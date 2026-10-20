More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

War is coming ...

A ceasefire didn’t end tensions between Iran, Israel and America. It just hit the “pause” button.

Sarah N. Stern
A man holds a copy of the Hebrew daily newspaper Israel Hayom at the Machane Yehuda open-air market in Jerusalem, featuring on its front page Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a joint U.S.-Israeli military strike on Feb. 29, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
A man holds a copy of the Hebrew daily newspaper Israel Hayom at the Machane Yehuda open-air market in Jerusalem, featuring on its front page Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a joint U.S.-Israeli military strike on Feb. 29, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern is the founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a think tank that specializes in the Middle East. She is the author of Saudi Arabia and the Global Terrorist Network (2011).
(Oct. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Tehran sent a message this week to the Lebanese terror proxy Hezbollah: “We estimate that an American attack is a matter of time. You should be prepared.”

Iran has concluded that another U.S. strike will be headed toward it and wants its Lebanese terror proxies to be ready, if that does happen. Two diplomatic sources said as much to The Jerusalem Post, and one told Axios. Lebanese security forces, speaking on the United Arab Emirates’ site Erem News, warned the terrorist group that they should raise their readiness to “advanced levels.”

All of Hezbollah’s full-time members were informed. These sources stated that “There are steps for a possible near-term preparation for was. This is not a final decision to go to war” (as reported in Israel Hayom).

Beneath the affability on the streets, most Israelis have been walking around with the genuine fear that a fresh round of attacks might break out.

The ceasefire did not end the war with Iran. It just hit the “pause” button. The Islamic Republic is using this hudna, or temporary respite, to reload. And it is counting on the fact that its most valued and oldest proxy, Hezbollah, will be on the front lines of the fire.

Hezbollah is not simply a military terrorist group loosely associated with Iran. It is the forward division of the Islamic Republic, and Tehran is making every effort to use it again. The question is whether the United States, under U.S. President Donald Trump, has the resolve to engage in another, and perhaps even deadlier round, and whether that will occur before or after the November midterms.

The timeline is fairly certain. Trump had said on Oct. 8 that the United States “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections.”

Hostility toward Beirut, Damascus and Washington has become indisputable. The message comes directly from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to leaders of its proxy networks across the Middle East. They reportedly include plans for multiple, simultaneous attacks utilizing various fronts.

Hezbollah appears to be reorganizing itself into a highly operational entity. The terrorist organization steeped in Lebanon is now using the “Iranian Mosaic Defense,” which was invented in 2025 by the IRGC Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari. This divides Hezbollah into 31 autonomous provisional command centers—one for Tehran and 30 for the other provinces. It is designed so that if the central leadership in Iran breaks down or top commanders are killed or injured, there is still some structure to the organization and methods of communication.

Hostility toward Beirut, Damascus and Washington has become indisputable.

According to Israel’s i24News, Hezbollah is recalling its salaried fighters to new posts, and Iran is directly supervising the overhaul. This is a doctrine designed by Tehran, implemented under Tehran’s supervision, for a war it expects to engage in.

The official word from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council came on Oct. 18. Its secretary, Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the IRGC, posted on X that “Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared a more devastating plan for a new adventure than the 12-day and 40-day wars.”

He added that “Iran’s new operational plan will not proceed according to the rules they know” (as reported by Iran’s Tasnim News agency). To understand what that threat means, it’s worth looking at the rooms where such decisions are made.

At the top sits Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, chosen by the Assembly of Experts in March after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28.

Under Iran’s constitution, the supreme leader is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and has the final word on war and peace. Yet he has not been seen in public since his appointment. He was reportedly wounded in the same strikes that killed his father and since then has communicated mainly through written statements and, according to anonymous sources, by joining meetings with senior officials over audio links.

Established under Article 176 of the constitution, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is the formal chamber for questions of defense, national security and foreign policy. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian chairs it. Its members include the heads of the judiciary and parliament; the senior commanders of the armed forces and the IRGC; the foreign, intelligence and interior ministers; and two representatives of the supreme leader. Its decisions take effect only once the supreme leader approves them.

In August, Khamenei first named Rezaei as one of his representatives on the council, and only then did Pezeshkian appoint him secretary. That reversal of the usual order was widely read as the president deferring to the new leader.

Created in August 2025, after the 12-day war with Israel exposed how slowly the full SNSC could respond in wartime, the Defense Council is a smaller war room. Alongside the president and the heads of the judiciary and parliament, it permanently seats the commanders of the IRGC, the regular army and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which runs joint military operations.

In January, it declared that Iran “does not consider itself limited to reaction after an action” and would treat “objective signs of threat” as grounds to act. That wording edges toward a doctrine of pre-emption.

Many analysts now see the IRGC as Iran’s real center of power. With much of the old leadership killed in this year’s war, commander Maj. General Ahmad Vahidi and his inner circle are widely described as the main decision-makers. The IRGC also runs Iran’s network of proxies, which is why a message to Hezbollah to raise its readiness would most likely travel through Guard Corps channels rather than through the elected government.

On paper, these Iranian chambers form a clear chain of command. In practice, the lines have blurred. According to five Iranian officials and two IRGC members cited in reports in September, a hardline faction attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in July without the knowledge of Pezeshkian, Vahidi or the SNSC. Those attacks helped derail a U.S.-Iran understanding reached weeks earlier. With a supreme leader who remains unseen, rival factions now invoke his name to justify their own agendas.

And civilians are afraid to go out into the street.

This is the real danger behind Tehran’s message to its people and to Hezbollah. The instruction to prepare may have come from the IRGC, been endorsed by the SNSC or been issued in the name of a leader few have seen in seven months.

For Israel, the question is not only whether Iran decides to go to war, but which of these rooms makes the decision and whether the others will even know.

The Jewish state has no other choice but to be prepared.

Iran Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
In phone call, Trump predicts ‘tremendous victory’ for Netanyahu’s Likud
“You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi,” the U.S. president told the Israeli premier.
October 20, 2026 02:53 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Analysis
Joint List chief Yousef Jabareen hands Netanyahu ammunition in bid to discredit opposition
A central message of the prime minister’s campaign is that the “change camp” can’t win without the support of Arab parties.
October 20, 2026 01:28 AM
David Isaac
A protester holds a Palestinian flag as a bus stop burns during a demonstration at Place de Republique in Paris, France, on October 17, 2026. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The aftermath of the ransacking of a synagogue in Paris, France on Oct. 17, 2026. Photo courtesy of C.H.A.R.
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
04:31
Trump at Kansas rally: Democrats want to raise Palestinian flag here
04:11
21 arrested in multimillion-shekel fraud probe involving IDF operations in Gaza
03:50
IDF accuses Lebanese Army of failing to act on Hezbollah weapons site
03:30
Netanyahu on new security doctrine: ‘Friends can become foes overnight’
03:10
IDF to establish space division as Katz touts ‘blue-and-white Star Wars’
02:49
Macron urged ceasefire on Oct. 7, says Netanyahu
02:29
Nevada senator condemns pro-Hitler sign displayed near Jewish institutions
02:09
Gaza: IDF strikes three Hamas weapons sites
01:48
Samaria: IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Evyatar
01:28
Blue and White Party’s Benny Gantz quits Knesset race
01:08
Two suspects planning terror attack arrested in central Israel
00:22
Trump calls Netanyahu ‘warrior,’ predicts ‘tremendous’ Likud victory
23:06
MK Ohad Tal tours Judea with former US ambassador Friedman, urges sovereignty
18:31
Florida man indicted for threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews, because Hitler ‘was correct’
17:25
CAIR urges Greenwich schools not to use Jewish camp displaying Israeli flags, hostage ribbons
16:41
Trump cites ‘fake polls,’ says feels ‘good’ about midterms
16:38
‘Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,’ Trump says
16:03
IRGC threatens undersea telecommunications cables in Persian Gulf
14:58
Judge orders National SJP to identify participants in 2024 UCLA encampment call
14:50
Christiane Amanpour to leave ‘CNN’ in June
12:55
Likely future Dem chair of House foreign affairs panel says he’d advance West Bank Violence Prevention Act
09:03
Former Israeli national security adviser calls for ‘cognitive defeat’ of Palestinians
08:59
IDF nabs two terrorists about to carry out attack in Jerusalem’s Kafr Aqab
08:44
Israeli FM Sa’ar slams UK ‘obsession’ with Jewish state over E1 sanctions threat
08:33
Police open probe into Samaria rock attack
08:23
Israel demolishes dozens of illegal Bedouin structures in Negev
08:03
Israel condemns harassment of dual citizen at Istanbul mall
07:45
ADL condemns threatening letters sent to US officials, some containing white powder
07:39
Palestinian terrorists hurl rock at Knesset candidate Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
07:25
Samaria: Stolen flock located in Palestinian village
07:05
Netanyahu presents new security doctrine amid War of Redemption
06:44
Sa’ar rebukes Iranian FM over comments on unrest in France
06:21
IDF cancels leave, orders reinforcements ahead of Oct. 27 election
06:05
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies: ‘Don’t test us’
06:01
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
05:44
Two suspects caught after attempted infiltration of Binyamin farm
05:22
IDF: Hamas plotted to place bombs near Gaza camps to ‘confuse the enemy’
05:02
Hadassah expands internationally with medical center in Cyprus
04:41
IRGC threatens to turn Israel into ‘scorched earth’
04:21
Elbit wins $235 million rocket, launcher contract for European customer
04:01
BBC AI specialist defended Hamas, served prison term, ‘Telegraph’ reports
03:40
Ben-Gvir: Police cracking down on mosque noise nationwide
03:21
Israeli envoy to JNS: Dutch-Israeli ties at ‘lowest point’ amid rising antisemitism
02:59
Huckabee opens first international Judea Conference in Hebron Hills
02:39
After Trump threat, Araghchi warns Iran has unfinished business
02:19
Israeli FM Sa’ar thanks Sen. Rick Scott for ‘opposing the boycott movement’
01:59
10 arrested in Samaria after attacks on diplomats, journalist
01:44
Gaza: IDF slays three Hamas terrorists
01:27
US missions across Mideast warn of Iranian threats, Houthi escalation
01:08
Katz welcomes Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu
More Updates
JNS TV
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
October 19, 2026 05:39 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Mike Evans
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Mike Evans
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why peace efforts with Islamist enemies are doomed to fail
James Sinkinson