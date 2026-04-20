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‘Substantial’ number of identifiable Jews at annual gun association meeting

“I would wager that Jews are overrepresented as NRA members versus our percentage of the population,” Ed Friedman, who edits the NRA’s “Shooting Illustrated magazine,” told JNS.

Apr. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

‘Substantial’ number of identifiable Jews at annual gun association meeting

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Gun, Carry
A gun holstered on a person’s belt. Credit: gmsjs90/Pixabay.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

Ed Friedman, editor-in-chief of the National Rifle Association’s “Shooting Illustrated” website, admitted that he’s a “bit biased” but told JNS that a conspicuous number of Jews took part in the NRA’s annual meeting in Houston last weekend.

“I’m a little bit biased because I’m looking for it, so I’ll notice it. But seeing people wearing yarmulkes, seeing Chassidic Jews walking through the exhibit halls, it’s a substantial number,” Friedman, who is Jewish, told JNS.

“Obviously, in terms of the NRA at large, in our millions of members, it’s not a huge portion,” he said. “But I would wager that Jews are overrepresented as NRA members versus our percentage of the population.”

That extends broadly to the shooting industry, in Friedman’s more than 20 years of experience.

“The number of gun company board members, CEOs, folks in the media, Jewish gun influencers,” he said. “There are more than you would expect.”

The NRA announced a partnership last week with Lox and Loaded, a post-Oct. 7 “national community organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish communities and their allies through responsible firearm ownership, safety education and structured training,” per a press release announcing the collaboration.

Friedman told JNS that Doug Hamlin, CEO and executive vice president of the NRA, used to run the group’s publications department, where he oversaw Friedman’s work. About a year ago, Friedman said that Hamlin, who was concerned about rising Jew-hatred, asked him how the group could help.

The two were brainstorming when, as Friedman tells it, they happened to meet with representatives of Lox and Loaded at an annual shooting and hunting trade show in Las Vegas.

“They are taking what amounts to a similar approach to what the NRA does, which is trying to reach people who historically have been anti-guns,” Friedman told JNS. (Many Jews are opposed to firearms, including for political reasons.)

“The NRA deals with people who are considering buying a gun for the first time, and maybe it is intimidating,” he said. “We know how to deal with that, and we also offer some of the best training you can find through NRA-certified instructors.”

The partnership between the two groups is intended to focus on educational initiatives, instructor development and training programs.

“We’re helping them spread the word and advising them on some things,” Friedman said. “It’s helping them grow, marketing and giving them access.”

The two also aim to host community outreach events focused on safety.

“There are obviously many people who, politically, have an opinion about the NRA that I would argue is misguided, but that’s their opinion regardless,” Friedman told JNS. “At the same time, I think people recognize we don’t mess around with safety.”

“We teach people how to safely use firearms, particularly for self-defense,” he said.

Lox and Loaded, a nonpartisan organization, says it has more than 48 chapters across the United States with more than 1,000 members, operating under the motto of “shoot and schmooze.”

“In a time when our communities face rising threats and antisemitism, responsible firearm ownership is no longer optional. It’s essential for self-defense and peace of mind,” Gayle Pearlstein, Lox and Loaded’s co-founder, stated.

“Partnering with the NRA allows us to bring world-class training resources to our members and chapters nationwide,” Pearlstein stated. “Together, we’re not just teaching skills. We’re building stronger, more prepared communities where Jews and our allies can stand united in defense of our families and freedoms.”

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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