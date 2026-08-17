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I study antisemitism for a living: El-Sayed’s rhetoric is a case study

Like those before him, the aspiring politician grasps the appeal of blood-curdling myths.

R. Amy Elman
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
R. Amy Elman
R. Amy Elman R. Amy Elman
R. Amy Elman is a professor of political science and the William Weber chair of social science at Kalamazoo College in Michigan.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan’s Democratic primary undoubtedly brings excitement to numerous students and faculty members across various campuses in the state. Yet as a political science professor and a researcher focused on male violence and antisemitism, I have witnessed the damaging rhetoric expressed by him and many of his supporters.

Key among them, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that she will not be attending the Michigan Democratic Convention in September because, as a Jewish public figure, “I don’t feel safe going … I don’t want to get chased around. I don’t want to get harassed. I don’t want to get yelled and screamed at. … And I believe that if I go, that is what will happen.”

Her statements echo those of my students and colleagues who avoid spaces others insist are “inclusive.”

With just 1% more votes than his opponent in the state’s primary, El-Sayed inched closer to the Senate, the very institution that some “progressives” insist they want abolished. The hypocrisy does not end there.

In an effort to facilitate his success in the upcoming November election against his Republican rival, El-Sayed sought to reassure the public and the Jewish community, whom he and many of his supporters have placed in their crosshairs for over a year, of his goodwill. The reassurance was compelled by conduct, not just his campaign rhetoric, within El-Sayed’s own political orbit.

Consider, for instance, the indictment of one of El-Sayed’s staff, who, along with seven others, stands accused by a federal jury of alleged threats and vandalism against the University of Michigan, pro-Israel organizations and their family members. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the accused “also discussed methods by which to harm the targets and their families, including poison, bombs and psychological torture.”

As FBI special agent Jennifer Runyan explained: “In the dead of night, masked and hooded defendants allegedly threw noxious chemicals through the windows of families’ homes and taped demand letters to their front doors. At every step, they attempted to cover their tracks and delete evidence of their crimes.”

When concealing Jew-hatred is no longer possible or politically preferable, there is greater candor and/or the suggestion that it does not matter. Seven months after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, El-Sayed’s most notorious supporter, Hasan Piker stated, “It doesn’t matter if rapes happened on October 7th” … “It doesn’t change the dynamic for me.” That’s because Piker admires the terrorist organization Hezbollah and its “dope flag.”

“It’s got an AK [rifle] on it and a f**king hand holding it up,” he exclaimed, podcasting beside an LGBTQ flag and wearing a T-shirt that read “show me your d**k.” It strains credulity that the provocative podcaster is oblivious to the fact that leaders of both Hezbollah and Hamas claim that homosexuals should be executed in accordance with Quranic principles. Despite posing with peace signs beside the candidate, Piker’s support for terror could not be clearer.

For those voters who continue to insist hatred of any kind is simply unacceptable comes the promise of protection against it. And, as any abused woman knows, one of the most effective ways an abuser conceals his behavior is through offering his victims protection from it.

This came to mind when I heard El-Sayed’s paternalistic statement to Jewish Americans. He declares: “My commitment to Jewish safety is the same commitment I have to the safety of my own daughters.” As is common in such instances of insincerity, he never noted the role that his own rhetoric has played in fostering the fear he claims to safeguard against.

Most concerning was that, on the morning his victory was declared, El-Sayed appeared on national television and invoked the ancient blood libel against Jews by characterizing the world’s only Jewish state as having been “bloodthirsty” for decades. This libel was not a criticism of the particular policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any Israeli government, but instead a condemnation of Israel’s very existence, and thus her people and supporters.

Like those before him, the aspiring politician grasps the appeal of the blood-curdling myth. It is worth recalling that, in 1943, Heinrich Himmler, the head of the SS, instructed Berlin’s Chief of Police to investigate ritual murders long attributed to Jews, with the intention of disseminating the ostensible findings to the press. This strategy was aimed at promoting the narrative that would support the “evacuation” of Jews from Europe. Himmler understood that virulent Jew-hatred could be leveraged to the advantage of his movement.

That today’s aspiring politicians seem eager to do the same reveals our country is under serious threat and that unless such forces are soundly defeated, the future of substantive democracy will be bleak.

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