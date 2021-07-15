More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Los Angeles Unified School District doesn’t go far enough in calling out anti-Semitism

There’s a special role that educators can play in teaching young people to reject xenophobia and racism.

Jul. 15, 2021
Ron Galperin
The headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District, Downtown Los Angeles, California, January 2009. Credit: Ucla90024 via Wikimedia Commons.
The headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District, Downtown Los Angeles, California, January 2009. Credit: Ucla90024 via Wikimedia Commons.
Ron Galperin

The past year and a half have unearthed some unfortunate truths in America. In addition to the catastrophic pandemic, we have seen a rise of hate speech and crimes against many communities, including African-Americans, Asian Americans, transgender individuals, immigrants—and the Jewish community. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, anti-Semitic attacks in LA are up by more than 60 percent so far in 2021.

There’s a special role that educators can play in teaching young people to reject xenophobia and racism. The LA Unified School District (LAUSD) and the teachers’ union, United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA), have historically been at the forefront in doing just that. However, recently activists within the union expressed support for a resolution backing the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against the State of Israel, calling for an end to all U.S. aid to Israel, and urging the organization to endorse a cultural, economic and academic embargo of the country.

This week, the LAUSD School Board recognized this problem and unanimously passed a resolution affirming the value of Jewish students, staff and families—a welcome measure, but one that does not go far enough in calling out anti-Semitism. Instead, the UTLA resolution must be withdrawn.

I don’t believe that criticism of Israel or its policies is necessarily a manifestation of anti-Semitism. Nor do I always agree with every policy of the Israeli government. But for an organization that represents the very people tasked with educating our region’s youth to single out only one country and people in the world for condemnation smacks of anti-Semitism and is a danger to the safety of Jewish teachers and children within LAUSD and beyond.

During the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, individuals drove up and down the streets of Los Angeles yelling anti-Jewish slogans and assaulting groups of people who are Jewish or whom they perceived to be Jewish. These attacks were mirrored in cities across the country and the world. We can’t allow our schools to be manipulated by those who would use events taking place in and around Israel as an excuse to target Jewish Americans here in our city.

Instead of seeking to divide students and their parents across the southland, our schools and teachers should help people find common ground. After all, we can both support Israel’s right to exist as a nation and advocate for a region in which all peoples can live in dignity with peace and self-determination. We must try to live up to these ideals—which are American ideals—in our institutions here, including our schools.

I recognize the pain of the Palestinians and empathize with their desire for a truly independent state. And I understand on a personal level the critical importance of Israel to all Jews. I would not be here today as an elected leader if not for the state of Israel. My mother was born in Haifa to parents who escaped the pogroms in Russia. My father lived to start a family because he escaped Romania to find refuge in what became Israel. I would not be alive today if not for the welcoming home they found in Israel. My children would not be alive if not for Israel.

No matter what is happening in the Middle East, we cannot be silent when bigotry rears its ugly head. In a democracy, people are free to disagree, but our most sacred institutions should not join a call for the end of a nation or people. That is what is at stake with the UTLA resolution. It is an issue that transcends politics as it calls into question the safety and security of our children.

I believe this is a teachable moment. UTLA is not the enemy here—the teachers they represent are heroic, selfless and integral to the fabric of local communities. My hope is that their leadership and membership meet the challenge at hand effectively and intelligently by rescinding this resolution immediately. Taking swift action on this misguided resolution will send a message to students and parents that building a more just and tolerant world starts here in our schools.

Ron Galperin is the son and grandson of Holocaust survivors and currently serves as the elected Controller of the City of Los Angeles.

This article first appeared in The Jewish Journal.

Education Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard