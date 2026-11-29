I still recall looking through the window of my hotel room high in Baku’s Flame Towers at an enormous Azerbaijani flag rising above the waterfront near the marina, with the Caspian Sea beyond it. The image comes to mind when I think about Azerbaijan’s unusual ability to maintain close ties with Israel while charting its own course in relations with Iran.

I never expected an Israeli hospital, of all things, to bring that delicate balance into such sharp focus.

On June 19, 2025, an Iranian ballistic missile hit Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, causing extensive damage and disrupting hospital care.

Almost a year later, on June 5, 2026, Azerbaijan’s Health Minister, Teymur Musayev, personally honored Dr. Mikki Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Soroka, at the Ministry of Health in Baku. A leading physician from a hospital damaged by an Iranian missile was being publicly honored by a predominantly Muslim country that shares a border with Iran.

The honor reflected more than a ceremony.

In early June 2026, pediatric medical examinations were organized through cooperation between Soroka and Azerbaijan’s public healthcare institutions. Israeli specialists examined approximately 130 children and provided more than 300 medical services at the Republican Pediatric Center in Baku and Shamakhi District Central Hospital outside the capital.

Later that month, Soroka and Clalit, Israel’s largest healthcare organization, signed further agreements with Azerbaijani healthcare providers. Soroka physicians had already begun working with local colleagues, including on research involving pediatrics and neurosurgery.

However, an equally revealing development occurred on the day of the award. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry rejected a news report alleging that Israeli military and intelligence personnel had operated from Azerbaijani territory against Iran. Baku maintained that its territory had not been used for such operations, even as it openly welcomed Israeli medical expertise.

These were separate announcements, not necessarily a coordinated diplomatic message. Together, however, they illustrate an unusual partnership in which Azerbaijan openly embraces Israeli expertise while publicly drawing a line against the use of its territory in a war with Iran.

For years, Israel’s relationship with Azerbaijan has been explained by oil, military technology and geography. Azerbaijan supplies significant quantities of crude oil to Israel, while Israeli weapons have strengthened Azerbaijan’s armed forces.

Azerbaijan’s border with Iran makes that partnership strategically important, but the same geography makes escalation especially dangerous for Azerbaijan.

Lit-up Flame Towers in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Photo by David Adler.

In March, Azerbaijan accused Iran of drone attacks on its Nakhchivan region, while Tehran denied responsibility. President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan would not take part in operations against Iran.

Five days after the reported drone incident, Azerbaijan sent humanitarian assistance to Iran, including nearly two tons of medicines and medical supplies. Its willingness to help Iranian civilians while remaining a close Israeli partner illustrates the delicate balance at the heart of this relationship.

Therefore, Israel must consider not only what Azerbaijan’s geography offers during a conflict, but what could be lost if that partner were drawn into a conflict.

The more important point is that a strategic friendship need not mean unconditional military alignment. Israel could have more to gain from a stable Azerbaijan that cooperates openly while setting its own limits than from one pressured to become another front.

That does not diminish Israel’s security interests; rather, it recognizes that a relationship defined only by proximity to an adversary can become a burden for the very partner Israel wants to preserve.

The Azerbaijani relationship with Soroka Hospital represents another way to measure the value of that friendship. An Israeli physician helping an Azerbaijani child creates trust that no weapons agreement can produce on its own.

Israel and Azerbaijan should deepen their existing medical cooperation through sustained pediatric-care training, specialist exchanges and joint clinical research, with clear measures of the patients reached and the health professionals trained.

Medicine cannot replace defense, but it can give a sensitive partnership a visible and enduring civilian foundation.

When I think back to that enormous flag above Baku’s waterfront, I see the central lesson of this unusual friendship: Israel may gain more from a strong neighbor of Iran that can choose its own path than from one pushed into a war it doesn’t want to fight.