More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends

Scores of Hollywood Jews are proud to support his accusations of antisemitic ties to the Israeli military and a business merger between entertainment giants.

Yisrael Medad
The Melrose Gate entrance to Paramount Pictures' studio lot in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Oct. 26, 2014. Credit: Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons.
The Melrose Gate entrance to Paramount Pictures’ studio lot in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Oct. 26, 2014. Credit: Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons.
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

One of the many instances of Jews not only promoting a pro-Palestine agenda—whether a two-state or the more popular one-state, replacing Israel—but also propping up an anti-Zionist position is a recent letter signed by “Jewish artists and thinkers” in support of Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo. They assert that there is a “dangerous weaponization” of antisemitism involved.

Opening this time with “We are Jewish,” rather than the usual “As Jews,” its main charge is that “the assault on the Palestinian people and the assault on our liberties at home are deeply interconnected, and there is nothing antisemitic about recognizing that fact.” In a previous instance, Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, who has Israeli roots, joined the “racist supremacy” charge against Israel.

Ruffalo, who has worn a pin highlighting an upside-down red triangle—the Hamas symbol pointing to Israeli targets, expressing direct identification with violent terror—had compared the merger of media giants David Ellison’s Paramount with Warner Bros. Discovery to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

And the link? Larry Ellison, he asserted, is an “oligarch” because he provides financial backing to his son David’s business merger. That wealth, he continued, was earned from technology used by the Israeli military.

I found that convoluted, if not an outdated-but-improved Marxist dialectical thought process. I am, however, doubtful about Ruffalo’s ability to actually think rather than just spout revolutionary rhetoric.

For example, back in July 2014, Ruffalo tweeted: “Do you honestly think these people, these fellow human beings, would use their own children as shields? Use your heart.”

The “people” he was referring to, of course, were Hamas terrorists. More than a decade later, despite the slaughter of 1,200 men, women and children one morning in October 2023 and the executions of fellow Palestinian Arabs in Gaza before and after that date, Ruffalo is still at it. Only this time, he’s lashed out at Jews in business—the entertainment business.

His linking a commercial transaction with being a tool of Gaza suffering wields the trusty “blame a Jew” paradigm, as antisemites understand it.

In May 2021, he did issue an apology for his accusations, writing: “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism … .”

But he’s beyond that now. And scores of Hollywood Jews are proud to support him against Paramount leaders accusing Ruffalo of invoking antisemitic tropes.

We’ve seen this before. Back in 2009, one of this year’s signees, Wallace Shawn, was interviewed by The Jewish Chronicle. Questioned on his overt support for Palestine and sharp criticism of Israel at that time, his response needs to be quoted extensively.

“The agony the Israelis might inflict on a Palestinian family today,” he replied, “is seen in the perspective of Jewish families in agony all over the world in the past.”

He added that, “I find it horrifying that Jews are seen—particularly by a young generation who do not know the history—as victimizers who are very self-righteous about what they do. … From a moral point of view, it was better when we were victims.”

In Israel, Jews are being subjected to Arab terror. Abroad, Jews are being subjected to violent antisemitism, including shootings and fire-bombings, because their assailants identify them as “oppressors of Palestinians.”

His Aug. 21 post employed the term “genocide” as one “built on an apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle.”

Their technologies, he suggested in a devious Jews-against-the-world fanciful vision, “will most likely be merged into one of the largest media conglomerates in the world and one day used on you.” From poisoned wells to draining Christian blood to the rape of Christian maidens to genocide in Gaza, Ruffalo has introduced Oracle as Jewish-Israel mind entrapment.

His linking a commercial transaction with somehow being a tool of Gaza suffering (I wonder what he thinks of Iran arming and training Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis) wields the trusty “blame a Jew” paradigm, as antisemites understand it.

Astoundingly (or not), other Jewish celebrities rushed to his side. Hannah Einbinder, Joel Coen, Emma Seligman, Naomi Klein and Ilana Glazer, among others, sympathize with his position and railed against Ellison. Whether or not Ruffalo is antisemitic to this or that degree (and even if he will, as in the past, seek to apologize), the actions and views of these Jews and others outside the film and artistic industry are wrong.

Their effusive support for him, in particular, and their mostly anti-Zionist orientation in general are not very Jewish.

The synagogue service on the morning of the first day of Rosh Hashanah (this year on Saturday, Sept. 12) includes a Haftarah reading from the book of Samuel.

Every year, the biblical Elkanah ascends to the Tabernacle at Shiloh. The story, however, is not solely about temple worship. It is intensely human, for one of his wives, Hannah, is barren. Despite Elkanah’s attempts to console her, she bursts into the temple area against custom and prays fervently for a child.

Commentators link the Haftarah text to that of remembrance, a central theme of Rosh Hashanah. Nevertheless, the biblical verses do not avoid one of the central pillars of Judaism: the Land of Israel.

A national geography that is a foundational element in Judaism cannot be escaped or ignored. It has been so since Avram set out for Moriah and the Children of Israel existed in Egypt for the land of their forefathers. It has been so throughout the centuries and until our times.

It is an identifying national, religious and cultural geography that has been sanctified through the performance of mitzvot that raise Jewish consciousness as to why we are to be in that space and what we are to do in it. It is recalled at Passover, Chanukah and Tisha B’Av. It is central to Rosh Hashanah as well.

Jews of Hollywood who sign letters in support of Ruffalo and an independent entity of “Palestine,” and who degrade Israel’s right to defend itself or even exist while shielding Arab Islamist forces of inconceivable immorality, remain locked within one of the unfathomable, once-upon-a-time Hollywood fairytales.

Arts and Entertainment Business and Economy Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
School classroom education campus
U.S. News
Appeals court reviving challenge to Los Angeles ethnic studies materials ‘changes everything,’ Deborah Project says
“As we all know, antisemitism is a mutating virus that changes and spreads as it comes into contact with more people,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus told JNS.
September 8, 2026 05:38 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Sa'ar Israel Ecuador
Israel News
‘Morally distorted': Israel hits back after British sanctions on Judea, Samaria
Israel will close the British consulate in Jerusalem and remove British representatives from the International Gaza Support Center, among other actions.
September 8, 2026 11:01 PM
David Isaac
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm
The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
More Updates
JNS TV
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters after the G-7 summit in France. June 16, 2026. Screengrab from official White House channel. Credit: The White House.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump warns his biggest attack on Iran is still to come
September 8, 2026 06:12 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman