zoo on the resort island of Koh Samui, AFP reported on Monday, citing an order signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

According to the report, the deportation order against Kevin Dimino, co-owner of Samui Exotic Park, was issued a day after the Thai government issued a similar order on Sept. 4 for Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon, who, it said, had been given a suspended sentence of 15 days in prison and fined 5,000 baht ($152) for “causing fear or panic through threats.”

The two apparently traded heated barbs last month after Dimino, who owns the zoo with his Thai wife, had hung up a Palestinian flag in response to allegedly bad behavior from some Israeli visitors.

Ohayon, who entered the zoo, noticed the Palestinian flag and an argument with the facility’s staff ensued, according to Israel’s broadcaster Channel 12.

The Israeli was summoned to a police investigation after the owners of the zoo filed a complaint against him, claiming he had threatened them, the report said.

The Koh Samui Provincial Court initially sentenced Ohayon to one month in prison and fined him 10,000 baht ($304). After Ohayon pleaded guilty to the charges against him, the sentence was reduced to 15 days in prison and a fine of 5,000 baht ($152), the report continued.

Anutin, who also serves as Thailand’s interior minister, signed the expulsion order following the incident.

AFP reported that a video of Dimino engaging in an altercation with an Israeli family in August went viral. The Frenchman then received threats online, which he responded to with antisemitic statements.

Dimino was involved in aggressive behavior, threats, harassment and public-order violations, Thailand’s Interior Ministry said in a statement, according to Israel Hayom. He was also accused of causing serious religious and racial division and strife, including among foreign visitors to the resort island.

“We want tourists, but when they come, they have to respect our laws, Thai people and our customs and tradition,” AFP cited Anutin as saying in a press conference on Sunday. “We have the right to ask them to leave the country if they have done anything inappropriate.”

The deportation orders come amid new regulations published last week concerning the expulsion of foreigners over bad behavior. The issue has triggered national debate, the report said.

The orders can be appealed within seven days of being served.