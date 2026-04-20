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News   Israel News

IDF slays Lebanese terrorist who crossed truce line, threatening troops

Five divisions continue to operate in Lebanon, south of the forward defense line.

Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF slays Lebanese terrorist who crossed truce line, threatening troops

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Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate inside the security zone in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate inside the security buffer in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday killed an armed terrorist in Southern Lebanon and threatened troops in the area, the military said.

The terrorist “violated the ceasefire understandings by crossing the forward defense line and approaching IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat,” according to the statement.

“The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its soldiers,” the army added.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF released a map of its new security zone in Lebanon following the 10-day ceasefire with Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists that went into effect last week.

The map shows that Israel’s forward defense line crosses the Litani River, which divides Southern Lebanon from the rest of the country, to include the strategic Beaufort Ridge.

Five divisions continue to operate south of the ceasefire line “to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel,” the IDF said.

Soldiers of the 162nd Division, aka the Steel Formation, have killed more than 250 terrorists, dismantled over 405 terror infrastructures and located more than 1,000 weapons and munitions during operations in the area of the buffer zone, the military said in a separate statement.

During one raid, body cameras used by Hezbollah terrorists were found, containing “recordings used for the organization’s propaganda,” said the IDF, sharing the footage.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination to remove threats, maintain the security of the civilians of the State of Israel and strengthen the forward defense posture,” it added.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah joined the war in support of the Islamic Republic on March 2, violating a November 2024 U.S.-mediated ceasefire that ended more than a year of fighting after the Iranian proxy began attacking the Jewish state a day after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

U.S. President Donald Trump on April 16 announced a 10-day truce between Jerusalem and Beirut, separate from the deal with Iran.

The IDF said on Sunday that in the 24 hours before the ceasefire took effect, the military struck more than 150 Hezbollah operatives, along with approximately 300 terror infrastructure sites, including launchers, command centers and weapons storage facilities across several areas in Lebanon.

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