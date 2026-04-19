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Alyssa Grzesh. Credit: Courtesy.

Alyssa Grzesh

A Star of David in the Ari Ashkenazi Synagogue in Safed, Israel (2011). Credit: Roy Lindman at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Holocaust remembrance is not a litmus test for Jews
There is a difference between good faith debate and bad faith demands.
Apr. 18, 2026
Alyssa Grzesh