More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

What is decisive victory?

The goal is a new reality that denies Israel’s enemies the ability to regroup and strike again.

Ohad Tal
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Ohad Tal
Ohad Tal Ohad Tal
Ohad Tal is a member of Knesset for the Religious Zionist Party and chairman of the Knesset Committee for Public Enterprises.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The central lesson of Oct. 7, 2023, is that temporary deterrence is no substitute for decisive victory.

For years, Israel accepted a reality in which terrorist organizations and hostile armies steadily built up their capabilities along our borders. We responded only when threats became unbearable, then returned to routine in the hope that calm would endure. The massacre in southern Israel exposed the cost of that approach. Enemies left undefeated do not disappear; they regroup, rearm and wait for the next opportunity to strike.

Since the war began, Israel’s security doctrine has shifted. Instead of waiting for attacks, the IDF has acted proactively across multiple fronts. Hamas has suffered major losses, Hezbollah has been severely weakened and Iran faces growing economic and military pressure. Israel now controls significant strategic territory in Gaza and has restored much of its operational initiative.

Yet precisely now, after many months of war and sacrifice, calls are once again emerging for withdrawals and a return to the old paradigm. As negotiations intensify regarding Lebanon, Gaza and Iran, many argue that Israel should stop short of full victory. But the real question is not whether our enemies have been damaged; it is whether we have created a reality that will prevent them from threatening Israeli civilians again in 10 or 20 years.

Israel must not abandon the decisive stage of this war in exchange for temporary quiet. Deterrence alone is insufficient. Lasting security requires strategic depth, freedom of military action and permanent control of key buffer zones separating Israeli communities from hostile forces.

In the Middle East, territory matters. Terrorist organizations may absorb casualties and rebuild weapons stockpiles, but losing land creates a lasting psychological and strategic defeat. Israel must establish a clear equation: Those who attack the Jewish state will lose territory. Only then can our enemies fully understand that massacres, terrorism and aggression carry irreversible consequences.

There is also a broader historical dimension. Zionism is not a colonial project, as some critics claim, but the return of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland after centuries of exile. Gaza, Bashan (Syria), and the land of the cedars (Lebanon) are not foreign places in Jewish history; they are deeply rooted in our biblical and historical heritage. The restoration of Jewish sovereignty in our homeland has brought prosperity and stability not only to Israelis, but to the wider region as well.

Victory means more than military operations or temporary ceasefires. It means maintaining control of strategic areas, preventing hostile forces from reestablishing themselves and ensuring long-term security for future generations. Israel cannot afford to repeat the mistakes that led to Oct. 7.

This war has come at an unbearable cost. Hundreds of soldiers have fallen, thousands of families have sacrificed enormously, and an entire nation has carried the burden of a long and painful campaign. Our obligation to them is clear: to ensure that those sacrifices were not made in vain.

Israelis did not endure this war to return to the status quo. We fought to change reality—so that our children and grandchildren can live in a safer, stronger and more secure country.

Defense and Security
MORE FROM JNS
Netanyahu
Analysis
From aid to partnership? Israel weighs a future beyond US military assistance
As Jerusalem seeks greater defense independence, supporters see a path to strategic autonomy while critics warn against weakening a vital alliance.
June 3, 2026
Shimon Sherman
California State Capitol
U.S. News
California primaries could signal Dem Party’s direction on Israel, experts say
The Democratic political consultant Jared Sclar told JNS that “the results will cut in more than one direction, and that split is the story.”
June 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, June 1, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israel had ‘no choice’ but to drive deeper into Lebanese territory, its UN envoy says, as Security Council pushes ceasefire
“Would you wait until the drones were buzzing over Paris?” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the global body, asked his French counterpart.
June 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Blue and White Party lawmakers leave the Knesset plenum hall, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset passes in first reading bill to split AG role
The purpose of the legislation is to reduce the power of Israel’s attorney general, who both advises the government and manages criminal proceedings against elected officials.
June 2, 2026
David Isaac
Officials from the Israeli Defense Ministry hold a sign marking a new record of $19.2 billion in defense exports for 2025, as they present the annual report at ministry headquarters on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ariel Hermoni, Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel defense exports hit record $19.2 billion in 2025
Exports rose nearly 30% from a year earlier, with government-to-government deals accounting for over half of total sales.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept incoming rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel during the war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 24, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Hezbollah launches rockets, drones after Trump says terrorists agreed to halt attacks
The attacks resumed some three hours after Trump said the terrorist group had agreed to stop firing.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips