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News   Israel News

IDF rejects Guterres’ criticism of Lebanon campaign

The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the United Nations chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the Israeli border.

Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces told JNS on Wednesday night that it “categorically” rejects any claim that it deliberately targets civilians during operations against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The military was responding to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who on Tuesday condemned reports of civilian deaths in IDF operations in Southern Lebanon.

The IDF said it operates “in accordance with Israeli law and international law, against military targets solely.” It added that it takes “all feasible precautions” to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It vowed to keep acting against imminent threats to the Jewish state and its civilians and pledged to prevent Hezbollah terrorists from restoring their capabilities.

Guterres wrote on X on Tuesday that he was “deeply concerned” by the escalation of Israeli military operations in Southern Lebanon. He condemned civilian casualties, displacement caused by evacuation orders and “scenes of massive destruction.”

He said civilians and civilian objects must be protected at all times, writing that “attacks directed against them are unacceptable.”

Guterres called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities” and for Jerusalem to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory. He also said the Lebanese state “must have the monopoly on the use of force,” and urged “all parties” to respect its sovereignty.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also responded to Guterres’ statement, pointing out that the post failed to mention the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“Hezbollah put Lebanese civilians in harm’s way. UNIFIL watched Hezbollah build its terrorist infrastructure for decades. Your silence on who is responsible speaks volumes,” the ministry wrote.

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah infrastructure across Southern Lebanon overnight Sunday after the Iranian-backed terrorist organization launched two explosive drones at IDF troops in the security zone, the military said on Monday.

The suicide drones targeted soldiers operating in the area of the Ali al-Taher Ridge, the army said. No Israelis were injured.

In response, the IDF attacked several Hezbollah sites, including a weapons storage facility, it said. The military said it also struck several terrorists it identified transferring weapons near Kfar Reman, northeast of Nabatieh, to remove a threat to soldiers.

Separately, the IDF struck in the Nabatieh area, eliminating several Hezbollah operatives, it announced.

On Sunday morning, the IDF said it was striking in Southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched two drones toward soldiers operating in the security zone.

Troops downed one of the drones, the IDF said. No injuries were reported in the attack.

The statement called the incident “a blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

Soldiers “will continue to operate in the security zone in order to remove any threat toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the military said, adding that it would act “with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers.”

Also on Sunday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the United States and the international community to “urgently” intervene after the Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon.

Israel will not withdraw from Southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country and the danger posed by attacks from the Land of the Cedars is neutralized, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

“[Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu and I are leading a clear and uncompromising policy, implemented every day by the IDF: Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon and the threats to the residents of the Galilee are removed,” said Katz.

“The capture of Ali al-Taher is an important step toward achieving this goal,” he added.

Katz said the IDF’s capture of the ridge in southeastern Lebanon marked the completion of a phase in consolidating Israel’s hold on the security zone.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said on Wednesday that he had visited troops from the IDF’s 36th Division, including the Commando Brigade and Yahalom combat engineering unit, in the area of the former Dla’at outpost and the Ali al-Taher Ridge. Defrin noted that it was his first return to the area in roughly 30 years, since serving as a company commander in the IDF’s 75th Battalion.

Division forces had captured the ridge after crossing the Litani River “from an unexpected direction” and surprising Hezbollah fighters, he said, describing the operation as one marked by “boldness, deception and determination.”

“There are moments in service when you realize that you are encountering something greater than yourself. Yesterday was one of them. An extraordinary generation of principled fighters has risen here, and I am proud to meet you and witness the strength, professionalism and spirit you bring,” Defrin wrote. “On the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5787, I salute you and thank you—on behalf of the IDF and the entire people of Israel.”

In a separate development, Israel completed the release of five Lebanese civilians on Friday as U.S.-mediated negotiations with Beirut continued alongside efforts to locate and repatriate the remains of Lebanese Jewish community leaders abducted and murdered by terrorist organizations in the mid-1980s.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed on Friday that it had facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of all five individuals at the request of the parties.

Hezbollah United Nations
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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